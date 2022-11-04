Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Not quite a billionaire: Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- While no one won the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday, five Wisconsin tickets still brought about some large winnings. Five $50,000 Powerball prize-winning tickets were sold across the state -- one being sold at the Interstate-43 Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
Fox11online.com
Give to the FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks drive
(WLUK) -- FOX 11 is again teaming up with area food pantries to help fight hunger this Thanksgiving season. Non-perishable food items will be collected at sites in Green Bay, Menasha and Oshkosh from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the following dates:. Schedule. Monday, Nov. 14: Paul’s Pantry will...
Fox11online.com
Touring Ashwaubenon's Hy-Vee ahead of grand opening
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A new grocery store opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon. Crews had been working to transform the former Shopko store in the Bay Park Square mall into a Hy-Vee. That store is now complete. We got the chance to go inside before their grand opening to show you around.
Fox11online.com
Gas prices surge in Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Gas prices are up by at least a quarter a gallon in Wisconsin, compared to last week. In Green Bay, the average price at the pump rose 34.9 cents per gallon averaging $3.81/g today, according to GasBuddy. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.76/g, up 31.8...
Fox11online.com
Gift Ideas from HobbyTown
The guys from HobbyTown join Amy to take a look at some of the fun and unique gift ideas they carry in the store - there is something for everyone! Take a look. HobbyTown has 3 locations in Northeast Wisconsin including Green Bay, Appleton & Oshkosh. Visit Hobbytown.com for more...
Fox11online.com
Green footprints take over Northeast Wisconsin for runaway prevention
APPLETON (WLUK) -- November marks National Runaway and Homeless Youth Prevention month. The Boys and Girls Club of the Fox Valley's Home Base program, along with community partners, are shining a light on the little-known population. Green footprints are spread throughout more than 60 businesses around Northeast Wisconsin. "Green is...
Fox11online.com
Give the gift of reading this holiday season with the Manitowoc Public Library
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The Manitowoc Public Library is running its "Best Gift Ever" Book Drive starting this week. The campaign collects new, unwrapped books for families in need. Books can be dropped off in a bin near the first-floor service desk at the library. The drive goes from November 7th...
Fox11online.com
Excitement grows for some, as windy weather hits the lakeshore
MANITOWOC COUNTY (WLUK) --Most of Northeast Wisconsin was under a high wind warning for a good potion of the day on Saturday. This wind isn’t what most people hoped for, for their Saturday weather but, some love to get out and enjoy all the elements Wisconsin has to offer.
Fox11online.com
White deer sighted in Winnebago County
LARSEN (WLUK) -- A Sunday drive in Winnebago County turned up a fall color of a different sort. Jeff and Marcia Seelow sent to Chime In this photo of a white deer in Larsen. There are different categories of white deer. Albino deer have pink noses and eyes. Leucistic deer have dark-colored eyes and noses, but all white fur. Piebald deer have a mix of white and brown fur.
Fox11online.com
Heavy winds and rain cause problems throughout Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) – Power outages, knocked over trees, and travel troubles are being reported throughout Northeast Wisconsin on Saturday. The Menasha Police Department posted on its Facebook page that it is aware of flooding and power outages in various areas throughout the city. Police say they have contacted the Army Corps of Engineers to let it know about rising water levels.
Fox11online.com
Pulaski bonfire victim glad to be home while his family learns to care for him
PULASKI (WLUK) -- Brandon Brzeczkowski has been home from a Milwaukee Burn Center for a few days now. Brzeczkowski was one of several people severely injured in a bonfire explosion in the Town of Maple Grove in Shawano County on October 14th. There are still many questions about the explosion.
Fox11online.com
UWGB Jamaica Classic games to air on CW 14
(WLUK) -- You won't have to travel to the Caribbean to watch the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay men's basketball team in action in Jamaica. WCWF CW 14 will be your home for the UWGB games in the Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic. At 10:30 a.m. Nov. 18, the Phoenix take on Queens University in the tournament's Rose Hall Division semifinal.
Fox11online.com
Appleton North falls in semifinals, twice
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Appleton North girls and boys volleyball teams fell in state semifinals Friday at the Resch Center. The girls lost to Divine Savior Holy Angels 3-0, while the boys lost 3-2 to Arrowhead. Click the vide for highlights.
Fox11online.com
Valley Transit to relocate Neenah Transit Center
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Some routes will change as Valley Transit relocates its Neenah center closer to city hall. Starting Nov. 14, the Neenah transit center located at Church and Doty Street will move to East Doty Avenue and Walnut Street. The routes affected will include:. Route 30 – Neenah-Menasha.
Fox11online.com
UWO gets NCAA volleyball at-large bid; D3 soccer brackets also out
(WLUK) - UW-Oshkosh received an at-large bid Monday to the NCAA Division 3 women's volleyball tournament. The Titans (30-5) face Otterbein (23-5) in the first round. Also, UW-Stevens Point face Coe, defending national champion UW-Eau Claire plays Gustavus Adlophus, and UW-Whitewater plays Cornell. The volleyball championship is Nov. 18-20 in...
Fox11online.com
Reward offered for information on missing man
OCONTO (WLUK) -- The family of a missing man is offering a reward for information leading to his location. Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Oct. 31 getting into a vehicle with a male, Oconto police say. According to a post on the Oconto Police Department's Facebook page, Wenzel's...
Fox11online.com
Decision to move Green Bay homicide to juvenile court put on hold
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A decision has been delayed on if a teen charged in a pharmacy parking lot murder will remain in adult court or be moved to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets.
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc police ask for help finding dog, owner after biting incident at Blue Rail Park
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Manitowoc police are looking for the public's assistance with a dog bite incident. The Manitowoc Police Department responded to a report of a dog bite incident at 3:50 p.m. Monday at Blue Rail Park. The incident happened along the walkway to the fenced-in dog area. Police say...
Fox11online.com
Late score lifts Springs past Coleman
COLEMAN (WLUK) -- It took just one play into the game and St. Mary's Springs coach Bob Hyland was already "coaching" his players. It's who he is. He demands perfection and more times then not he gets it. The legendary coach knew Friday night his team had to be sharp...
Fox11online.com
Menominee man arraigned in meth bust
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- A Menominee man was arraigned on November 3 following his recent arrest. Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey T. Rogg charged Jeffrey Wayne Tomes, 57, in a nine-count felony complaint, alleging 2 counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine. Each count carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
