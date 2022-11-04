ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Jack Dorsey apologizes for Elon Musk 'mess' at Twitter

Twitter's co-founder Jack Dorsey took the blame for the massive layoffs under its new CEO, Elon Musk. Employees were informed Thursday via a memo that Twitter would be cutting down its workforce. It was already planning broad layoffs prior to Musk's acquisition of the social media platform, and it would have affected up to a quarter of the staff, unnamed sources told the Washington Post. The move would have been part of cost-saving measures taken by the board meant to save the company $700 million.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Musk announces bans for Twitter impersonators after celebrities mock him

Elon Musk announced that Twitter would suspend accounts that engage in impersonation after multiple celebrities attempted to mock the billionaire. Musk tweeted the update to the company's content moderation on Sunday. The ban arose after several actors, including Kathy Griffin and Sarah Silverman, changed their profiles to impersonate Musk to mock him. The decision arises days after Musk promised to delay company content moderation decisions by several weeks.
Washington Examiner

The media are desperate to prevent a President DeSantis

With Ron DeSantis on a glide path to reelection as governor of Florida tomorrow, all eyes will soon turn to 2024. Establishment media couldn’t be more scared. The New York Times and the Washington Post dropped two of the most pathetic opposition research pieces you will ever see on back-to-back days in an attempt to make DeSantis look bad. Late Friday night, the Post dropped a piece headlined “Ron DeSantis, who denounced Disney, actually got married there.”
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

America's decline has to be by design

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele ruffled a lot of feathers when he declared in a March Twitter post, “The most powerful country in the world is falling so fast, that it makes you rethink what are the real reasons. ... Something so big and powerful can’t be destroyed so quickly, unless the enemy comes from within.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy