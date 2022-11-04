Read full article on original website
Opinion: How A Spat Over This Street Name Became The Final Straw In D.C.'s Fight Against Gentrification
Gentrification is not just the buying up of land once inhabited by Black folks — it's also the naming of things.
WJLA
Midterm Elections Guide | What DC, Maryland and Virginia voters need to know
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News has compiled a guide for voters in the DMV. Below is everything you need to know before casting your ballot for the 2022 general election on Nov. 8. Guide for Maryland voters:. The General Election Day in Maryland is Nov. 8. Polling places will be...
PhillyBite
Top 10 Best Burgers in Washington, D.C.
- There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you. Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen. If you're...
WJLA
Despite billions in Covid relief, little spent on DC area students' mental health needs
WASHINGTON (7News) — Sixteen months into the Covid-19 pandemic, schools were flush with tens of billions of dollars in federal aide. Yet financial reports, submitted to the U.S. Department of Education and reviewed by 7News, show little of that money spent on a key need: mental health. “It’s my...
WJLA
Mayor Bowser kicks off Black Restaurant Week in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser kicked off Black Restaurant Week by announcing the third round of The Food Access Fund recipients. The fund aims to increase the widespread availability of grocery stores, restaurants, and other food access points, and this year's Black Restaurants week is highlighting that initiative. Seven DMV businesses received funding Monday as the mayor's office continues their mission to decrease the number of residents without fresh food access within a mile of their homes.
Wes Moore, Aruna Miller visit churches for final campaign stops ahead of Election Day
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Election Day is just two days away and DC News Now is your local election headquarters. We’re tracking races up and down the DMV, but perhaps the biggest one? A decision for voters in Maryland and who they want as their next governor. It’s the final push […]
WJLA
DC's Homeland Security prepares to ensure a safe and secure Election Day
WASHINGTON (7News) — To ensure there’s a safe and secure election, D.C.’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency is working around the clock to monitor conditions and communicate with first responders. Agency Director Christopher Rodriguez says they haven’t seen any direct threats to election workers or election...
WTOP
‘We’re thriving in this community’: Bowser, neighborhood celebrate Arboretum Community Center
At a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the Arboretum neighborhood, residents witnessed the grand opening of a new northeast D.C. community center that “has been a long time coming.”. Flanked by Mayor Muriel Bowser, vying for a third term as chief executive, and Ward 5 councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, one ANC commissioner...
WJLA
Hundreds gather on National Mall for DC Heart Walk, aiming to raise awareness & funds
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Hundreds of people gathered in the District Saturday morning, coming together in an effort to raise awareness about heart health. The 2022 American Heart Association’s D.C. Heart Walk took place on the National Mall, bringing large crowds all focused on the same goal. The...
WJLA
PUSH TO THE POLLS: Loudoun County races heat up as Election Day draws near
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — In Loudoun County, millions of dollars are being spent in the race for Virginia’s Tenth Congressional race. Democrat U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton spoke with 7News on Saturday before early voting ended. WATCH BELOW | 1-on-1 with U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton. “We’re just working...
Ars Technica
Algorithms quietly run the city of DC—and maybe your hometown
Washington, DC, is the home base of the most powerful government on earth. It’s also home to 690,000 people—and 29 obscure algorithms that shape their lives. City agencies use automation to screen housing applicants, predict criminal recidivism, identify food assistance fraud, determine if a high schooler is likely to drop out, inform sentencing decisions for young people, and many other things.
Washington City Paper
A New Group with Ties to Some of D.C.’s Most Influential Business Executives is Dumping Money into the At-Large Race
Democrats for Education Reform has been the big money group at the center of all the hottest political drama in D.C. this year. But it seems a pack of the city’s most influential rich folks are now asking why they should have all the fun. A new organization dubbed...
texasmetronews.com
THIS COUPLE ARE THE OWNERS OF THE FIRST BLACK-OWNED BUSINESS PARK IN FORT WASHINGTON, MARYLAND
The Fort Washington Professional Park is now the Fort Washington Business Park, and it’s Black-owned!. Black people are taking the real estate world by storm! Wyevetra Jordan, who is the Broker and owner of The Home Team Realty Group, LLC, runs a business and a nonprofit organization called Jacob’s Ladder Youth Foundation. Jordan is also an HBCU alum, graduating from Bowie State University with a degree in business administration. After college, she spent 25 years working in budget and finance for the federal government until she decided to soar to new heights. The Home Team Realty Group started as a small team in 2017 but after much success, they formed an independent brokerage, opening their doors in 2021. They are now considered one of the top real estate teams in the DMV! The business prides itself on being a one-stop shop, helping over 200 Maryland families buy, sell, and invest in real estate. Jordan’s ultimate goal is to ”have an exponential impact in her community by helping change the economic landscape for the better through leadership, education, and service.”
WJLA
Rene Febles formally appointed as WMATA Inspector General
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — The Metro Board of Directors formally appointed Rene Febels to the role of Inspector General for a three-year term, according to a WMATA release on Friday. Since April, Febels has been serving as Acting Inspector General but was officially sworn in today. “Metro’s Board is...
Voices Of Wards 7 And 8: What’s Important To The Community This Election
This year, voters in Wards 7 and 8 turned out to vote in the primaries in far more significant numbers than past elections. About 20% of registered voters in Ward 8 cast a ballot, and 27% of Ward 7 registered voters cast their ballot. That was a huge jump compared to 2018, when fewer than 8% of registered voters in Ward 8 and about 12% of voters in Ward 7 did so.
WJLA
Haven't registered to vote yet? What DMV voters can do on Nov. 8
WASHINGTON (7News) — If you haven't registered to vote yet ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections, there's still time to make your voice heard in the DMV. Here's how to finagle same-day voter registration in D.C., Maryland and Virginia:. Washington, D.C. Who can same-day register?. If you’re unsure whether you’re...
fox5dc.com
Child bitten by dog in southeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a child was bitten by a dog over the weekend in southeast D.C. Police and emergency crews responded to the 2400 block of 33rd Street just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Images show police and a Humane Rescue Alliance van at the scene.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Alexandria Auction House to Offer Estate of Colin Powell
The Collection of the late General Colin L. Powell comes to auction Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. The Potomack Company auction house in Alexandria will host an in-person and online preview beginning Thursday, Nov. 3. The family is donating 100 percent of proceeds to America’s Promise Alliance, formerly chaired...
15-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 15-year-old was shot multiple times and killed on Friday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. This incident happened in the 700 Block of N Street. Shortly before 5 pm, the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a shooting call. When they arrived, they discovered 15-year-old Makai Green of D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital. After all possible measures were taken, the victim was pronounced. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 15-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Metro reveals when the first train will be in service on Silver Line extension to Dulles
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Silver Line extension to Dulles Airport will open at 2 p.m. on November 15, according to the Washington Metro Area Transit Authority. That's when the first train will leave Ashburn, Virginia. D.C. Metro officials announced last month that the Silver Line extension would be ready...
