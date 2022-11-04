Leo, Woodlan girls basketball grind out tough wins

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Scoring was at a premium in two of the top girls basketball matchups around northeast Indiana on Thursday.

Playing at St. Rose of Lima School, Leo gutted out a 35-31 win over Heritage in the Lions season opener. Leading the Lions was senior Haylee Schott and junior Abby Bovie.

At Woodlan High School, the Warriors moved to 2-0 on the season after a hard-fought 37-36 win over Garrett. Senior Avah Smith had another impressive night with a team-high 15 points, while Huntington University commit Bailey Kelham led Garrett with 24 points.

