ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

White House tears into Republicans while avoiding Trump political question

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on former President Donald Trump moving closer to a third presidential bid, citing the Hatch Act, but took the opportunity to elaborate on the "very stark” choices between Democrats and Republicans in the midterm elections. “Because we know what congressional...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Elon Musk advocates independents to vote in a GOP Congress

Elon Musk took to Twitter, his recently acquired platform, to advocate independent thinkers to vote in a Republican Congress on Tuesday. Musk tweeted that independent voters should vote Republican to keep a political balance between the White House and Congress, noting that President Joe Biden is a Democrat. "To independent-minded...
Washington Examiner

Record number of Republicans say they back party over Trump: Poll

A record number of Republican voters say their loyalty lies with the party rather than with Donald Trump, throwing the former president a curveball as he reportedly prepares to announce a third White House bid. Almost two-thirds (62%) of Republicans say they identify themselves as supporters of the GOP rather...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Manchin unloads on Biden and calls him 'divorced from reality' just days before midterms

Centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) criticized President Joe Biden for recent comments he made about shutting down coal plants across the country, decrying the idea as being “divorced from reality.”. “President Biden’s comments are not only outrageous and divorced from reality, they ignore the severe economic pain the American...
Washington Examiner

Bill Maher: 'Woke culture' and 'super crazy' Left is why GOP will win big in midterm elections

Bill Maher shared his predictions for the midterm elections, which, according to him, will cause things to "change fundamentally in this country." The talk show host switched roles Thursday, becoming a podcast guest on comedian Bill Burr's Thursday Afternoon Monday Morning show. Maher said that the Republicans would win their various midterm elections.
Washington Examiner

Ohio voters should not be fooled by Tim Ryan’s third-trimester abortion limit

Congressman Tim Ryan , now running for a Senate seat from Ohio, recently came out in support of the smallest of limits on abortion — a prohibition in the third trimester. Ryan is taking this position because he is in a tight race against the pro-life Republican candidate J.D. Vance . Ryan hopes to pick off enough moderate and independent voters to win. But Ohio voters should not be fooled.
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

'Hard to tell': GOP wants to believe Smiley can win in suddenly competitive Washington Senate race

WENATCHEE, Washington — Republican voters here have been disappointed before. As Tiffany Smiley barnstormed across eastern Washington state (the red part of Washington state) in the final hours before Election Day, Republican voters flocking to see the brash Republican campaigning to unseat Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) were quietly crossing their fingers. They want to believe but know as well as any Washingtonian how much the Democratic voters west of the Wenatchee Mountains dominate their state’s politics.
WASHINGTON STATE
Nymag.com

Trump’s Rumored 2024 Kickoff Could Mean Trouble for Republicans

A loudly barking dog that has quieted down as the midterm elections approach their omega point is the de facto head of the Republican Party — Donald Trump. While he was ubiquitous during primary season, when he was emblazoning a host of candidates with his brand, he appears to have heard the whispered pleas or silent prayers of Republicans that he keep a lower profile so that the midterms could be a straight referendum on Joe Biden and his (allegedly) socialist Democrats. Yes, he’s doing last-minute rallies for favored candidates in Ohio and Pennsylvania and dubious events in the early presidential states of Florida and Iowa. But for a world-class narcissist like the 45th president, this level of activity is almost restrained — if not at all selfless.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Democrats 'did not listen' to voters, warns party strategist

President Joe Biden has warned in the waning days of the midterm election cycle that democracy is under threat if Republicans triumph, arguing in speeches across the country that voters must consider this choice when they cast their ballots on Nov. 8. Yet Biden’s closing message is drawing skepticism from...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Democrats' closing message is one of resignation

Democrats are hemorrhaging support from just about every demographic in the final stretch of the midterm elections. Suburban women, Hispanics, and even black voters are running into the arms of the GOP, making it likely that Republicans will win back the House, Senate, and several important governorships. But Democrats don’t...
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Election Day winners may not be known for a few days, White House says

The White House warned that it could take days to know the results of the Nov. 8 elections. The ballot count is expected to draw intense scrutiny amid heightened concerns over election integrity. “We may not know all the winners of elections for a few days,” White House press secretary...
Washington Examiner

Nancy Pelosi chokes up in interview when talking about attack on husband

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi choked up when talking about the hammer attack on her husband in her first interview since the incident. The California Democrat sat down with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper to discuss a variety of topics, including the recent home invasion that left the House speaker's husband, Paul Pelosi, 82, with a fractured skull and other injuries. The House speaker teared up giving her answer, saying she was "very scared" when she heard about the attack in San Francisco while she was in Washington, D.C.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy