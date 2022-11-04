Read full article on original website
Stars & Stripes National Museum and Library craft fair in Cape Girardeau
61% of Missouri voters likely to say yes to marijuana amendment. A new poll shows Missouri voters want recreational marijuana in their state. At least 61 percent of voters would vote yes to Amendment 3.
Early morning camper fire in Cape Girardeau
1 SIU student could win free tuition for spring semester at tonight's basketball game. One SIU student could win free tuition for the spring semester at tonight's basketball game.
Woodland R-IV School District closed Monday because of water outage
MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - Students in the Woodland R-IV School District will have a three day weekend. According to the district’s Facebook page, a water outage on Monday, November 7 will keep students out of class. In addition to no school for Woodland R-IV students, there will be...
61% of Missouri voters likely to say yes to marijuana amendment
Stars & Stripes National Museum and Library craft fair in Cape Girardeau. Hundreds came by the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau today to do a little shopping and support a great cause.
Food Truck Rally in Cape Girardeau
Food Truck Rally in Cape Girardeau. Hundreds of hungry folks brought their appetite to a food truck rally held in Cape Girardeau.
SIU annual flagpole vigil to be held Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale will publicly commemorate Veterans Day with the annual vigil at the flagpole near the center of campus November 11. According to SIUC, this year’s Veterans Day event marks the 41st anniversary of the flagpole vigil, which began in 1981. The event,...
Veterans Day ceremony to be held in Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A ceremony to honor veterans will be held in Sikeston on Friday, November 11. The Veterans Day ceremony will be held at the Sikeston Field House at 9:15 a.m. Organizers say veterans from the American Legion VFW and the Sikeston Veterans Park Committee will be participating...
East Prairie R-2 School District cancels classes Monday because of water outage
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - All East Prairie R-2 Schools will be closed Monday, November 7, giving students a three day weekend. District leaders said the closure is because water will be shut off citywide for repairs. All district buildings and offices will be closed. This is the second time...
Paducah Public Schools closed Mon. due to flu cases
Paducah Public Schools closed Mon. due to flu cases. The Flu has forced at least four school districts in Western Kentucky to announce closures this week. A Paducah man is behind bars after police say he fired shots at both a moving taxicab and a house.
Annual Deer Hunters Sight-in Day to be held in Williamson County
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will be holding their Annual Deer Hunters Sight-in Day on Saturday, November 12. The event will be held at the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Firing Range from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The range will be open rain...
Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash back for 2022 with help from Knights of Columbus
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash is a Toys for Tots event at bars in Cape Girardeau that’s been going on for years. This year, the event almost didn’t happen because of a lack of volunteers. “I really cannot let this go away,” one...
Fundraiser held for Stars and Stripes Museum in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds came by the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau on Saturday to do a little shopping and support a great cause. This is all part of the Stars and Stripes National Museum and Library Craft Fair where roughly 60 vendors took part in the event.
Crash downs power lines, causes U.S. 51 closure near Bardwell, Ky.
Crash downs power lines, causes U.S. 51 closure near Bardwell, Ky. Some streets are set to reopen in Mayfield Monday following the demolition of the Graves County Courthouse and American Legion building. Highway 61 reopened after gas leak in New Madrid County. U.S. Highway 61, north of Marston, was shut down for repairs.
Carbondale man sentenced to 10 years for ‘indecent solicitation of a child’
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for “indecent solicitation of a child.”. According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez’ office, Travis D. Parrish, 37, of Carbondale, was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by two years of mandatory supervised release.
Affordable housing coming to Williamson County
Affordable housing coming to Williamson County. You can't buy happiness, but you can rescue it. That's what one woman in the Heartland says as inflation continues to take a toll on her animal rescue non-profit. A convicted killer in Southern Illinois is resentenced for a murder more than 20 years ago.
Cape Girardeau County Public Health to launch virtual educational drug program for parents
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As a parent, you may think you know every trick your teenager has up their sleeve, but it can be tough to spot the signs of concealing drugs or alcohol. The Cape Girardeau Public Health Center says parents should be talking with their kids about...
Ill. Democrats campaign in Marion
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Amendment 1 in Illinois would enshrine workers’ rights to collective bargaining into the Illinois Constitution. That Illinois amendment was the focus of a campaign stop in southern Illinois on Monday morning, November 7. Most of the Democratic statewide officeholders, including Governor JB Pritzker, spoke to...
RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple firefighters responded to a fire in Cape Girardeau Sunday morning at the Landing Point RV Park. When crews arrived at the scene they saw a camper on fire with lots of smoke. Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the...
Carbondale man sentenced to prison for kidnapping, home invasion
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale man was sentenced to prison in connection with a kidnapping and home invasion investigation earlier in 2022. According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez’ office, Justin D. Carr, 40, of Carbondale, was sentenced to 24 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by three years of mandatory supervised release for aggravated kidnapping and 20 years in the IDOC followed by 18 months of mandatory supervised release for home invasion.
2 overnight shootings in Sikeston
2 overnight shootings in Sikeston. A southern Illinois transit company is offering free rides to the polls on election day. Ky. man accused of assaulting woman, leaving her on sandbar in Mississippi River. A western Kentucky man is accused of assaulting a woman and leaving her on a sandbar in the Mississippi River.
