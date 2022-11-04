Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
UCLA Bruins begin season at home against the Sacramento State Hornets
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -24; over/under is 135. BOTTOM LINE: The UCLA Bruins begin the season at home against the Sacramento State Hornets. UCLA finished 28-8 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bruins shot 45.1% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.
Bakersfield Californian
Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 102
Percentages: FG .467, FT .962. 3-Point Goals: 15-40, .375 (Clarkson 6-9, Sexton 2-5, Conley 2-6, Beasley 2-7, Olynyk 1-2, Markkanen 1-3, Horton-Tucker 1-4, Alexander-Walker 0-1, Gay 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kessler 2, Clarkson, Markkanen). Turnovers: 20 (Clarkson 5, Beasley 3, Olynyk 3, Sexton 3,...
Bakersfield Californian
Minnesota 129, Houston 117
Percentages: FG .476, FT .677. 3-Point Goals: 16-38, .421 (Green 4-11, Martin Jr. 3-5, Mathews 3-6, Eason 2-2, Porter Jr. 2-4, Gordon 2-6, Christopher 0-2, Nix 0-2). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 22 (Green 5, Nix 4, Porter Jr. 3, Garuba 2, Martin Jr. 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
Atlanta 124, New Orleans 121
NEW ORLEANS (121) Ingram 7-23 0-0 16, Williamson 11-20 7-10 29, Valanciunas 5-12 3-4 13, Jones 7-13 5-9 19, McCollum 12-23 1-1 29, Marshall 0-3 0-0 0, Murphy III 0-3 2-2 2, Nance Jr. 3-4 2-2 8, Alvarado 2-5 0-0 5, Daniels 0-1 0-0 0, Graham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 47-108 20-28 121.
Bakersfield Californian
PENN STATE 93, WINTHROP 68
Percentages: FG .449, FT .929. 3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Lane 5-7, McMahon 3-5, Hightower 3-9, Claxton 0-1, Fleming 0-1, Talford 0-1, Wilson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Claxton, Moore, Talford). Turnovers: 16 (Fleming 4, Talford 4, McMahon 3, Hightower 2, Wilson 2, Moore). Steals: 7...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 13 INDIANA 88, MOREHEAD STATE 53
Percentages: FG .370, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Freeman 3-4, Thelwell 3-10, Scott 1-1, Wolfe 1-3, Redding 1-5, Maughmer 0-1, Thomas 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Gross). Turnovers: 20 (Wolfe 5, Maughmer 4, Thomas 4, Freeman 2, Gross 2, Redding, Scott, Thelwell). Steals: 4...
Bakersfield Californian
Toronto 113, Chicago 104
Percentages: FG .455, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Dragic 4-6, Williams 3-6, Dosunmu 3-8, Vucevic 2-5, Green 1-2, DeRozan 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-2, Caruso 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Jones Jr. 3, Caruso 2, Williams 2, DeRozan, Terry, Vucevic). Turnovers: 17 (DeRozan 5, Vucevic...
Bakersfield Californian
Stanford 88, Pacific 78
PACIFIC (0-1) Richards 0-0 0-0 0, Avdalovic 3-8 0-0 9, Beard 0-4 3-4 3, Ivy-Curry 9-17 1-2 23, Williams 7-11 2-2 17, Blake 2-5 3-4 7, Martindale 2-7 2-2 6, Denson 1-4 0-0 2, Odum 3-5 0-0 8, Outlaw 0-5 0-0 0, Freeman 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 28-67 11-14 78.
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 7 DUKE 71, JACKSONVILLE 44
Percentages: FG .340, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Deans 1-1, O'Hearn 1-6, Nolan 1-7, Nesmith 0-1, Powell 0-1, Cook 0-2, Koureissi 0-2, Davis 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Payne 2, Koureissi). Turnovers: 11 (Nesmith 3, Marsh 2, Nolan 2, Cook, O'Hearn, Osifo, Powell). Steals:...
Bakersfield Californian
HARVARD 68, MOREHOUSE 63
Percentages: FG .414, FT .522. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Sakota 3-6, Ledlum 2-4, Lesmond 2-8, Tretout 1-4, Ajogbor 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Silverstein 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ajogbor 2). Turnovers: 14 (Ledlum 3, Tretout 3, Okpara 2, Sakota 2, Ajogbor, Hemmings, Nelson, Silverstein). Steals: 9...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 16 VILLANOVA 81, LA SALLE 68
Percentages: FG .400, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Nickelberry 5-9, H.Drame 3-9, F.Drame 1-1, Marrero 1-2, Brantley 0-2, Brickus 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 8 (Nickelberry 3, Brantley 2, Brickus, F.Drame, Gill). Steals: 6 (H.Drame 3, Brantley, Brickus, Nickelberry). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Mouhamed Gueye paces Washington State past Texas State
Mouhamed Gueye scored a game-high 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Washington State defeated Texas State 83-61 in the
Bakersfield Californian
OAKLAND 92, DEFIANCE 27
Percentages: FG .182, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (J.Johnson 1-2, Trevino 1-2, Swanner 1-3, Brooks 0-1, G.Johnson 0-1, Goodwyn 0-1, J.Jury 0-1, Martin 0-1, Wojciechowski 0-1, Graham 0-2, Jones 0-3, Jordan 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Heidelburg). Turnovers: 29 (Heidelburg 6, G.Johnson 4, R.Jury...
Bakersfield Californian
No. 15 Oklahoma 105, Oral Roberts 94
OKLAHOMA (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.561, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Robertson 3-5, Llanusa 2-5, Joens 2-5, Tot 1-4, Vann 1-5, Scott 0-2, Williams 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Tucker 0-1) Blocked Shots: 7 (Johnson 2, L.Scott 1, Llanusa 1, Tot 1, R.Scott 1, Vann 1) Turnovers: 15 (Tot 5, Williams 3,...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 22 MICHIGAN 75, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 56
Percentages: FG .296, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-38, .237 (Morton-Robertson 3-7, Billups 3-8, Planutis 3-10, Chong Qui 0-4, Peterson 0-4, Roberts 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Billups, DeJurnett). Turnovers: 14 (Morton-Robertson 5, Planutis 2, Roberts 2, Billups, Chong Qui, DeJurnett, Kpedi, Peterson). Steals: 2 (Billups,...
Bakersfield Californian
Butler 89, New Orleans 53
NEW ORLEANS (0-1) Bell 0-3 0-0 0, Jackson 5-10 4-4 14, Johnson 5-9 1-2 15, Vincent 2-5 0-0 4, Wilson-Rouse 2-7 0-0 5, Doughty 0-5 0-0 0, Sackey 2-4 0-0 5, Henry 2-2 0-0 4, Kirkland 2-5 0-2 4, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Murphy 1-1 0-0 2, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 5-8 53.
Bakersfield Californian
Seattle 31, Arizona 21
Ari_Hopkins 22 pass from Murray (Prater kick), 6:17. Sea_Metcalf 4 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 11:59. Ari_Collins 30 interception return (Prater kick), 9:18. Sea_Lockett 9 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 2:43. Fourth Quarter. Sea_Walker 1 run (Myers kick), 7:32. Ari_Ertz 6 pass from Murray (Prater kick), 3:32. Sea_Walker 5 run...
Kuzma, Wizards hand Hornets fifth straight loss, 108-100
Kyle Kuzma scored 20 points and the Washington Wizards handed the slumping Charlotte Hornets their fifth straight loss, 108-100
Florida sails to opening blowout of Stony Brook
Alex Fudge led three Florida players in double figures with 16 points as the Gators rolled to an 81-45 win
Xavier routs Morgan State in Sean Miller’s debut
The Xavier Musketeers closed the first half on a 31-5 run to take command and never looked back in a
