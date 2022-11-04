Read full article on original website
Pedestrian killed on I-65 S near Green Springs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was struck my a car and killed on I-65 S Sunday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 42-year-old Martin Michael Cruse was walking in a travel lane on I-65 S at Green Springs when he was hit by a car. He died at the scene.
Buses catch fire in Anniston
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston Fire Department is at the New Flyer bus depot after several commercial buses caught fire Monday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. Many people say they heard a large explosion. New Flyer buses released the following statement,. “New Flyer of America Inc. (“New Flyer”)...
Earlier nightfall expected to increase drivers’ crash risk
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Daylight Saving Time ended early Sunday morning and the time fell back one hour. Sunset in Birmingham was at 4:51 pm and because of the time change, more people will be driving home from work while the sun is down. This can cause an increase in crash risk.
Man hit by train in Cullman, airlifted to hospital
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman police say a man was hit by a train on Monday, Nov. 7, in the area of 1st Avenue and 4th Street. Authorities identified the man as 33-year-old Jarod Moon of Warrior, Alabama. Police say Moon was lying on the tracks when he was hit....
Crash involving school bus in Calera
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police are at the scene of a crash involving a school bus this morning. It happened at Co. Rd. 16 and Camden Park. No injuries have been reported. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email...
Man killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man shot and killed Friday evening in Birmingham has been identified. Jesse Dewayne Cummings, 33, was shot during a reported assault in the 800 block of 45th Place North around 5:47 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cumings was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:12 p.m. The […]
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 at Green Springs Avenue in Birmingham
A pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday on Interstate 65 in Birmingham. The crash happened at 5:30 a.m. on I-65 at Green Springs Avenue South, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said 42-year-old Martin Michael Cruse was walking in a travel lane...
Lincoln woman found dead on Cook Springs Rd. in Pell City
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A deceased female was located off of Cook Springs Road in Pell City on Sunday. The victim was identified as 54-year-old Victoria Malet from Lincoln. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office located Malet at approximately 11 a.m. Sheriff Billy Murray said she had been shot and they are conducting a homicide investigation.
‘Located safe and sound’: Missing man reunited with his family
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man reported as missing has been found, according to an update from the Lincoln Police Department. “Mr. Kirkland has been located safe and sound and is being reunited with his family,” the department said in a Facebook post on Sunday. Edward Kirkland, 90, had...
Birmingham man charged with arson in Temple Beth-El fire
A 45-year-old Birmingham man has been charged with arson in connection with a Friday-morning incident at Temple Beth El on the city’s southside. Gregory Earl Fuller is charged with second-degree arson of a business after police and firefighters found a propane tank and clothes that had been set on fire in the basement of the historic synagogue.
Paper containing threat toward teachers, students found at Inglenook Elementary
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A piece of paper indicating a possible threat for some students and teachers at Inglenook Elementary School was discovered Monday morning. Parents have been notified of the incident. The person responsible will be subjected to the Birmingham City Schools Code of Conduct. The matter still is...
Is new $50 million amphitheater in Birmingham a good or bad idea? Here’s what readers say
Music lovers in Birmingham could have a brand-new concert venue right in their backyard, if plans continue to move forward for a $50 million amphitheater on the city’s Northside. The 9,000-seat amphitheater isn’t a done deal, but early steps have been taken to get the funding in place. The...
Multiple wrecks causing backup on I-65 southbound
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation reports multiple wrecks on I-65 SB in the Green Springs Avenue area. Heavy traffic is backing up the road way and multiple lanes on the right shoulder are closed. Use caution when travelling through the area and plan your route accordingly.
Victim transported to UAB hospital after getting shot at outdoor basketball court in Vestavia Hills
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) -One victim was transported to UAB hospital on Sunday with a gunshot wound. Vestavia Hills Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to Shades Mountain Baptist Church for a call saying a person had been shot at an outdoor basketball court. The victim was transported to UAB...
Comeback Town: Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read...
JCSO: Man found dead in wrecked vehicle riddled with bullet holes
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night, Nov. 6, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car accident near the intersection of Highway 79 and Cleage Drive in Pinson. Police say upon arrival, deputies discovered a man identified as 21-year-old Kendall Jarrod Thornton Jr. trapped...
First Alert for a stray shower Monday; Record highs possible today
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! The big story in the short term is the unusually warm temperatures we are experiencing. Anniston and Tuscaloosa tied their record high temperatures yesterday set back in 2005. We could be approaching record high potential this afternoon once again. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the 60s. It is nearly 15-20 degrees above average for November 7th. Our normal low temperature should be in the mid 40s. We are also dealing with patchy fog in some spots this morning. A good bit of the Southeast is under dense fog advisories, so be careful if you have to travel to Mississippi or Georgia this morning. Any fog that develops could produce visibility of a quarter of a mile or less. Any fog that forms should dissipate by 8-9 AM. Now that we are under standard time, sunrise this morning will occur at 6:11 AM. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some cloud cover with isolated showers in parts of northwest Alabama. Showers are light and pushing off to the east-northeast. Most of us will remain dry today. We’ll hold on to a 20% chance for an isolated shower mainly north of I-20. We should see a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast at 5-10 mph. There’s a chance that Birmingham, Anniston, and Tuscaloosa could tie or break their record high temperatures today. Birmingham’s record high for November 7th is 82°F set back in 2005. Tuscaloosa’s record high for November 7th is 85°F set back in 2005. Anniston’s record high for November 7th is 83°F set back in 2005.
Fatal crash on University Boulevard East in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police responded to a head on crash around 4:32 a.m. Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The crash was between an SUV and a sedan near the center line of the road. TPB says the driver of one of the involved vehicles was fatally injured in the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Nighttime Red Mountain Expressway lane, exit and on ramp closures Nov. 6-11
Birmingham motorists need to be prepared for some traffic slowdowns and closed exits and on ramps on the Red Mountain Expressway (also known as the Elton B. Stephen Expressway) this week. Starting at Sunday, November 6th at 7:00PM, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation is closing the outside (right)...
Family of Garrett Walker files lawsuit against Gray Lady Bar, The Goal Line
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of Garrett Walker filed a lawsuit on Nov. 7, 2022 against the Gray Lady Bar and The Goal Line in Tuscaloosa. Twenty-year-old Walker was last seen leaving the Gray Lady in downtown Tuscaloosa just after 1 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Security camera footage shows Garrett walking on the sidewalk on Greensboro Avenue, heading north toward the Black Warrior River, at approximately 1:07 a.m.
