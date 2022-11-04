Secretary of State's Tre Hargett wants Tennessee voters to have the information they need before heading to the polls for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General election. Tennesseans can access voter-specific Election Day information, including polling times, locations, sample ballots, election results and more, on GoVoteTN.gov or the Secretary of State's free GoVoteTN app. The GoVoteTN app is free in the App Store or Google Play. On Election Day, polls in all 95 counties open at various times. A list of when polling locations open is available on GoVoteTN.gov. All polls close at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO