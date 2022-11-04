Read full article on original website
thesalinepost.com
Your Saline weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov 8 - Saturday, Nov 12
Here's the weather forecast for Saline this week. Weather outlook for Monday, Nov 7 - Friday, Nov 11. Clear throughout the day. High: 57° Low: 32° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 10 mph winds from the NW. Tuesday November 8. Clear throughout the day. High: 54°...
Wind advisory issued for Wayne, Macomb Oakland counties this weekend
The weekend is bringing heavy winds and a few showers. The National Weather Service in White Lake issued a wind advisory for Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. The forecast also calls for a few rain showers on Saturday from early afternoon into...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan to Get Dangerous Winds This Weekend – Here’s Where
Is is really November? The weather has been in the 60s and even 70s for much of lower Michigan this month, and I’m not complaining. I’d love to miss the snow all together, but I know there are plenty of snow lovers that are ready for it. This...
WILX-TV
Strong winds knock out power to thousands in Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. According to the BWL outage map as of Saturday evening, there were over 70 outages in the Lansing area with more than 2,000 customers affected. Winds peaked right around 5 p.m. Saturday and that is when Lansing gusted to 60 mph. Jackson also saw wind gusts over 50 mph.
thesalinepost.com
The Saline Post - Saline Michigan Local News, Events, Classifieds and Alerts
Beverly Bennett Ran a Produce Market Beside Her Willis Road Home, Worked at the Saline Gambles Store. What to do in Saline This Week: The Saline Craft Show, Walking Yoga, Euchre, Shop with Santa and More. CROSS COUNTRY: Saline Girls Race to 4th Place Finish at MIS, Mia Rogan Earns...
thesalinepost.com
What to do in Saline This Week: The Saline Craft Show, Walking Yoga, Euchre, Shop with Santa and More
Here's what's on the docket for the community this week. To be included for our weekend guide, post your event on our calendar by noon, Thursday. 17 events this week on our calendar: Monday, Nov 7 - Monday, Nov 14. Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on...
13abc.com
High winds cause fire to spread in backyard of multiple Lambertville homes
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - Multiple fires Saturday throughout northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan were made worse by high winds. In Lambertville, Michigan early Saturday night, someone was burning leaves and the high winds caused the fire to get out of control, according to the Bedford Township Fire battalion chief. Crews spent 20 minutes trying to get the fire under control on Wiseman Avenue. It spread to the backyards of two different houses, authorities said.
thesalinepost.com
Senior Food Pantry
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. Food for Seniors, primarily canned food, goes from 11am through 1pm on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The ABC Bakery has a new location, but it’s still sweet
JACKSON, MI – After working out of his home for two years, Randy Treacher decided it was time to expand and open The ABC Bakery in a brick-and-mortar shop. The new location of The ABC Bakery opened in the Jackson area in early October. Treacher, a retired Jackson County...
thesalinepost.com
Saline November Craft Show Crafter Preview
New to the Saline Show on Saturday, November 12 is GRETCHEN KOPMANIS. From baking with her grandma, making cookies, and getting oranges from her grandparents which seemed like such an odd Christmas gift, Gretchen was motivated to start Czechbox Bakery. Gretchen’s nut rolls and poppy seed rolls are a constant favorite and other baked goods are seasonal. She will also have Czech Bublanina (Bubble Cake) and Latvian Aleksandrs Cake, which was translated from a family recipe that won the 2019 Zingerman’s Cookie Contest. It’s a layered shortbread cookie with a filling of red currant and raspberry jam with lemon icing. Her personal favorite is Latvian honey and almond bars. Find all of these delightful treats in Booth 205.
thesalinepost.com
Beverly Bennett Ran a Produce Market Beside Her Willis Road Home, Worked at the Saline Gambles Store
Beverly Bennett, age 87, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 2, 2022, in Ann Arbor with family by her side. She was born on June 25, 1935, in Ashland, Wisconsin to Frank and Mary (Vitec) Nemec. On March 31, 1956, she married Thomas Bennett in Saline, Mich., and they resided on Willis Road until his death in 2008.
5 great places to get a burger in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burgers and Knight’s Restaurant may have Ann Arbor by the (greasy) heart strings, but plenty of other juicy burgers are hiding out in the city’s restaurants. From Regents Field’s French Onion burger to Blue Tractor’s meat-laden Carnivore Burger, here are...
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Nov. 6
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. South Maple Road at Russell Street: Vehicles will deal with a lane shift in the area while construction for a new concrete approach to Russell Street takes place.
41-Year-Old Man In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Oakland County (Oakland County, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Nov. 6, Sunday. According to the police, a 41-year-old Farmington Hills man was hit by a driver when he was attempting to refuel his car near an exit ramp.
Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country road
A Michigan witness at Jackson reported watching a funnel over a nearby house that connected to a cloud of smoke that then followed the witness at about 3 p.m. on April 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
thesalinepost.com
Heart of a Lion Taekwondo Regional Tournament was a Huge Success Over the Past Weekend
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. Saline ATA Martial Arts had the privilege to host their first ever Regional tournament at the Saline High School. This event brought in people from around the United States to compete with over 500 competitors. There were over 1800 competitions held on Saturday at a day long tournament. The day started with Black Belts competing. Then opening ceremonies were started with Senior Master Teboe announcing the judging panel. Remington Moesta, a purple belt attending Saline ATA played the American National Anthem on the piano and Cole Davis, a second degree black belt attending Saline ATA played the Korean National Anthem on the cello. Saline ATA had over 110 competitors competing on Saturday. Many businesses donated to make this event a success. Saline area businesses that donated were: Biggby Coffee, Brewed Awakenings, UPS Store, Dan's Downtown Tavern, Tropical Illusions, Allegra, Teboe's Goat Milk Soap, Edward Jones (Mark Grieshaber), Station 300 & Roofman. Enjoy these photos of some of the fierce competitors!
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
thesuntimesnews.com
Coming Saline Craft Show is Among Nation’s Best
One of the best craft shows in the U.S. is upon us and taking place in our own backyard. The Saline Craft Show is ranked #43 among the nation’s top shows, up from a previous ranking of #67. In a press release, sponsors of the rankings explained, “Sunshine Artist’s...
Chelsea the cat needs a forever home
Meet Chelsea, a tabby kitty who came to the shelter with a group of cats that were living in rough conditions.
thesalinepost.com
CROSS COUNTRY: Saline Girls Race to 4th Place Finish at MIS, Mia Rogan Earns All-State Honors
The Saline girls cross country team raced to a fourth-place finish at the MHSAA Division 1 meet Saturday at Michigan International. Senior Mia Rogan led the Hornets, placing 21st in 18:51.21 to earn all-state honors. Saline finished with 201 points. Holland West Ottawa dominated the race with 97 points. Romeo...
