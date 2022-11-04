The Fort Washington Professional Park is now the Fort Washington Business Park, and it’s Black-owned!. Black people are taking the real estate world by storm! Wyevetra Jordan, who is the Broker and owner of The Home Team Realty Group, LLC, runs a business and a nonprofit organization called Jacob’s Ladder Youth Foundation. Jordan is also an HBCU alum, graduating from Bowie State University with a degree in business administration. After college, she spent 25 years working in budget and finance for the federal government until she decided to soar to new heights. The Home Team Realty Group started as a small team in 2017 but after much success, they formed an independent brokerage, opening their doors in 2021. They are now considered one of the top real estate teams in the DMV! The business prides itself on being a one-stop shop, helping over 200 Maryland families buy, sell, and invest in real estate. Jordan’s ultimate goal is to ”have an exponential impact in her community by helping change the economic landscape for the better through leadership, education, and service.”

FORT WASHINGTON, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO