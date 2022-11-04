ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

HCC breaks ground on new workforce center

By Skyler Sales
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KFU7R_0iy8Vg3P00

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Hagerstown Community College is one step closer to opening its new workforce training center.

The project was funded by a 5.8 million dollar grant from the economic development administration. According to the HCC president, this is the largest grant awarded to the school.

The center will provide space for all of HCC’s off-campus programs which includes their commercial truck driver program.

“This center means that all children desiring to have skills training, after high school will have the chance to get that training,” Manager of the Bowman Family Foundation, Linda Bowman-Ebersole said.

FCPS schools see lunch debt decrease

“It is an opportunity for those of us here today, to ensure that the children in Washington County know as early as possible and as often as possible that their future education or workforce training is not limited to their family’s ability to pay,” Bowman-Ebersole said.

Construction on the center is set to start early next year

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Nearly 40 students, staff become ill at Pennsylvania school

HANOVER, Pa. — Nearly 40 students and staffers at a charter school complex in eastern Pennsylvania were taken to hospitals for evaluation after several people reported not feeling well. But authorities say it’s not clear what caused the issue at the Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School in Hanover....
HANOVER, PA
royalexaminer.com

Bridges over North Fork and South Fork of Shenandoah to be named, dedicated Nov. 19

The bridges entering Front Royal over the North Fork and South Fork of the Shenandoah River will be dedicated and formally named in a historic ceremony honoring Warren County’s founder and historical figures who helped birth the nation, as well as all veterans on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverton Methodist Church in Riverton, Va.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
DC News Now

FCPS schools see lunch debt decrease

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Federal lunch waivers expired in September, causing parents to scramble to figure out how to afford their kid’s school lunches. Frederick County students are accumulating lunch debt, but not as much as before the pandemic. “Our debt value at that time was about $9,500 and as of today, […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
washco-md.net

Washington County Parks Closed for Season

HAGERSTOWN, MD (November 3, 2022) – The Washington County Parks and Recreation Department announces Washington County Parks are officially closed for the season. Visitors are encouraged to continue enjoying the parks. However, amenities will be limited. Parks will reopen on May 6, 2023. Please be advised that restrooms will...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Over 100 Black Bears Killed in Maryland Annual Hunt

Per the Maryland Department of Natural Resources: Hunters harvested 103 black bears during the state’s 19th annual black bear hunt held Oct. 24-29 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties. The harvest comprised 41 male and 62 female bears. An additional 10 bears (3 male and 7 female) were harvested from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31 by farmers using their agricultural damage permits.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
theriver953.com

Multiple structure fire in Frederick County

A multiple structure fire occurred early Wednesday morning on Zion Church Road in Frederick County which partially collapsed one of the buildings. The fire started in a partially enclosed breezeway between a mobile home and two story single family dwelling. There were no injuries in the incident and the damages...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
mymcmedia.org

First Round Football Playoff Scores Across the County

Twenty-two Montgomery County high schools looked to keep their season alive in the first round of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) football playoffs. Damascus, Blair, and Poolesville each earned a first-round bye week. The undefeated Quince Orchard Cougars moved to 10-0 after beating Clarksburg. The defending class...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick County Correctional Officer To Receive Merit Award From National Organization

It’s for her actions earlier this year assisting a Brunswick Police Officer. Correctional Officer Amy Cunningham (Photo from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office) Frederick, Md (KM) Some special recognition is coming to a correctional officer at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. The Sheriff’s Office says Amy Cunningham is being honored for providing assistance to a Brunswick Police Officer who was struggling with a suspect.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Something Earthy Pottery Studio in Laytonsville Celebrates its 20th Anniversary With ‘Holidays on the Farm Market’ on November 12

On November 12 from 12-7, Linda Phillips and Something Earthy Pottery Studio will celebrate their 20th anniversary with a Holidays on the Farm market. Born and raised in Montgomery County, Linda Phillips has been playing a role in her community since the beginning. After taking her first pottery class in 1999, her father turned the detached garage on her farm into a studio and gallery in 2002. Since then, she has expanded twice- including during the height of lockdown in 2020. While her business faced its own challenges during lockdown, she supported her studio members by lending out equipment and supplies to take home.
LAYTONSVILLE, MD
downtownfrederick.org

Downtown Frederick’s Top 5 November 4-6

We love a first Saturday weekend, and with dozens of events happening in Downtown Frederick, it’s tough to choose our Top 5! We sure do have a selection of awesome events though, from the grand opening of a fab new boutique, to a business fair featuring businesses run by children. There will be classical music at New Spires Stages, a super fun game night, and of course, our Sunday Art Walk, with nine different galleries participating. You can also visit our events page for a full listing of all of the happenings about town. We can’t wait to see you downtown this weekend!
FREDERICK, MD
Bay Journal

Ellicott City sees first outcome of flood protection plan

Ellicott City, MD, finally has a measure of protection against flash floods like the ones that devastated this historic mill town in 2016 and 2018, killing three people and damaging businesses and homes. A stormwater retention pond has been carved out of a highway interchange about 2 miles up the...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
mocoshow.com

Unclaimed $100,000 & $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold This Week in Gaithersburg; Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Now at $1.6 Billion

A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Steve’s Beer, Wine & Deli (12132 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg) and a $50,000 winning ticket sold at 3 Star Beer & Wine (18524 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg) remain unclaimed as of Friday, November 4, according to the Maryland Lottery. The tickets were purchased for the Wednesday, November 2nd drawing. Saturday’s Powerball drawing now has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
DC News Now

DC News Now

30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy