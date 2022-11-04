ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies Fan Who Ran On Field During Game 5 Leveled By Security

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Citizen Bank Park erupted in boos and seemingly “a------“ chants while the fan ran around on the field.

A Phillies fan made it onto the field during the sixth inning of Game 5 of the World Series vs. the Astros at Citizen Bank Park on Thursday night.

The fan stood on the field and then was chased down by multiple security guards.

It took the guards a few seconds to get to the fan as he ran fast towards the wall. The fan then tried to jump the wall to make it back in the stands, but failed, so the guards were able to grab him and remove him from the field.

The stadium quickly appeared to descend into boos at the rogue fan, who momentarily paused the game during the top of the sixth inning.

One fan in the stands even threw a beer can at the man’s head, NBC Sports Philly reported .

For more Philadelphia Phillies coverage, go to Inside The Phillies .

Comments / 36

AP_000668.591aa9713ca5439ea7d84543a15ca266.1535
3d ago

Is funny that security will tackle a male down to the ground, however when a female does the same behavior she not tackle to the ground but is grab and escorted out of the field. What happen to equality? 🤔

Reply(2)
7
Lucia Gonzales
3d ago

well I hope hes given the same punishment as the fan at Houston minute maid park. arrested and banned for life from all MLB stadiums.

Reply(5)
6
Joe Nelson
3d ago

just another idiot that wanted to be in the spotlight though it would be for such a short period of time

Reply
11
