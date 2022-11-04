ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 16 News

Millions of Americans could receive money from the IRS; the deadline to file is Nov. 17

By Iman Palm, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Vl8D_0iy8XWg500

( KTLA ) — If you recently received a letter from the IRS, don’t ignore it; you could be entitled to extra money.

The tax agency announced , in mid-October, that it would begin sending out letters to more than 9 million people who may qualify for thousands of dollars worth of stimulus payments and tax credits.

Real stimulus payment or an IRS scam? Here’s what you should watch for

The people who may have received the letters were identified by the Treasury’s Office of Tax Analysis. Typically, these individuals aren’t required to file their taxes since they have very low incomes.

The IRS announced that certain Americans can still claim money for the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit , and the Earned Income Tax Credit .

Taxpayers have until Nov. 17 to take advantage of the Free File to claim their benefits. The no-charge software is available on the IRS website until the mid-November deadline.

The tax agency said that people who believe they are eligible for these benefits but haven’t filed a 2021 tax return could do so on the Child Tax Credit website.

IRS hires 4,000 customer service workers ahead of tax season

Many Americans received stimulus payments to stay financially afloat during the pandemic. The IRS relied on tax returns to determine which people qualified and where to send the payments, but the IRS said millions of Americans also didn’t receive these payments.

These letters are similar to ones sent out in September 2020 that encouraged non-filers to submit a tax return to qualify for the first stimulus payment, officially known as the Economic Impact Payment.

Make sure to double-check your mail, so you don’t miss out on these payments.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 16 News

Aaron Carter’s life in photos

In recent years, despite battles with addiction and a diagnosis of multiple personality disorder and depression, he reinvented himself as a rapper, releasing the studio album "Love" in 2018.
FOX 16 News

LRPD: Arrest made after car stolen with 3 kids inside

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police made an arrest Wednesday night after a car was stolen with three children inside. According to investigators, the car was stolen on the 8700 block of Geyer Springs. Police discovered there were three children inside the vehicle and were able to track down the suspect which led to […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy