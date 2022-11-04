Read full article on original website
Triple shooting: 2 teens among 3 wounded after shot in Gresham drive-by, Chicago police say
Police said a group was standing outside 76th and Wolcott when a vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting.
Chicago shootings: 4 teens among 37 shot, 5 killed in weekend violence, CPD says
Two separate shootings involving teenagers are also under investigation. There have been at least 37 shot, five fatally, in Chicago violence so far this weekend.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 22, wounded in shootout near South Side park
CHICAGO - A man was found shot after gunfire was exchanged between people in two cars early Monday near Ellis Park in Chicago's Oakland neighborhood. Police responded to a report of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Vincennes Avenue and found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh, according to CPD.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 25, shot while riding bike in Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was shot while riding a bicycle Monday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 25-year-old was riding a bike around 10:44 a.m. in the first block of West Marquette Road when two gunmen approached on foot and started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to...
fox32chicago.com
Man paralyzed from waist down was driving when gunmen in the car opened fire on off-duty suburban cop
CHICAGO - A man paralyzed from the waist down was allegedly behind the wheel when gunmen opened fire on an off-duty suburban police officer driving to work over the weekend, leading to a crash and a shootout that left the officer and a bystander wounded. Darreon Thompson, 24, was arrested...
fox32chicago.com
Teen seriously injured in West Garfield Park shooting
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting on the West Side Sunday morning. Police say the teen was in the 200 block of North Karlov Avenue around 11:20 a.m. when he was shot multiple times. The circumstances are unknown at this time, officials say. The victim...
Off-duty Merrionette Park police officer shot on South Side on way to work
Police said the off-duty officer fired back, also hitting the suspected shooter.
fox32chicago.com
15-year-old shot in head, killed in drive-by on West Side: police
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is dead after being wounded by gunfire in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Little Village. Police say there were reports of shots fired around 1:38 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 23rd Street. The victim was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to...
Chicago shooting: 1 killed, 3 wounded outside nightclub
CHICAGO — One person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting outside a Chicago nightclub early Sunday, authorities said. The shooting at the River North nightclub came after a fight and occurred at about 2:10 a.m., WLS-TV reported. According to the Chicago Police Department, a group...
fox32chicago.com
Three people - including 15-year-old boy - shot in drive-by Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood
CHICAGO - Chicago police said three people were shot in a drive-by Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Sunday, including a 15-year-old boy. The victims were on South Wolcott near 76th around 2 p.m. when someone in a car started shooting. The 15-year-old was shot in both legs and hospitalized in...
cwbchicago.com
Detectives looking for suspect in North Side burglary, theft cases
Chicago police detectives are trying to identify a man they have linked to recent burglary and theft incidents on the North Side. CPD’s Town Hall (19th) District tweeted this image of the suspect, who drives a white Dodge Journey. According to the tweet and police data, the man is...
cwbchicago.com
Business employees shot an early morning burglar, then waited more than 2 hours for Chicago police to show up: prosecutors
A Chicago business owner got sick of having his South Side auto shop burglarized, so he and a few employees staked the place out Friday night to see if they could catch a thief red-handed. Prosecutors say they not only caught a burglar but they also shot him, then had to wait more than two hours for Chicago police to show up.
ABC7 Chicago
Off-duty Marionette Park police officer shot while driving on Chicago's South Side, police say
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty south suburban police officer is injured after she was shot while driving on Chicago's South Side Saturday night. A 51-year-old woman was driving in the 2300-block of E. 103rd Street around 5:30 p.m. when someone in a white Chevy sedan fired shots at her vehicle, striking her, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man seriously wounded in Chatham shooting
CHICAGO - A 36-year-old man was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood early Saturday. Police say the victim was walking on a sidewalk around 1:07 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when someone in a dark-colored sedan fired shots. The victim was taken...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood on Sunday. The man was on West 99th Street near Normal when someone shot him in the chest. He was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Hospital. No one is in custody.
cwbchicago.com
Catalytic converter thief slammed a stolen Lexus head-on into Chicago police squad car, prosecutors say
A man on bail and on probation for separate stolen motor vehicle cases rammed yet another stolen vehicle head-on into a Chicago police squad car as he tried to get away from cops who saw him trying to steal a catalytic converter in Jefferson Park, prosecutors said Saturday. Police officers...
Man in critical condition after being shot in the back in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was shot in the back in Bronzeville on Sunday. The man, 27, was shot on South Calumet near 45th around 4:15 p.m. He was hospitalized in critical condition. Police said the man was not cooperating with investigators.
Driver crashes car into building off DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO - A woman crashed her car into a building off DuSable Lake Shore Drive Monday morning on Chicago's Near North Side. The 22-year-old was driving southbound around 12:20 a.m. in the 500 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a commercial business, coming to a complete stop, police said.
Chicago police issue arrest warrant for suspect in Greyhound employee's murder outside bus station
Chicago police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Greyhound worker outside a city bus terminal in October.
East Garfield Park drive-by shooting victim Pierre Riley dies, family says
One of the victims of the Halloween night drive-by shooting in East Garfield Park that initially injured 14 has died, his family said.
