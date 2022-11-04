Read full article on original website
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Bakersfield Californian
Milwaukee 108, Oklahoma City 94
OKLAHOMA CITY (94) Dort 1-5 1-2 3, Robinson-Earl 5-7 0-0 12, Muscala 3-8 2-4 9, Giddey 6-14 1-1 15, Gilgeous-Alexander 7-16 4-5 18, Bazley 3-7 0-0 8, Dieng 3-4 0-0 8, Jay.Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Omoruyi 0-2 0-0 0, Jal.Williams 2-6 0-0 5, K.Williams 1-3 1-2 3, Joe 3-6 0-0 8, Mann 1-3 1-2 3, Wiggins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-84 10-16 94.
Bakersfield Californian
Toronto 113, Chicago 104
Percentages: FG .455, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Dragic 4-6, Williams 3-6, Dosunmu 3-8, Vucevic 2-5, Green 1-2, DeRozan 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-2, Caruso 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Jones Jr. 3, Caruso 2, Williams 2, DeRozan, Terry, Vucevic). Turnovers: 17 (DeRozan 5, Vucevic...
Bakersfield Californian
Kansas City 20, Tennessee 17, OT
014300—17 Kansas City36083—20 KC_Hardman 7 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), 14:55. Ten_Henry 4 run (Bullock kick), 10:48. Ten_Henry 1 run (Bullock kick), 5:24. KC_Mahomes 14 run (Mahomes run), 2:56. First Overtime. KC_FG Butker 28, 4:04. A_73,475. TenKC. First downs929. Total Net Yards229499. Rushes-yards29-17219-77 Passing57422. Punt Returns2-115-59 Kickoff Returns4-722-39.
Bakersfield Californian
Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 102
Percentages: FG .467, FT .962. 3-Point Goals: 15-40, .375 (Clarkson 6-9, Sexton 2-5, Conley 2-6, Beasley 2-7, Olynyk 1-2, Markkanen 1-3, Horton-Tucker 1-4, Alexander-Walker 0-1, Gay 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kessler 2, Clarkson, Markkanen). Turnovers: 20 (Clarkson 5, Beasley 3, Olynyk 3, Sexton 3,...
Bakersfield Californian
Brooklyn 98, Charlotte 94
Percentages: FG .393, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Mills 3-5, Sumner 2-3, Watanabe 2-4, Curry 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Durant 1-4, O'Neale 1-5, Harris 1-8, Duke Jr. 0-1, Morris 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Claxton 4, Durant 3, Sumner, Thomas, Watanabe). Turnovers: 11 (Claxton 3,...
Bakersfield Californian
Seattle 31, Arizona 21
Ari_Hopkins 22 pass from Murray (Prater kick), 6:17. Sea_Metcalf 4 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 11:59. Ari_Collins 30 interception return (Prater kick), 9:18. Sea_Lockett 9 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 2:43. Fourth Quarter. Sea_Walker 1 run (Myers kick), 7:32. Ari_Ertz 6 pass from Murray (Prater kick), 3:32. Sea_Walker 5 run...
Bakersfield Californian
Atlanta 124, New Orleans 121
NEW ORLEANS (121) Ingram 7-23 0-0 16, Williamson 11-20 7-10 29, Valanciunas 5-12 3-4 13, Jones 7-13 5-9 19, McCollum 12-23 1-1 29, Marshall 0-3 0-0 0, Murphy III 0-3 2-2 2, Nance Jr. 3-4 2-2 8, Alvarado 2-5 0-0 5, Daniels 0-1 0-0 0, Graham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 47-108 20-28 121.
Bakersfield Californian
Memphis 130, Charlotte 99
Percentages: FG .384, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Oubre Jr. 2-5, Thor 2-5, Maledon 1-2, McGowens 1-2, Smith Jr. 1-2, Washington 1-7, McDaniels 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (K.Jones 3, Richards, Smith Jr., Thor, Washington). Turnovers: 18 (Maledon 3, Smith Jr. 3, McDaniels 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
Milwaukee 115, Minnesota 102
Percentages: FG .482, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 17-38, .447 (Holiday 4-11, Allen 2-3, Carter 2-3, Beauchamp 2-4, G.Antetokounmpo 2-4, Lopez 2-4, Portis 2-6, Matthews 1-1, Hill 0-1, Nwora 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter, Lopez). Turnovers: 13 (G.Antetokounmpo 4, Allen 2, Beauchamp 2, Lopez 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
Portland 108, Phoenix 106
Percentages: FG .506, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Nurkic 2-2, Sharpe 2-3, Little 2-4, K.Johnson 2-8, Hart 1-2, Grant 1-3, Winslow 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Eubanks, Grant, Little). Turnovers: 17 (Grant 3, Hart 3, K.Johnson 3, Winslow 3, Little 2, Nurkic 2, Eubanks).
Bakersfield Californian
Minnesota 129, Houston 117
HOUSTON (117) Gordon 4-9 1-2 11, Martin Jr. 6-8 2-3 17, Sengun 8-9 1-3 17, Green 6-16 5-7 21, Porter Jr. 3-12 5-5 13, Eason 6-8 3-5 17, Garuba 2-4 3-4 7, Marjanovic 0-1 1-2 1, Christopher 2-6 0-0 4, Mathews 3-7 0-0 9, Nix 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 40-84 21-31 117.
Who is the oldest NBA player? (All-time and active)
The National Basketball Association was founded on July 6, 1946. In the 76 years since, there have been over 4,500
Bakersfield Californian
Utah 130, L.A. Lakers 116
UTAH (130) Markkanen 9-17 6-6 27, Olynyk 7-10 1-2 18, Vanderbilt 4-7 0-0 9, Clarkson 9-19 0-0 20, Conley 6-11 1-1 15, Fontecchio 0-1 0-0 0, Azubuike 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 0-2 0-0 0, Kessler 4-5 0-0 8, Agbaji 0-0 0-0 0, Alexander-Walker 2-4 1-1 6, Beasley 1-7 0-0 3, Horton-Tucker 3-7 0-0 7, Sexton 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 52-103 9-10 130.
Bakersfield Californian
Indiana 101, Miami 99
MIAMI (99) Martin 3-5 0-0 6, Strus 6-13 2-2 17, Adebayo 7-14 4-4 18, Herro 8-20 9-9 29, Lowry 1-9 7-7 10, Highsmith 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-7 0-0 0, Dedmon 0-2 4-4 4, Vincent 6-10 0-0 15. Totals 31-81 26-26 99. INDIANA (101) Duarte 0-2 0-0 0, J.Smith 0-3...
Bakersfield Californian
UCLA Bruins begin season at home against the Sacramento State Hornets
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -24; over/under is 135. BOTTOM LINE: The UCLA Bruins begin the season at home against the Sacramento State Hornets. UCLA finished 28-8 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bruins shot 45.1% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.
Bakersfield Californian
Detroit 15, Green Bay 9
Det_S.Zylstra 1 pass from Goff (Jama.Williams run), :15. Drive: 8 plays, 62 yards, 2:20. Key Plays: Goff 16 pass to Kennedy; Goff 12 pass to Swift on 3rd-and-4. Detroit 8, Green Bay 0. Third Quarter. GB_Lazard 20 pass from Aa.Rodgers (pass failed), 4:53. Drive: 7 plays, 54 yards, 3:22. Key...
Live coverage: Bucks vs. Hawks at State Farm Arena
Bobby Portis and the Milwaukee Bucks go for their 10th-straight win at 7:15 p.m. against the Atlanta Hawks. Get live updates here. More:The Milwaukee Bucks have been involved in...
