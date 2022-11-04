ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Bakersfield Californian

Minnesota 129, Houston 117

Percentages: FG .476, FT .677. 3-Point Goals: 16-38, .421 (Green 4-11, Martin Jr. 3-5, Mathews 3-6, Eason 2-2, Porter Jr. 2-4, Gordon 2-6, Christopher 0-2, Nix 0-2). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 22 (Green 5, Nix 4, Porter Jr. 3, Garuba 2, Martin Jr. 2,...
HOUSTON, TX
Bakersfield Californian

Seattle 31, Arizona 21

Sea_FG Myers 49, 10:50. Drive: 9 plays, 34 yards, 4:10. Key Plays: Eskridge kick return to Seattle 35; G.Smith 16 pass to Fant on 3rd-and-10. Seattle 3, Arizona 0. Ari_Hopkins 22 pass from Murray (Prater kick), 6:17. Drive: 10 plays, 83 yards, 4:33. Key Plays: Dortch kick return to Arizona 17; Murray 21 run on 3rd-and-5; Murray 14 pass to Ertz; Conner 11 run. Arizona 7, Seattle 3.
SEATTLE, WA
Bakersfield Californian

Detroit 15, Green Bay 9

Det_S.Zylstra 1 pass from Goff (Jama.Williams run), :15. Drive: 8 plays, 62 yards, 2:20. Key Plays: Goff 16 pass to Kennedy; Goff 12 pass to Swift on 3rd-and-4. Detroit 8, Green Bay 0. Third Quarter. GB_Lazard 20 pass from Aa.Rodgers (pass failed), 4:53. Drive: 7 plays, 54 yards, 3:22. Key...
DETROIT, MI
Bakersfield Californian

Toronto 3, Carolina 1

Carolina100—1 First Period_1, Carolina, Noesen 2 (Burns, Svechnikov), 8:11 (pp). Penalties_Holl, TOR (Cross Checking), 7:28. Second Period_2, Toronto, Jarnkrok 3 (Engvall, Holl), 18:30. Penalties_Bunting, TOR (Slashing), 3:32; Kotkaniemi, CAR (Slashing), 12:05. Third Period_3, Toronto, Tavares 8 (Marner, Robertson), 8:24. 4, Toronto, Nylander 5 (Matthews), 16:25. Penalties_None. Shots on Goal_Toronto...
Bakersfield Californian

Florida 5, Anaheim 3

Anaheim021—3 First Period_1, Florida, Verhaeghe 8 (Montour, Lundell), 11:31 (pp). Penalties_Beaulieu, ANA (Tripping), 8:26; Henrique, ANA (Tripping), 10:46. Second Period_2, Florida, Montour 4 (Lundell, Heponiemi), 2:51. 3, Anaheim, Henrique 4 (Strome, Klingberg), 8:00. 4, Anaheim, Strome 4 (Shattenkirk, Terry), 8:27. Penalties_None. Third Period_5, Florida, Reinhart 1 (Lomberg, M.Staal), 2:55....
ANAHEIM, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Kakko 3 (Kreider, Trouba), 9:14. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 7 (Panarin, Fox), 16:56 (pp). Second Period_3, Detroit, Luff 1 (Seider, Chiarot), 2:56. 4, Detroit, Suter 3 (Larkin, Hronek), 8:37. Third Period_None. Overtime_5, Detroit, Kubalik 6 (Perron, Seider), 2:43 (pp). Shots on Goal_Detroit 14-10-8-4_36. N.Y. Rangers 11-6-12-0_29.
DETROIT, MI
Bakersfield Californian

Atlanta 124, New Orleans 121

NEW ORLEANS (121) Ingram 7-23 0-0 16, Williamson 11-20 7-10 29, Valanciunas 5-12 3-4 13, Jones 7-13 5-9 19, McCollum 12-23 1-1 29, Marshall 0-3 0-0 0, Murphy III 0-3 2-2 2, Nance Jr. 3-4 2-2 8, Alvarado 2-5 0-0 5, Daniels 0-1 0-0 0, Graham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 47-108 20-28 121.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bakersfield Californian

Toronto 113, Chicago 104

CHICAGO (104) DeRozan 7-9 6-6 20, Williams 5-16 0-0 13, Vucevic 8-13 0-0 18, Caruso 1-11 2-2 4, Dosunmu 6-15 0-0 15, Jones Jr. 1-5 2-4 4, Terry 2-2 0-0 4, Green 4-7 1-1 10, Dragic 6-10 0-0 16. Totals 40-88 11-13 104. TORONTO (113) Anunoby 10-19 0-0 22, Barnes...
CHICAGO, IL
Bakersfield Californian

N.Y. Jets 20, Buffalo 17

Buf_Allen 1 run (Bass kick), 4:39. Drive: 14 plays, 67 yards, 7:42. Key Plays: Allen 13 pass to Diggs; Allen 11 pass to Singletary on 3rd-and-5; Allen 7 run on 3rd-and-5; Allen 11 run on 3rd-and-10. Buffalo 7, N.Y. Jets 0. NYJ_FG Zuerlein 53, :31. Drive: 8 plays, 49 yards,...
Bakersfield Californian

Kucherov posts goal, 3 assists as Lightning beat Sabres 5-3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had an empty-net goal and three assists, Nick Perbix added his first NHL goal, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Saturday night. Perbix, in his ninth career game, made it 4-3 on his shot from above the right...
TAMPA, FL
Bakersfield Californian

BUTLER 89, NEW ORLEANS 53

Percentages: FG .412, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Johnson 4-7, Sackey 1-2, Wilson-Rouse 1-4, Vincent 0-1, Doughty 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Henry, Kirkland). Turnovers: 30 (Johnson 5, Wilson-Rouse 5, Jackson 4, Doughty 3, Kirkland 3, Bell 2, Henry 2, Sackey 2, Washington 2,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bakersfield Californian

Jacksonville 27, Las Vegas 20

Las Vegas71300—20 Jacksonville010710—27 Las_Adams 25 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 4:45. Drive: 10 plays, 71 yards, 5:28. Key Plays: Carr 11 pass to Adams on 3rd-and-9; Carr 21 pass to Adams; Carr 16 pass to Adams on 3rd-and-20; Carr 11 pass to Adams on 4th-and-4. Las Vegas 7, Jacksonville 0.
LAS VEGAS, NV

