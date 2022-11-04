ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Early morning camper fire in Cape Girardeau

1 SIU student could win free tuition for spring semester at tonight's basketball game. One SIU student could win free tuition for the spring semester at tonight's basketball game. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 11/7. November book club reading list. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
61% of Missouri voters likely to say yes to marijuana amendment

Stars & Stripes National Museum and Library craft fair in Cape Girardeau. Hundreds came by the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau today to do a little shopping and support a great cause. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Hundreds of hungry folks brought their appetite to a food truck rally held...
MISSOURI STATE
Food Truck Rally in Cape Girardeau

Stars & Stripes National Museum and Library craft fair in Cape Girardeau. Hundreds came by the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau today to do a little shopping and support a great cause. 61% of Missouri voters likely to say yes to marijuana amendment. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A new...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
SIU annual flagpole vigil to be held Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale will publicly commemorate Veterans Day with the annual vigil at the flagpole near the center of campus November 11. According to SIUC, this year’s Veterans Day event marks the 41st anniversary of the flagpole vigil, which began in 1981. The event,...
CARBONDALE, IL
Veterans Day ceremony to be held in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A ceremony to honor veterans will be held in Sikeston on Friday, November 11. The Veterans Day ceremony will be held at the Sikeston Field House at 9:15 a.m. Organizers say veterans from the American Legion VFW and the Sikeston Veterans Park Committee will be participating...
SIKESTON, MO
Paducah Public Schools closed Mon. due to flu cases

The Flu has forced at least four school districts in Western Kentucky to announce closures this week. A Paducah man is behind bars after police say he fired shots at both a moving taxicab and a house. Affordable housing coming to Williamson County. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. In the...
PADUCAH, KY
Crash downs power lines, causes U.S. 51 closure near Bardwell, Ky.

Some streets are set to reopen in Mayfield Monday following the demolition of the Graves County Courthouse and American Legion building. Highway 61 reopened after gas leak in New Madrid County. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT. |. U.S. Highway 61, north of Marston, was shut down for...
BARDWELL, KY
Carbondale man sentenced to 10 years for ‘indecent solicitation of a child’

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for “indecent solicitation of a child.”. According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez’ office, Travis D. Parrish, 37, of Carbondale, was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by two years of mandatory supervised release.
CARBONDALE, IL
Affordable housing coming to Williamson County

You can't buy happiness, but you can rescue it. That's what one woman in the Heartland says as inflation continues to take a toll on her animal rescue non-profit. A convicted killer in Southern Illinois is resentenced for a murder more than 20 years ago. Paducah public schools to close...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
Ill. Democrats campaign in Marion

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Amendment 1 in Illinois would enshrine workers’ rights to collective bargaining into the Illinois Constitution. That Illinois amendment was the focus of a campaign stop in southern Illinois on Monday morning, November 7. Most of the Democratic statewide officeholders, including Governor JB Pritzker, spoke to...
ILLINOIS STATE
RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple firefighters responded to a fire in Cape Girardeau Sunday morning at the Landing Point RV Park. When crews arrived at the scene they saw a camper on fire with lots of smoke. Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Carbondale man sentenced to prison for kidnapping, home invasion

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale man was sentenced to prison in connection with a kidnapping and home invasion investigation earlier in 2022. According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez’ office, Justin D. Carr, 40, of Carbondale, was sentenced to 24 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by three years of mandatory supervised release for aggravated kidnapping and 20 years in the IDOC followed by 18 months of mandatory supervised release for home invasion.
CARBONDALE, IL
2 overnight shootings in Sikeston

A southern Illinois transit company is offering free rides to the polls on election day. Ky. man accused of assaulting woman, leaving her on sandbar in Mississippi River. A western Kentucky man is accused of assaulting a woman and leaving her on a sandbar in the Mississippi River. 2 overnight...
SIKESTON, MO

