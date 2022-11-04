ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Milwaukee 108, Oklahoma City 94

OKLAHOMA CITY (94) Dort 1-5 1-2 3, Robinson-Earl 5-7 0-0 12, Muscala 3-8 2-4 9, Giddey 6-14 1-1 15, Gilgeous-Alexander 7-16 4-5 18, Bazley 3-7 0-0 8, Dieng 3-4 0-0 8, Jay.Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Omoruyi 0-2 0-0 0, Jal.Williams 2-6 0-0 5, K.Williams 1-3 1-2 3, Joe 3-6 0-0 8, Mann 1-3 1-2 3, Wiggins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-84 10-16 94.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Toronto 113, Chicago 104

Percentages: FG .455, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Dragic 4-6, Williams 3-6, Dosunmu 3-8, Vucevic 2-5, Green 1-2, DeRozan 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-2, Caruso 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Jones Jr. 3, Caruso 2, Williams 2, DeRozan, Terry, Vucevic). Turnovers: 17 (DeRozan 5, Vucevic...
Kansas City 20, Tennessee 17, OT

014300—17 Kansas City36083—20 KC_Hardman 7 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), 14:55. Ten_Henry 4 run (Bullock kick), 10:48. Ten_Henry 1 run (Bullock kick), 5:24. KC_Mahomes 14 run (Mahomes run), 2:56. First Overtime. KC_FG Butker 28, 4:04. A_73,475. TenKC. First downs929. Total Net Yards229499. Rushes-yards29-17219-77 Passing57422. Punt Returns2-115-59 Kickoff Returns4-722-39.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 102

Percentages: FG .467, FT .962. 3-Point Goals: 15-40, .375 (Clarkson 6-9, Sexton 2-5, Conley 2-6, Beasley 2-7, Olynyk 1-2, Markkanen 1-3, Horton-Tucker 1-4, Alexander-Walker 0-1, Gay 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kessler 2, Clarkson, Markkanen). Turnovers: 20 (Clarkson 5, Beasley 3, Olynyk 3, Sexton 3,...
UTAH STATE
Brooklyn 98, Charlotte 94

Percentages: FG .393, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Mills 3-5, Sumner 2-3, Watanabe 2-4, Curry 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Durant 1-4, O'Neale 1-5, Harris 1-8, Duke Jr. 0-1, Morris 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Claxton 4, Durant 3, Sumner, Thomas, Watanabe). Turnovers: 11 (Claxton 3,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Seattle 31, Arizona 21

Ari_Hopkins 22 pass from Murray (Prater kick), 6:17. Sea_Metcalf 4 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 11:59. Ari_Collins 30 interception return (Prater kick), 9:18. Sea_Lockett 9 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 2:43. Fourth Quarter. Sea_Walker 1 run (Myers kick), 7:32. Ari_Ertz 6 pass from Murray (Prater kick), 3:32. Sea_Walker 5 run...
SEATTLE, WA
Atlanta 124, New Orleans 121

NEW ORLEANS (121) Ingram 7-23 0-0 16, Williamson 11-20 7-10 29, Valanciunas 5-12 3-4 13, Jones 7-13 5-9 19, McCollum 12-23 1-1 29, Marshall 0-3 0-0 0, Murphy III 0-3 2-2 2, Nance Jr. 3-4 2-2 8, Alvarado 2-5 0-0 5, Daniels 0-1 0-0 0, Graham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 47-108 20-28 121.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Memphis 130, Charlotte 99

Percentages: FG .384, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Oubre Jr. 2-5, Thor 2-5, Maledon 1-2, McGowens 1-2, Smith Jr. 1-2, Washington 1-7, McDaniels 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (K.Jones 3, Richards, Smith Jr., Thor, Washington). Turnovers: 18 (Maledon 3, Smith Jr. 3, McDaniels 2,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Milwaukee 115, Minnesota 102

Percentages: FG .482, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 17-38, .447 (Holiday 4-11, Allen 2-3, Carter 2-3, Beauchamp 2-4, G.Antetokounmpo 2-4, Lopez 2-4, Portis 2-6, Matthews 1-1, Hill 0-1, Nwora 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter, Lopez). Turnovers: 13 (G.Antetokounmpo 4, Allen 2, Beauchamp 2, Lopez 2,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Portland 108, Phoenix 106

Percentages: FG .506, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Nurkic 2-2, Sharpe 2-3, Little 2-4, K.Johnson 2-8, Hart 1-2, Grant 1-3, Winslow 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Eubanks, Grant, Little). Turnovers: 17 (Grant 3, Hart 3, K.Johnson 3, Winslow 3, Little 2, Nurkic 2, Eubanks).
Minnesota 129, Houston 117

HOUSTON (117) Gordon 4-9 1-2 11, Martin Jr. 6-8 2-3 17, Sengun 8-9 1-3 17, Green 6-16 5-7 21, Porter Jr. 3-12 5-5 13, Eason 6-8 3-5 17, Garuba 2-4 3-4 7, Marjanovic 0-1 1-2 1, Christopher 2-6 0-0 4, Mathews 3-7 0-0 9, Nix 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 40-84 21-31 117.
HOUSTON, TX
Utah 130, L.A. Lakers 116

UTAH (130) Markkanen 9-17 6-6 27, Olynyk 7-10 1-2 18, Vanderbilt 4-7 0-0 9, Clarkson 9-19 0-0 20, Conley 6-11 1-1 15, Fontecchio 0-1 0-0 0, Azubuike 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 0-2 0-0 0, Kessler 4-5 0-0 8, Agbaji 0-0 0-0 0, Alexander-Walker 2-4 1-1 6, Beasley 1-7 0-0 3, Horton-Tucker 3-7 0-0 7, Sexton 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 52-103 9-10 130.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Indiana 101, Miami 99

MIAMI (99) Martin 3-5 0-0 6, Strus 6-13 2-2 17, Adebayo 7-14 4-4 18, Herro 8-20 9-9 29, Lowry 1-9 7-7 10, Highsmith 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-7 0-0 0, Dedmon 0-2 4-4 4, Vincent 6-10 0-0 15. Totals 31-81 26-26 99. INDIANA (101) Duarte 0-2 0-0 0, J.Smith 0-3...
INDIANA STATE
UCLA Bruins begin season at home against the Sacramento State Hornets

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -24; over/under is 135. BOTTOM LINE: The UCLA Bruins begin the season at home against the Sacramento State Hornets. UCLA finished 28-8 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bruins shot 45.1% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Detroit 15, Green Bay 9

Det_S.Zylstra 1 pass from Goff (Jama.Williams run), :15. Drive: 8 plays, 62 yards, 2:20. Key Plays: Goff 16 pass to Kennedy; Goff 12 pass to Swift on 3rd-and-4. Detroit 8, Green Bay 0. Third Quarter. GB_Lazard 20 pass from Aa.Rodgers (pass failed), 4:53. Drive: 7 plays, 54 yards, 3:22. Key...
DETROIT, MI

