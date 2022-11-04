Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.
HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Friday in Honea Path. According to deputies, 45-year-old David Alley was seen along Highway 252 on November 4. If anyone has information about his whereabouts, submit a tip anonymously...
FOX Carolina
Police find missing endangered man last seen leaving hospital
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Police have found a missing endangered man with dementia and he is safe at home. Police say 77-year-old James Waters left Spartanburg Medical Center in his silver 2020 Honda CRV with license number 229903W at around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 7.
FOX Carolina
Anderson Co. deputies investigating after $4000 worth clothing items stolen from flea market
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after more than $4000 worth of tie-dye hoodies and shirts were stolen from a flea market in October. Deputies say between Oct. 23 and Oct. 28 a multitude of miscellaneous clothing items were stolen from a unit...
Police search for wanted man in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are continuing a search for a wanted man in Greenwood. According to the Greenwood Police Department, an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle near Panola Ave. The suspect did not stop and ran away from the officers. He is believed to be assisted by someone. Police […]
FOX Carolina
Police searching for missing man in Mauldin
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen on Tuesday. Officers said 40-year-old Carlyle “Carl or Kiki” Brooks was last seen on Nov. 1 on Fawn Ridge Way. Police said Brooks weighs 155 pounds with black hair...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing teen in Pickens County
PICKENS, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a teen who was last seen in October. According to deputies, 15-year-old Arnold Vidal Alfaro was last seen at his house in Easley on Thursday, Oct. 27.
FOX Carolina
FBI conducts training exercise in Greenville County
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation were training outside homes near a Greenville County subdivision on Monday. FOX Carolina viewers reached out about a large number of FBI agents in the 1600 block of West Georgia Road. Nearby residents said agents have been on...
FOX Carolina
Dispatch: Deputies responding to scene in after shots fired, 1 stabbed
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatch said deputies are responding to a scene after shots were fired and one person was stabbed in Taylors. According to dispatch, the call came in at around 2:15 p.m. regarding a stabbing on Williams Road. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work...
FOX Carolina
Pickens County Coroner identifies man killed after walking in highway
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office says they’ve identified the victim of a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian collision. Officials say they responded to 4044 Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley last night and found the victim deceased at the scene. They say 66-year-old Douglas...
FOX Carolina
Officers investigating deadly motorcycle crash in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office confirmed that one person died Friday night following a motorcycle crash in Spartanburg. officers said the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of Asheville Highway and S. Cleveland Park Drive. According to officers, the motorcyclist was driving...
FOX Carolina
Investigation underway after house fire in Union County
LOCKHART, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Lockhart Fire Department responded to a house fire that happened Saturday night in Union County. According to the department, the call came in at around 8:43 p.m. regarding a house fire on Mt. Tabor Church Road. Officials said that no one was hurt and...
FOX Carolina
FOX Carolina
Deputies respond after shots fired, man stabbed in Taylors
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene in Taylors after receiving reports of shots fired in a house with children inside. According to deputies, the call came in at around 2:15 p.m. regarding the scene on Williams Road. Once on scene, deputies found...
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Hydro bike stolen from lake area in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for information on a hydro bike stolen from the lake area in Anderson. Deputies said the hydro bike was stolen from Green Hill Drive between Oct. 28 and Nov. 3. If you or anyone you...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway 16-year-old in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Shariyah Othella Harris, a 16-year-old who ran away on October 7. Deputies said Harris was last seen at her home in the Taylors area before she left in the middle of the night.
FOX Carolina
Bond for man accused of hitting troopers in Greenville Co. denied again
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man accused of hitting two South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers and leaving the scene was denied bond for a second time Friday morning. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Roger Seawright is facing charges including hit-and-run with great bodily harm, hit-and-run with minor personal injury and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies man shot to death at home in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are investigating after two people were shot on Thursday night. Officers said they responded to Plantation Road after the someone reported the shooting. Officers confirmed that one victim got shot in the leg and was driven to the hospital by a private vehicle.
FOX Carolina
Missing teen found in Greenville, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a teen who is deaf and mute who went missing has been found. According to officials, 16-year-old Niyo Elisa was located.
GBI updates “Operation Straight to the Hart”
A multi-agency investigation led to 11 arrests, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The arrests came during the execution of six search warrants executed in Hart and Franklin counties, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The search warrants were related to a months-long drug, gang, and violent crime...
