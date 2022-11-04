ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, MS

Comments / 1

Related
WDAM-TV

Main Street UMC hosts Fall Fair in downtown Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The 2022 Main Street United Methodist fall fair was held in the Hub City, welcoming families and friends from all over the Pine Belt. Inflatables, live music, and tons of carnival games were in place for the family-oriented event. “Cotton candy and popcorn, lots of games for...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

MS Move offering rides to the polls statewide

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Getting to the polls just became that much easier. For an eighth consecutive year, Mississippi Move is offering free rides to the polls throughout the state of Mississippi. Mississippi Move is partnering with other organizations across the state to ensure all who want to vote...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
a-z-animals.com

Deer Season In Mississippi: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared

Deer Season In Mississippi: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. In Mississippi, Deer season is typically open in the fall through the winter, from early October to the end of January. The state is divided into six Deer Management Units. All units follow the same season dates. However, the bag limits and the definition of a Legal Buck vary between units.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum expands on Pass Road

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Coast Railroad Museum is on track to become the largest railroad museum in the country. A multi-million dollar project will feature 50,000 square feet of interactive models for guests. Big changes are coming to Gulfport. The Mississippi Coast Model Train Museum is expanding to...
GULFPORT, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

A two-vehicle crash on I-10 claims the life of Mississippi woman

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 10 near the 3-mile marker, approximately 10 miles west of Mobile, in Mobile County has claimed the life of a Summit, Mississippi woman. The crash occurred at approximately 3:30 on Saturday, November 5th. Abigail Rachel “Abby” Pickard, 24, was...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 4-6

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 4-6) around Mississippi. Central Mississisppi: Dinner & a Movie – Friday – Clinton Bring a chair or blanket to see a screening of “Top Gun […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Brantley awarded Superintendent of the Year

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lundy Brantley, superintendent of the Neshoba Central School District, is the Mississippi Superintendent of the Year. He has been the superintendent for six years and was nominated this year for the award. Although Brantley put in a lot of hard work and effort to get this award, he said he still believes he didn’t do it alone.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Waynesboro Food Truck Festival attracts interest

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents, visitors and friends all met at Rhinehart Square Sunday to enjoy a Food Truck Festival filled with vendors, live music, axe throwing and kids’ activities. “We wanted to be out in the community,” said Lee Holland, Red Pedal Kettle owner. “We wanted to be...
WAYNESBORO, MS
WDAM-TV

Fans rally for the 101st edition of the Little Brown Jug game

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A rivalry that has withstood hurricanes, pandemics and a world war. The 101st Little Brown Jug game kicked off Saturday, Nov. 10, bringing rowdy fans, chanting bands and noise on both sidelines. “When it comes to Laurel and Hattiesburg, it doesn’t matter who’s up and...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Jitters Coffeehouse and Drive Through hosts animal adoption event

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Jitters Coffehouse and Drive-Through hosted an adoption and donation event for the Laurel Jones County Animal Rescue League Saturday. The event originally started from a college assignment, but Maggie McMinn says it was the perfect way to do something for the coffee shop and help out the local animal shelter at the same time.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

JCSD offers driver safety tips in rainy conditions

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging everyone to slow down and take precautions during rainy conditions. JCSD says the rain can make it harder for vehicles to stop and the odds of a crash increase. “Wet conditions like this (Saturday), people tend to...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Mason Park’s ‘Fall Work Day’ underway

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The City of Laurel’s Parks and Recreation Department joined with the Friends of Mason Park to start the second stage of the cleanup for the park. Mason Park in Laurel has been around for nearly 75 years and covers 40 acres. Because of its size, upkeep...
LAUREL, MS
Jackson Free Press

Mississippi Blues Promoter and Raconteur Bill Luckett Dies

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Bill Luckett was an attorney, small-town mayor, candidate for governor, blues promoter, friend and business partner of Morgan Freeman and irrepressible teller of tales about the people and culture of his beloved Mississippi. Luckett died Thursday at 73, a year after being diagnosed with cancer....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

10 Mississippi school districts receive funds to replace old buses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) announced the recipients of the first round of funding provided through the State of Mississippi’s Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program. MDEQ is awarding $7,331,408 to 22 government and non-government entities, including 12 school districts, for eligible projects using funds allocated to Mississippi from the Volkswagen […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy