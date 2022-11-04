Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
There’s one thing Hendon Hooker has to improve on if the Vols are going to win a national championship
The Tennessee Vols‘ offense was shut down by the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. It’s the first time this season that UT’s offense looked pedestrian. Tennessee wasn’t able to get much going against the Bulldogs’ stout defense. The main reason was because Georgia was able to...
atozsports.com
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to being trolled by Tennessee fans
Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, someone (most assume a UT fan) leaked UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett’s phone number. Bennett was inundated with phone calls and texts on Friday night. After scoring a touchdown in the first half, Bennett referenced the incident...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols get two big wins even with the loss to Georgia
The Tennessee Vols lost 27-13 to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, ending UT’s eight-game winning streak. Tennessee’s SEC East division title hopes are on life support at this point. The Bulldogs would have to lose to Mississippi State and Kentucky for the Vols to have a shot at winning the SEC East.
atozsports.com
There’s a message that Tennessee Vols fans need to hear after tough loss to Georgia
Saturday wasn’t a very fun day for the Tennessee Vols. Tennessee was outclassed by the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens on Saturday. The final score was 27-13, but the game was never that close. Georgia was in full control the entire afternoon. If you’re a Vols fan and you’re in...
wjle.com
Season Ends for DCHS Tigers with 21-14 loss at East Hamilton in State Play-Offs
The DeKalb County Tigers made a quick exit from the TSSAA Class 4A Football Play-Offs with a 21-14 loss to the East Hamilton Hurricanes at Ooltewah Friday night. The season for the Tigers comes to a close with a record of 6-5 while the Hurricanes (8-3) will advance next Friday, November 11 hosting the Upperman Bees (9-2) who defeated Chattanooga Central 34-7 in the first round of the play-offs Friday night.
atozsports.com
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett fires back at Tennessee Vols fans after early touchdown
The biggest college football game of the season so far is underway. The Tennessee Vols are battling the Georgia Bulldogs. Both teams are ranked #1 by different national polls right now. Georgia QB Stetson Bennett scored the first touchdown of the game and had quite the celebration. There is a...
atozsports.com
How the Jeremy Pruitt era is still costing the Tennessee Vols this season
Halloween may be over, but the Jeremy Pruitt era continued to haunt the Tennessee Vols once again this weekend. The top-ranked Vols lost to the Georgia Bulldogs by a score of 27-13. The offense struggled against the Bulldogs’ impressive defense. On the flip-side, the Georgia offense consistently got explosive plays...
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
WSMV
Touchdown Friday Night: Week 12
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High school football teams kicked off Week 12 of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed nine exciting games Friday night. Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:. Gallatin was unable to score during Friday’s game, and Cane Ridge took home...
WKRN
Schools closed due to sickness in Tennessee
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Rutherford County Schools could be getting more portable...
wvlt.tv
Bringing the Boom to Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When the fireworks go off inside Neyland Stadium, you know something good has happened. Since 1987, Pyro Shows, Inc. has been the supplier of the gameday fireworks at the University of Tennessee. The company designs and builds these world class shows at their headquarters in LaFollette, Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
TN, GA governors place friendly wager on Tennessee-Georgia game outcome
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The governors from Tennessee and Georgia are confident about their teams, so they have placed a friendly wager on Saturday’s game outcome. Governor Brian P. Kemp out of Georgia took to Twitter saying he would bet Georgia pecans, Vidalia onions and bourbon. “He’s a good...
WKRN
School mascot controversy in Middle Tennessee
A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. 200 American flags to honor veterans. Wilson Warrior Group puts together display to honor veterans. Burial mix-up mystery.
fox17.com
Tennessee Lottery winners miss $1.6b jackpot by one number
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Four lottery tickets bought in Tennessee nearly matched all six numbers in last night's $1.6 billion Powerball drawing. A ticket sold at the Kroger on Lebanon Road in Hermitage and one at the HP Max Fuel Express on Main Street in Ardmore matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball in Saturday's drawing. They will collect $150,000 after having added the Power Play.
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best roadside eateries in the country, including this stop in Tennessee.
chattanoogapulse.com
Everything Tennessee Voters Need To Know For The November 8 General Election
Secretary of State's Tre Hargett wants Tennessee voters to have the information they need before heading to the polls for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General election. Tennesseans can access voter-specific Election Day information, including polling times, locations, sample ballots, election results and more, on GoVoteTN.gov or the Secretary of State's free GoVoteTN app. The GoVoteTN app is free in the App Store or Google Play. On Election Day, polls in all 95 counties open at various times. A list of when polling locations open is available on GoVoteTN.gov. All polls close at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST.
fox17.com
Tennessee teacher celebrates milestone birthday
Newport, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee teacher recently celebrated a milestone birthday. Jane Lehto, born October 28, 1932, turned 90 at the end of October. Her birthday was celebrated by her home community with cake, well wishes and a commemorative jersey with the number 90. Letho teaches at Cocke County High School in Newport, Tennessee.
The highest-rated beer in Tennessee is from Memphis
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated beers in Tennessee from BeerAdvocate.
Alderman, councilman, commissioner: What’s the difference
In many communities, voters will choose their preferred council members, aldermen or commissioners – but what do those terms mean, and what are the differences in them? How are different local governments formed in Tennessee?
WSMV
Alabama residents flood southern Tennessee for shot at Powerball jackpot
ARDMORE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A jackpot worth an estimated $1.2 billion is making dreamers out of Powerball players, and it’s made the Tennessee state line markets a desired destination for people from Alabama where there isn’t a lottery. In Ardmore, where some of the southern-most lottery shops are...
