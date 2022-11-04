This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. Saline ATA Martial Arts had the privilege to host their first ever Regional tournament at the Saline High School. This event brought in people from around the United States to compete with over 500 competitors. There were over 1800 competitions held on Saturday at a day long tournament. The day started with Black Belts competing. Then opening ceremonies were started with Senior Master Teboe announcing the judging panel. Remington Moesta, a purple belt attending Saline ATA played the American National Anthem on the piano and Cole Davis, a second degree black belt attending Saline ATA played the Korean National Anthem on the cello. Saline ATA had over 110 competitors competing on Saturday. Many businesses donated to make this event a success. Saline area businesses that donated were: Biggby Coffee, Brewed Awakenings, UPS Store, Dan's Downtown Tavern, Tropical Illusions, Allegra, Teboe's Goat Milk Soap, Edward Jones (Mark Grieshaber), Station 300 & Roofman. Enjoy these photos of some of the fierce competitors!

SALINE, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO