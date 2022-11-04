Read full article on original website

Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummiesjustpene50Prosper, TX
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in TexasKristen WaltersPlano, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Cowgirls Advance To ASC Volleyball SemifinalHardin-Simmons UniversityRichardson, TX
Texas football vs. TCU: Opening odds for Week 11 college football
Texas football got a significant win this weekend to get the road monkey off its back in a big way. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 24 ranked Texas was able to down head coach Chris Klieman and the No. 13 ranked Kansas State Wildcats on the road at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan on Nov. 5.
texashsfootball.com
Playoff Matchups Set for District 6-5A
FRISCO REEDY (10-0, 8-0) VS DALLAS WT WHITE (5-5, 5-3) 7pm Thursday, The Star in Frisco. The only thing that was known going into the weekends games was that Reedy would be the number one seed. They finished their perfect regular season last week with a last-second win over Frisco Heritage. The Lions get to stay at home for the first round. WT White came close to pulling an upset at Birdville, but lost 20-17 knocking them into the four-seed. The Lions are led on offense by running back Dennis Moody, who has over 1300 yards rushing, and on defense by end Dixon Hudson who has 25 tackles for loss on the season. Reedy and White did have one mutual opponent, Heritage. Heritage easily beat White 28-0. Reedy beat Heritage 32-31 on a last-second punt block. Reedy looks to have an easy first round matchup before a probable second-round game with Lancaster.
SMU, Houston Break FBS Scoring Record in Game for the Ages
The two AAC teams combined for 140 points on Saturday night in Dallas.
Ole Miss offers up-and-coming linebacker from Lone Star State
Ole Miss took advantage of its open date last week to hunt for future linebackers. The Rebels found one in Dallas, Texas, as they offered 2025 standout Parker Meese. The 6-2, 215-pound Meese is out of Dallas' Parish Episcopal School. Meese is already a sought-after prospect even with two more...
FOX Sports
No. 7 TCU stays unbeaten, but misses chance to make point to CFP committee
When the College Football Playoff Selection Committee released its initial set of rankings on Tuesday, many felt surprised to see undefeated TCU sitting at No. 7 behind Alabama, Clemson and several others. "We're looking for a balanced team, offense and defense," said committee chairman and NC State athletic director Boo...
Big 12 Football: Texas Tech QB Behren Morton injured vs. TCU
In a Big 12 football game that has turned out to be headlined by a few notable injuries in the first half, both the No. 7 ranked TCU Horned Frogs and Texas Tech Red Raiders are working through some bumps and bruises to begin Week 10. On the TCU side, star junior wide receiver Quentin Johnston was banged up on the first drive of the game for the Frogs’ offense.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Wylie beats Cooper for first District Championship in Class 5A
The Bulldogs and Cougars battle for district title at Sandifer Stadium Friday night, but it was Wylie with a huge 20-10 win. In the first quarter, Cooper led 3-0 but the Bulldogs quickly jumped on the board to take the lead with a short touchdown from quarterback KJ Long. Wylie...
fox4news.com
Thunderstorms delay Dallas ISD football game to determine district champion
DALLAS - The storms cleared out in time for high school football. But at least one game in Dallas got delayed due to lightning. The game was scheduled for 730 p.m., but lingering lightning from the storm delayed it. Hours before South Oak Cliff was scheduled to take on Woodrow...
Today I Learned This Iconic 90’s Music Video Was Filmed in Dallas
I feel so stupid for not knowing this. Allow me to feel like a real moron if this is common knowledge, but I legit blew my mind when I figured this out today. So the Dallas Observer did an article on Vanilla Ice and how everyone is buying up the mustangs that were so prominent in the 'Ice Ice Baby' music video. Now I knew Vanilla Ice grew up in the Dallas area, but the article said the music video was shot there. What?! That's not Dallas, I swear to god that was Miami.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Massive BBQ event this weekend at AT&T Stadium -- with the exception of three little pardoned pigs
ARLINGTON, Texas — Smoke will fill the Arlington skies this weekend as 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs grill their way to delicious perfection outside AT&T Stadium. But, with the Arlington mayor presiding in a pre-BBQ ceremony, three little pardoned pigs officially escaped the smoker. Dallas...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Man Buys Online Lottery Ticket, Wins $1 Million
A Dallas man in his 20s woke up a millionaire on Thursday after purchasing an online Texas lottery ticket. The Dallas man had never purchased a ticket through the online service before, according to a press release from theLotter Texas. He was awarded one million in the second-tier category; no one won the U.S. Powerball Jackpot.
Dallas man wins $1 million from Powerball ticket ordered online
When you're in your 20s, your adult life is truly just beginning as a lot of firsts will take place, your first drink, getting your own insurance, graduating from college, your first big adult job, and for one Dallas 20-something-year-old, becoming a millionaire.
Dallas Observer
225 BBQ Finds New Digs at Maverick's in Arlington
225 BBQ has found a new home. After years of serving brisket tacos and cherry bombs from a food trailer, the business now has a full commercial kitchen and has even pulled out the nice dishware. Last year 225 BBQ, which made its home adjacent to Divison Brewing in Arlington,...
Watch: Dangerous tornadoes captured on camera tearing through Texas
Tornadoes were seen near the towns of Sulphur Springs, Miller Grove, Athens and New Boston, Texas.
fwtx.com
The Last of the Pizza Inns
For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
klbjfm.com
Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Announce, ‘Two Icons- One Night’ Show in Arlington, TX
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers have never performed on- stage together, until now!. “Excited to hit the road with the amazing @billyjoel in 2023. Tickets on sale Friday, Nov. 11 @ 10am local time.” Nicks announced on an Instagram post promoting the upcoming shows. The legendary pair...
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
What Happens to Beautiful Southfork Ranch from “Dallas” Now That It’s been Sold?
It's one of the most iconic homes in Texas. Southfork Ranch outside of Dallas, TX, was the setting for the hugely popular '80s television series "Dallas." But now folks are worried that the ranch could be in trouble after it's come into new ownership. I've never seen a single episode...
Two Fatalities Confirmed Following Deadly Texas Tornadoes
At least 18 tornadoes ripped through the south-central region of the country this weekend. These deadly weather systems left two dead and dozens injured as they ripped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving devastation in their wake in areas throughout both south-central US states. According to reports, at least...
