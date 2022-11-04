Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Main Street UMC hosts Fall Fair in downtown Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The 2022 Main Street United Methodist fall fair was held in the Hub City, welcoming families and friends from all over the Pine Belt. Inflatables, live music, and tons of carnival games were in place for the family-oriented event. “Cotton candy and popcorn, lots of games for...
WDAM-TV
MS Move offering rides to the polls statewide
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Getting to the polls just became that much easier. For an eighth consecutive year, Mississippi Move is offering free rides to the polls throughout the state of Mississippi. Mississippi Move is partnering with other organizations across the state to ensure all who want to vote...
WDAM-TV
Miss Mississippi has send off party before heading to Miss America competition
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Before she competes for the national crown in Connecticut, Miss Mississippi was sent off in style. Friends and family gathered for a send-off party from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Magnolia State Bank in Hattiesburg for Emmie Perkins, the reigning Miss Mississippi. “Mississippi is so...
a-z-animals.com
Deer Season In Mississippi: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared
Deer Season In Mississippi: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. In Mississippi, Deer season is typically open in the fall through the winter, from early October to the end of January. The state is divided into six Deer Management Units. All units follow the same season dates. However, the bag limits and the definition of a Legal Buck vary between units.
wwno.org
Conflict between Mississippi’s largest hospital, insurer a breaking point for some residents
Natasha Zinda had spent the last 12 years of her life in Mississippi. But in September, she packed up her car with her personal belongings, her kids, and one of her best friends, and drove up the state’s main interstate to a town just outside of Chicago. Zinda was...
WDAM-TV
Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum expands on Pass Road
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Coast Railroad Museum is on track to become the largest railroad museum in the country. A multi-million dollar project will feature 50,000 square feet of interactive models for guests. Big changes are coming to Gulfport. The Mississippi Coast Model Train Museum is expanding to...
WALA-TV FOX10
A two-vehicle crash on I-10 claims the life of Mississippi woman
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 10 near the 3-mile marker, approximately 10 miles west of Mobile, in Mobile County has claimed the life of a Summit, Mississippi woman. The crash occurred at approximately 3:30 on Saturday, November 5th. Abigail Rachel “Abby” Pickard, 24, was...
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 4-6
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 4-6) around Mississippi. Central Mississisppi: Dinner & a Movie – Friday – Clinton Bring a chair or blanket to see a screening of “Top Gun […]
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg opens 2nd century of Battle for Lil’ Brown Jug with win over Laurel
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel High School claimed the 100th Battle for the Lil’ Brown Jug in emphatic fashion with a 50-0 drumming of Hattiesburg High School last season. But the Tigers opened the second century of games with a 34-14 win over the Golden Tornadoes on Saturday night...
Jackson Free Press
Interrupting the Poverty Cycle: Looking Back to Move Forward in Mississippi
Otibehia Allen's days in the Mississippi Delta start and end with her five children—three boys and two girls. She feeds them. Clothes them. Their well-being rests on her shoulders. She does it all on her own. It is hard for her to put into words what it is like...
WTOK-TV
Brantley awarded Superintendent of the Year
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lundy Brantley, superintendent of the Neshoba Central School District, is the Mississippi Superintendent of the Year. He has been the superintendent for six years and was nominated this year for the award. Although Brantley put in a lot of hard work and effort to get this award, he said he still believes he didn’t do it alone.
WDAM-TV
Waynesboro Food Truck Festival attracts interest
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents, visitors and friends all met at Rhinehart Square Sunday to enjoy a Food Truck Festival filled with vendors, live music, axe throwing and kids’ activities. “We wanted to be out in the community,” said Lee Holland, Red Pedal Kettle owner. “We wanted to be...
WDAM-TV
Fans rally for the 101st edition of the Little Brown Jug game
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A rivalry that has withstood hurricanes, pandemics and a world war. The 101st Little Brown Jug game kicked off Saturday, Nov. 10, bringing rowdy fans, chanting bands and noise on both sidelines. “When it comes to Laurel and Hattiesburg, it doesn’t matter who’s up and...
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
WDAM-TV
Jitters Coffeehouse and Drive Through hosts animal adoption event
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Jitters Coffehouse and Drive-Through hosted an adoption and donation event for the Laurel Jones County Animal Rescue League Saturday. The event originally started from a college assignment, but Maggie McMinn says it was the perfect way to do something for the coffee shop and help out the local animal shelter at the same time.
WDAM-TV
‘Costumes for a Cause’ raises scholarship money for students from foster care
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A few people wore their Halloween costumes one more time Saturday to help some young people attend college. The first “Costumes for a Cause” 5K and one-mile run took place Saturday morning at the Forrest County Campus of Pearl River Community College. The goal...
WDAM-TV
JCSD offers driver safety tips in rainy conditions
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging everyone to slow down and take precautions during rainy conditions. JCSD says the rain can make it harder for vehicles to stop and the odds of a crash increase. “Wet conditions like this (Saturday), people tend to...
WDAM-TV
Mason Park’s ‘Fall Work Day’ underway
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The City of Laurel’s Parks and Recreation Department joined with the Friends of Mason Park to start the second stage of the cleanup for the park. Mason Park in Laurel has been around for nearly 75 years and covers 40 acres. Because of its size, upkeep...
Jackson Free Press
Mississippi Blues Promoter and Raconteur Bill Luckett Dies
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Bill Luckett was an attorney, small-town mayor, candidate for governor, blues promoter, friend and business partner of Morgan Freeman and irrepressible teller of tales about the people and culture of his beloved Mississippi. Luckett died Thursday at 73, a year after being diagnosed with cancer....
10 Mississippi school districts receive funds to replace old buses
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) announced the recipients of the first round of funding provided through the State of Mississippi’s Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program. MDEQ is awarding $7,331,408 to 22 government and non-government entities, including 12 school districts, for eligible projects using funds allocated to Mississippi from the Volkswagen […]
