Appleton, WI

HSGT: Springs, Bay Port, Kimberly, Freedom, Kaukauna post wins

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday night was Level 3 of the playoffs and here are the scores from local teams in addition to highlights:. *Bay Port and Kimberly will play at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh in Level 4. DIVISION 2. #3 West De Pere 38 #1 River Falls 6. #6...
KIMBERLY, WI
Appleton North falls in semifinals, twice

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Appleton North girls and boys volleyball teams fell in state semifinals Friday at the Resch Center. The girls lost to Divine Savior Holy Angels 3-0, while the boys lost 3-2 to Arrowhead. Click the vide for highlights.
APPLETON, WI
Green footprints take over Northeast Wisconsin for runaway prevention

APPLETON (WLUK) -- November marks National Runaway and Homeless Youth Prevention month. The Boys and Girls Club of the Fox Valley's Home Base program, along with community partners, are shining a light on the little-known population. Green footprints are spread throughout more than 60 businesses around Northeast Wisconsin. "Green is...
APPLETON, WI
Late score lifts Springs past Coleman

COLEMAN (WLUK) -- It took just one play into the game and St. Mary's Springs coach Bob Hyland was already "coaching" his players. It's who he is. He demands perfection and more times then not he gets it. The legendary coach knew Friday night his team had to be sharp...
COLEMAN, WI
Notre Dame falls in D3 soccer state title game

Milwaukee, WI-The Notre Dame boys soccer team fell in 1-0 in the division 3 state championship game to New Berlin Eisenhower. Jack Bretzmann scored in the 16th minute at a windy Uihlein Soccer Park for the game's only goal. The Tritons played with just 10 men for the final 55...
NEW BERLIN, WI
Touring Ashwaubenon's Hy-Vee ahead of grand opening

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A new grocery store opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon. Crews had been working to transform the former Shopko store in the Bay Park Square mall into a Hy-Vee. That store is now complete. We got the chance to go inside before their grand opening to show you around.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Gift Ideas from HobbyTown

The guys from HobbyTown join Amy to take a look at some of the fun and unique gift ideas they carry in the store - there is something for everyone! Take a look. HobbyTown has 3 locations in Northeast Wisconsin including Green Bay, Appleton & Oshkosh. Visit Hobbytown.com for more...
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay names two finalists for next fire chief

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two finalists have been named for Green Bay Metro Fire Chief. One of the candidates will succeed Chief David Litton, who will be retiring at the end of the year. The finalists are:. Robert Goplin, 25-year veteran of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, currently serving...
GREEN BAY, WI
Gas prices surge in Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Gas prices are up by at least a quarter a gallon in Wisconsin, compared to last week. In Green Bay, the average price at the pump rose 34.9 cents per gallon averaging $3.81/g today, according to GasBuddy. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.76/g, up 31.8...
WISCONSIN STATE
White deer sighted in Winnebago County

LARSEN (WLUK) -- A Sunday drive in Winnebago County turned up a fall color of a different sort. Jeff and Marcia Seelow sent to Chime In this photo of a white deer in Larsen. There are different categories of white deer. Albino deer have pink noses and eyes. Leucistic deer have dark-colored eyes and noses, but all white fur. Piebald deer have a mix of white and brown fur.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Valley Transit to relocate Neenah Transit Center

NEENAH (WLUK) -- Some routes will change as Valley Transit relocates its Neenah center closer to city hall. Starting Nov. 14, the Neenah transit center located at Church and Doty Street will move to East Doty Avenue and Walnut Street. The routes affected will include:. Route 30 – Neenah-Menasha.
NEENAH, WI
Bonfire victim Brandon's family says everyday is a little bit better

PULASKI (WLUK) -- Brandon Brzeczkowski continues to improve at home. This sign- Welcome Home Brandon sits on their front yard. Brandon was one of several injured in a bonfire explosion in Shawano County on October 14th. Brandon's mom Tammy has shared an update with us. Brandon was released from the...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
Neenah man dead after multi-vehicle crash in Dodge County

TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON (WLUK) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says a 75-year-old Neenah man died after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night. The crash happened on US HWY 151 and CTY Rd. C at 7:05 p.m. in the Town of Trenton. Three vehicles were involved. A 75-year-old man from Neenah...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Reward offered for information on missing man

OCONTO (WLUK) -- The family of a missing man is offering a reward for information leading to his location. Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Oct. 31 getting into a vehicle with a male, Oconto police say. According to a post on the Oconto Police Department's Facebook page, Wenzel's...
OCONTO, WI
The Building for Kids celebrates 30th birthday in Appleton

APPLEOTN (WLUK) – The Building for Kids Children’s Museum celebrated its 30th anniversary Saturday. A birthday bash was held for families to celebrate. There were birthday-themed activities, face painting, goody bags, and birthday confetti. People who attended were entered into a drawing for a free membership. An adults-only...
APPLETON, WI

