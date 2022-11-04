ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies’ Schwarber Backs Up Memorable Postgame Quote With Leadoff Homer

By Jelani Scott
 3 days ago

The All-Star slugger made sure Philadelphia got on the scoreboard early in Game 5 Thursday night.

After delivering a memorable one-liner dismissing the Phillies’ hitless Game 4 performance, Kyle Schwarber needed all but two pitches to prevent history from repeating itself in Game 5.

Philadelphia’s 5–0 loss tied the World Series, 2-2, Wednesday and earned a spot in the record books as just the third no-hitter in MLB postseason history. After the game, a clearly unfazed Schwarber told reporters, “I really don’t give a s---,” when asked how he felt about what transpired.

On Thursday night, in front of a raucous Citizens Bank Park crowd, the All-Star slugger showed exactly how much the historic "L" didn’t bother him with a cold-blooded 358-foot home run in the second inning off Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.

Schwarber followed the bomb with a sick bat flip to put the proverbial punctuation on his epic highlight.

The “Schwarbomb” tied the game, 1-1, after Astros rookie Jeremy Peña continued his impressive World Series with an RBI single in the first inning.

