Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Jack Dorsey apologizes for Elon Musk 'mess' at Twitter
Twitter's co-founder Jack Dorsey took the blame for the massive layoffs under its new CEO, Elon Musk. Employees were informed Thursday via a memo that Twitter would be cutting down its workforce. It was already planning broad layoffs prior to Musk's acquisition of the social media platform, and it would have affected up to a quarter of the staff, unnamed sources told the Washington Post. The move would have been part of cost-saving measures taken by the board meant to save the company $700 million.
Washington Examiner
Musk announces bans for Twitter impersonators after celebrities mock him
Elon Musk announced that Twitter would suspend accounts that engage in impersonation after multiple celebrities attempted to mock the billionaire. Musk tweeted the update to the company's content moderation on Sunday. The ban arose after several actors, including Kathy Griffin and Sarah Silverman, changed their profiles to impersonate Musk to mock him. The decision arises days after Musk promised to delay company content moderation decisions by several weeks.
Washington Examiner
Not his favorite: Biden bashes Elon Musk and Twitter for spreading 'lies all across the world'
President Joe Biden criticized Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter during a campaign rally in Illinois on Friday, warning the new ownership would lead to the spread of "lies all across the world." The president lamented Musk’s suggestion that he would roll back Twitter’s content moderation policies, arguing it would...
Factbox-'Beaver blood moon' offers world's last total lunar eclipse until 2025
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Nighttime skywatchers from East Asia to North America will be treated to the rare spectacle of a "Beaver blood moon" on Tuesday, weather permitting, as the Earth, moon and sun align to produce a total lunar eclipse for the last time until 2025.
Australia's Medibank aware of hacker threat to leak data in 24 hours
Nov 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Medibank Private Ltd (MPL.AX) said on Tuesday it was aware of media reports about a criminal's threat to publish stolen customer data within 24 hours, a day after the health insurer refused to make a ransom payment to the hacker.
Exclusive-Nvidia offers new advanced chip for China that meets U.S. export controls
OAKLAND, Calif., Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. chip maker Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) said on Monday it is offering a new advanced chip in China that meets recent export control rules aimed at keeping cutting-edge technology out of China's hands.
Washington Examiner
The media are desperate to prevent a President DeSantis
With Ron DeSantis on a glide path to reelection as governor of Florida tomorrow, all eyes will soon turn to 2024. Establishment media couldn’t be more scared. The New York Times and the Washington Post dropped two of the most pathetic opposition research pieces you will ever see on back-to-back days in an attempt to make DeSantis look bad. Late Friday night, the Post dropped a piece headlined “Ron DeSantis, who denounced Disney, actually got married there.”
Washington Examiner
America's decline has to be by design
Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele ruffled a lot of feathers when he declared in a March Twitter post, “The most powerful country in the world is falling so fast, that it makes you rethink what are the real reasons. ... Something so big and powerful can’t be destroyed so quickly, unless the enemy comes from within.”
Comments / 0