Tennessee State

atozsports.com

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to being trolled by Tennessee fans

Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, someone (most assume a UT fan) leaked UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett’s phone number. Bennett was inundated with phone calls and texts on Friday night. After scoring a touchdown in the first half, Bennett referenced the incident...
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols get two big wins even with the loss to Georgia

The Tennessee Vols lost 27-13 to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, ending UT’s eight-game winning streak. Tennessee’s SEC East division title hopes are on life support at this point. The Bulldogs would have to lose to Mississippi State and Kentucky for the Vols to have a shot at winning the SEC East.
ATHENS, GA
wjle.com

Season Ends for DCHS Tigers with 21-14 loss at East Hamilton in State Play-Offs

The DeKalb County Tigers made a quick exit from the TSSAA Class 4A Football Play-Offs with a 21-14 loss to the East Hamilton Hurricanes at Ooltewah Friday night. The season for the Tigers comes to a close with a record of 6-5 while the Hurricanes (8-3) will advance next Friday, November 11 hosting the Upperman Bees (9-2) who defeated Chattanooga Central 34-7 in the first round of the play-offs Friday night.
OOLTEWAH, TN
atozsports.com

How the Jeremy Pruitt era is still costing the Tennessee Vols this season

Halloween may be over, but the Jeremy Pruitt era continued to haunt the Tennessee Vols once again this weekend. The top-ranked Vols lost to the Georgia Bulldogs by a score of 27-13. The offense struggled against the Bulldogs’ impressive defense. On the flip-side, the Georgia offense consistently got explosive plays...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Touchdown Friday Night: Week 12

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High school football teams kicked off Week 12 of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed nine exciting games Friday night. Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:. Gallatin was unable to score during Friday’s game, and Cane Ridge took home...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Schools closed due to sickness in Tennessee

Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Rutherford County Schools could be getting more portable...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Bringing the Boom to Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When the fireworks go off inside Neyland Stadium, you know something good has happened. Since 1987, Pyro Shows, Inc. has been the supplier of the gameday fireworks at the University of Tennessee. The company designs and builds these world class shows at their headquarters in LaFollette, Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WKRN

School mascot controversy in Middle Tennessee

A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. 200 American flags to honor veterans. Wilson Warrior Group puts together display to honor veterans. Burial mix-up mystery.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee Lottery winners miss $1.6b jackpot by one number

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Four lottery tickets bought in Tennessee nearly matched all six numbers in last night's $1.6 billion Powerball drawing. A ticket sold at the Kroger on Lebanon Road in Hermitage and one at the HP Max Fuel Express on Main Street in Ardmore matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball in Saturday's drawing. They will collect $150,000 after having added the Power Play.
TENNESSEE STATE
chattanoogapulse.com

Everything Tennessee Voters Need To Know For The November 8 General Election

Secretary of State's Tre Hargett wants Tennessee voters to have the information they need before heading to the polls for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General election. Tennesseans can access voter-specific Election Day information, including polling times, locations, sample ballots, election results and more, on GoVoteTN.gov or the Secretary of State's free GoVoteTN app. The GoVoteTN app is free in the App Store or Google Play. On Election Day, polls in all 95 counties open at various times. A list of when polling locations open is available on GoVoteTN.gov. All polls close at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Tennessee teacher celebrates milestone birthday

Newport, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee teacher recently celebrated a milestone birthday. Jane Lehto, born October 28, 1932, turned 90 at the end of October. Her birthday was celebrated by her home community with cake, well wishes and a commemorative jersey with the number 90. Letho teaches at Cocke County High School in Newport, Tennessee.
NEWPORT, TN

