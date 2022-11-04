ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thesalinepost.com

Your Saline weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov 8 - Saturday, Nov 12

Here's the weather forecast for Saline this week. Weather outlook for Monday, Nov 7 - Friday, Nov 11. Clear throughout the day. High: 57° Low: 32° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 10 mph winds from the NW. Tuesday November 8. Clear throughout the day. High: 54°...
SALINE, MI
WILX-TV

Strong winds knock out power to thousands in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. According to the BWL outage map as of Saturday evening, there were over 70 outages in the Lansing area with more than 2,000 customers affected. Winds peaked right around 5 p.m. Saturday and that is when Lansing gusted to 60 mph. Jackson also saw wind gusts over 50 mph.
LANSING, MI
13abc.com

High winds cause fire to spread in backyard of multiple Lambertville homes

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - Multiple fires Saturday throughout northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan were made worse by high winds. In Lambertville, Michigan early Saturday night, someone was burning leaves and the high winds caused the fire to get out of control, according to the Bedford Township Fire battalion chief. Crews spent 20 minutes trying to get the fire under control on Wiseman Avenue. It spread to the backyards of two different houses, authorities said.
LAMBERTVILLE, MI
thesalinepost.com

Senior Food Pantry

This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. Food for Seniors, primarily canned food, goes from 11am through 1pm on Tuesdays and Fridays.
SALINE, MI
thesalinepost.com

Saline November Craft Show Crafter Preview

New to the Saline Show on Saturday, November 12 is GRETCHEN KOPMANIS. From baking with her grandma, making cookies, and getting oranges from her grandparents which seemed like such an odd Christmas gift, Gretchen was motivated to start Czechbox Bakery. Gretchen’s nut rolls and poppy seed rolls are a constant favorite and other baked goods are seasonal. She will also have Czech Bublanina (Bubble Cake) and Latvian Aleksandrs Cake, which was translated from a family recipe that won the 2019 Zingerman’s Cookie Contest. It’s a layered shortbread cookie with a filling of red currant and raspberry jam with lemon icing. Her personal favorite is Latvian honey and almond bars. Find all of these delightful treats in Booth 205.
MLive

5 great places to get a burger in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burgers and Knight’s Restaurant may have Ann Arbor by the (greasy) heart strings, but plenty of other juicy burgers are hiding out in the city’s restaurants. From Regents Field’s French Onion burger to Blue Tractor’s meat-laden Carnivore Burger, here are...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesalinepost.com

Heart of a Lion Taekwondo Regional Tournament was a Huge Success Over the Past Weekend

This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. Saline ATA Martial Arts had the privilege to host their first ever Regional tournament at the Saline High School. This event brought in people from around the United States to compete with over 500 competitors. There were over 1800 competitions held on Saturday at a day long tournament. The day started with Black Belts competing. Then opening ceremonies were started with Senior Master Teboe announcing the judging panel. Remington Moesta, a purple belt attending Saline ATA played the American National Anthem on the piano and Cole Davis, a second degree black belt attending Saline ATA played the Korean National Anthem on the cello. Saline ATA had over 110 competitors competing on Saturday. Many businesses donated to make this event a success. Saline area businesses that donated were: Biggby Coffee, Brewed Awakenings, UPS Store, Dan's Downtown Tavern, Tropical Illusions, Allegra, Teboe's Goat Milk Soap, Edward Jones (Mark Grieshaber), Station 300 & Roofman. Enjoy these photos of some of the fierce competitors!
SALINE, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Coming Saline Craft Show is Among Nation’s Best

One of the best craft shows in the U.S. is upon us and taking place in our own backyard. The Saline Craft Show is ranked #43 among the nation’s top shows, up from a previous ranking of #67. In a press release, sponsors of the rankings explained, “Sunshine Artist’s...
SALINE, MI

