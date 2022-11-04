ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

PhillyBite

Top 10 Best Burgers in Washington, D.C.

- There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you. Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen. If you're...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Mayor Bowser kicks off Black Restaurant Week in DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser kicked off Black Restaurant Week by announcing the third round of The Food Access Fund recipients. The fund aims to increase the widespread availability of grocery stores, restaurants, and other food access points, and this year's Black Restaurants week is highlighting that initiative. Seven DMV businesses received funding Monday as the mayor's office continues their mission to decrease the number of residents without fresh food access within a mile of their homes.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DC's Homeland Security prepares to ensure a safe and secure Election Day

WASHINGTON (7News) — To ensure there’s a safe and secure election, D.C.’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency is working around the clock to monitor conditions and communicate with first responders. Agency Director Christopher Rodriguez says they haven’t seen any direct threats to election workers or election...
WASHINGTON, DC
Ars Technica

Algorithms quietly run the city of DC—and maybe your hometown

Washington, DC, is the home base of the most powerful government on earth. It’s also home to 690,000 people—and 29 obscure algorithms that shape their lives. City agencies use automation to screen housing applicants, predict criminal recidivism, identify food assistance fraud, determine if a high schooler is likely to drop out, inform sentencing decisions for young people, and many other things.
WASHINGTON, DC
texasmetronews.com

THIS COUPLE ARE THE OWNERS OF THE FIRST BLACK-OWNED BUSINESS PARK IN FORT WASHINGTON, MARYLAND

The Fort Washington Professional Park is now the Fort Washington Business Park, and it’s Black-owned!. Black people are taking the real estate world by storm! Wyevetra Jordan, who is the Broker and owner of The Home Team Realty Group, LLC, runs a business and a nonprofit organization called Jacob’s Ladder Youth Foundation. Jordan is also an HBCU alum, graduating from Bowie State University with a degree in business administration. After college, she spent 25 years working in budget and finance for the federal government until she decided to soar to new heights. The Home Team Realty Group started as a small team in 2017 but after much success, they formed an independent brokerage, opening their doors in 2021. They are now considered one of the top real estate teams in the DMV! The business prides itself on being a one-stop shop, helping over 200 Maryland families buy, sell, and invest in real estate. Jordan’s ultimate goal is to ”have an exponential impact in her community by helping change the economic landscape for the better through leadership, education, and service.”
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
WJLA

Rene Febles formally appointed as WMATA Inspector General

WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — The Metro Board of Directors formally appointed Rene Febels to the role of Inspector General for a three-year term, according to a WMATA release on Friday. Since April, Febels has been serving as Acting Inspector General but was officially sworn in today. “Metro’s Board is...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Voices Of Wards 7 And 8: What’s Important To The Community This Election

This year, voters in Wards 7 and 8 turned out to vote in the primaries in far more significant numbers than past elections. About 20% of registered voters in Ward 8 cast a ballot, and 27% of Ward 7 registered voters cast their ballot. That was a huge jump compared to 2018, when fewer than 8% of registered voters in Ward 8 and about 12% of voters in Ward 7 did so.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Haven't registered to vote yet? What DMV voters can do on Nov. 8

WASHINGTON (7News) — If you haven't registered to vote yet ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections, there's still time to make your voice heard in the DMV. Here's how to finagle same-day voter registration in D.C., Maryland and Virginia:. Washington, D.C. Who can same-day register?. If you’re unsure whether you’re...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Child bitten by dog in southeast DC: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a child was bitten by a dog over the weekend in southeast D.C. Police and emergency crews responded to the 2400 block of 33rd Street just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Images show police and a Humane Rescue Alliance van at the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Alexandria Auction House to Offer Estate of Colin Powell

The Collection of the late General Colin L. Powell comes to auction Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. The Potomack Company auction house in Alexandria will host an in-person and online preview beginning Thursday, Nov. 3. The family is donating 100 percent of proceeds to America’s Promise Alliance, formerly chaired...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Shore News Network

15-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 15-year-old was shot multiple times and killed on Friday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. This incident happened in the 700 Block of N Street. Shortly before 5 pm, the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a shooting call. When they arrived, they discovered 15-year-old Makai Green of D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital. After all possible measures were taken, the victim was pronounced. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 15-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC

