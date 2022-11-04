Read full article on original website
Toronto 3, Carolina 1
Carolina100—1 First Period_1, Carolina, Noesen 2 (Burns, Svechnikov), 8:11 (pp). Penalties_Holl, TOR (Cross Checking), 7:28. Second Period_2, Toronto, Jarnkrok 3 (Engvall, Holl), 18:30. Penalties_Bunting, TOR (Slashing), 3:32; Kotkaniemi, CAR (Slashing), 12:05. Third Period_3, Toronto, Tavares 8 (Marner, Robertson), 8:24. 4, Toronto, Nylander 5 (Matthews), 16:25. Penalties_None. Shots on Goal_Toronto...
Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Kakko 3 (Kreider, Trouba), 9:14. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 7 (Panarin, Fox), 16:56 (pp). Second Period_3, Detroit, Luff 1 (Seider, Chiarot), 2:56. 4, Detroit, Suter 3 (Larkin, Hronek), 8:37. Third Period_None. Overtime_5, Detroit, Kubalik 6 (Perron, Seider), 2:43 (pp). Shots on Goal_Detroit 14-10-8-4_36. N.Y. Rangers 11-6-12-0_29.
Toronto 113, Chicago 104
CHICAGO (104) DeRozan 7-9 6-6 20, Williams 5-16 0-0 13, Vucevic 8-13 0-0 18, Caruso 1-11 2-2 4, Dosunmu 6-15 0-0 15, Jones Jr. 1-5 2-4 4, Terry 2-2 0-0 4, Green 4-7 1-1 10, Dragic 6-10 0-0 16. Totals 40-88 11-13 104. TORONTO (113) Anunoby 10-19 0-0 22, Barnes...
Florida 5, Anaheim 3
Anaheim021—3 First Period_1, Florida, Verhaeghe 8 (Montour, Lundell), 11:31 (pp). Penalties_Beaulieu, ANA (Tripping), 8:26; Henrique, ANA (Tripping), 10:46. Second Period_2, Florida, Montour 4 (Lundell, Heponiemi), 2:51. 3, Anaheim, Henrique 4 (Strome, Klingberg), 8:00. 4, Anaheim, Strome 4 (Shattenkirk, Terry), 8:27. Penalties_None. Third Period_5, Florida, Reinhart 1 (Lomberg, M.Staal), 2:55....
Seattle 31, Arizona 21
Sea_FG Myers 49, 10:50. Drive: 9 plays, 34 yards, 4:10. Key Plays: Eskridge kick return to Seattle 35; G.Smith 16 pass to Fant on 3rd-and-10. Seattle 3, Arizona 0. Ari_Hopkins 22 pass from Murray (Prater kick), 6:17. Drive: 10 plays, 83 yards, 4:33. Key Plays: Dortch kick return to Arizona 17; Murray 21 run on 3rd-and-5; Murray 14 pass to Ertz; Conner 11 run. Arizona 7, Seattle 3.
Tampa Bay 16, L.A. Rams 13
LAR_Kupp 69 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 12:57. TB_Otton 1 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :09. RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Henderson 12-56, M.Brown 2-9, Akers 5-3, Kupp 3-1, Stafford 2-(minus 1). Tampa Bay, R.White 8-27, Fournette 9-19, Vaughn 2-4, Godwin 1-1. PASSING_L.A. Rams, Stafford 13-27-0-165. Tampa Bay, Brady 36-58-0-280. RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Kupp...
Kucherov posts goal, 3 assists as Lightning beat Sabres 5-3
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had an empty-net goal and three assists, Nick Perbix added his first NHL goal, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Saturday night. Perbix, in his ninth career game, made it 4-3 on his shot from above the right...
Detroit 15, Green Bay 9
Det_S.Zylstra 1 pass from Goff (Jama.Williams run), :15. Drive: 8 plays, 62 yards, 2:20. Key Plays: Goff 16 pass to Kennedy; Goff 12 pass to Swift on 3rd-and-4. Detroit 8, Green Bay 0. Third Quarter. GB_Lazard 20 pass from Aa.Rodgers (pass failed), 4:53. Drive: 7 plays, 54 yards, 3:22. Key...
Minnesota 129, Houston 117
HOUSTON (117) Gordon 4-9 1-2 11, Martin Jr. 6-8 2-3 17, Sengun 8-9 1-3 17, Green 6-16 5-7 21, Porter Jr. 3-12 5-5 13, Eason 6-8 3-5 17, Garuba 2-4 3-4 7, Marjanovic 0-1 1-2 1, Christopher 2-6 0-0 4, Mathews 3-7 0-0 9, Nix 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 40-84 21-31 117.
UCLA Bruins begin season at home against the Sacramento State Hornets
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -24; over/under is 135. BOTTOM LINE: The UCLA Bruins begin the season at home against the Sacramento State Hornets. UCLA finished 28-8 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bruins shot 45.1% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.
Jacksonville 27, Las Vegas 20
Las Vegas71300—20 Jacksonville010710—27 Las_Adams 25 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 4:45. Drive: 10 plays, 71 yards, 5:28. Key Plays: Carr 11 pass to Adams on 3rd-and-9; Carr 21 pass to Adams; Carr 16 pass to Adams on 3rd-and-20; Carr 11 pass to Adams on 4th-and-4. Las Vegas 7, Jacksonville 0.
N.Y. Jets 20, Buffalo 17
Buf_Allen 1 run (Bass kick), 4:39. Drive: 14 plays, 67 yards, 7:42. Key Plays: Allen 13 pass to Diggs; Allen 11 pass to Singletary on 3rd-and-5; Allen 7 run on 3rd-and-5; Allen 11 run on 3rd-and-10. Buffalo 7, N.Y. Jets 0. NYJ_FG Zuerlein 53, :31. Drive: 8 plays, 49 yards,...
No. 22 Michigan dominates Purdue Fort Wayne 75-56 in opener
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and freshman Jett Howard added 21 points to help No. 22 Michigan to a 75-56 win over Purdue Fort Wayne in the season opener on Monday night. After the Mastodons opened an 8-4 lead, Michigan went on a 20-0 run to take control of the game. Purdue Fort Wayne twice pulled within nine points in the first half, but Michigan quickly answered to push the lead back into double digits. The Wolverines stretched their advantage to 24 points midway through the second half and the closest the Mastodons could get the was within 12.
Detroit Pistons' third-quarter surge fuels comeback, win over OKC Thunder, 112-103
It was a tale of two halves for the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Thankfully, their second half was the better one and enabled a comeback win at Little Caesars Arena. ...
Atlanta 124, New Orleans 121
NEW ORLEANS (121) Ingram 7-23 0-0 16, Williamson 11-20 7-10 29, Valanciunas 5-12 3-4 13, Jones 7-13 5-9 19, McCollum 12-23 1-1 29, Marshall 0-3 0-0 0, Murphy III 0-3 2-2 2, Nance Jr. 3-4 2-2 8, Alvarado 2-5 0-0 5, Daniels 0-1 0-0 0, Graham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 47-108 20-28 121.
Kansas City 20, Tennessee 17, OT
014300—17 Kansas City36083—20 KC_FG Butker 23, 6:47. Drive: 16 plays, 69 yards, 8:13. Key Plays: Pacheco kick return to Kansas City 26; Mahomes 10 pass to Kelce; Mahomes 12 pass to Smith-Schuster; Byard 0 interception return to Tennessee 39; Mahomes 16 run; Mahomes 11 pass to Hardman on 3rd-and-6; Mahomes 13 pass to Hardman on 3rd-and-18. Kansas City 3, Tennessee 0.
Butler 89, New Orleans 53
NEW ORLEANS (0-1) Bell 0-3 0-0 0, Jackson 5-10 4-4 14, Johnson 5-9 1-2 15, Vincent 2-5 0-0 4, Wilson-Rouse 2-7 0-0 5, Doughty 0-5 0-0 0, Sackey 2-4 0-0 5, Henry 2-2 0-0 4, Kirkland 2-5 0-2 4, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Murphy 1-1 0-0 2, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 5-8 53.
Miami 83, Md.-Eastern Shore 51
MIAMI (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.667, FT .704. 3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Cavinder 3-6, Williams 1-2, Cavinder 1-5, Roberts 1-4, Harden 0-2, Erjavec 0-5, Spearman 0-1, Salgues 0-4, Dwyer 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Harden 2, Williams 1, Lattimore 1, Roberts 1) Turnovers: 20 (Erjavec 4, Roberts 4, Spearman 3, Cavinder 2,...
