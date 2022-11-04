NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lundy Brantley, superintendent of the Neshoba Central School District, is the Mississippi Superintendent of the Year. He has been the superintendent for six years and was nominated this year for the award. Although Brantley put in a lot of hard work and effort to get this award, he said he still believes he didn’t do it alone.

