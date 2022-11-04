Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Fun Activities to Do with Kids in Lancaster, PA, This MonthMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Major retail chain opens another new store in Pennsylvania, bringing 200+ jobs to the areaKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
This Massive Antique Mall in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenLemoyne, PA
Pennsylvania campers photograph sphere UFO drifting off mountain sideRoger MarshPennsylvania State
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
Lower Dauphin wins district title in OT thriller
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin field hockey was four seconds away from securing their second consecutive district championship, but then Wilson was awarded a penalty stroke. Down 2-1, Bulldog senior Emma Staron buried the penalty to send the game into overtime. But extra time didn’t last long as Avery Pollock found a cutting Katelyn […]
Central Dauphin stuns Hempfield in instant classic district title
Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — The meeting of 4A’s top two seeds in District III boys soccer did not disappoint. Central Dauphin and Hempfield met in Saturday’s district championship at Eagle View Middle School, and the Rams survived in one of the wildest high school soccer games you’ll see. With nearly 70 minutes gone in a […]
thesportspage.blog
Trojans’ Camy Kiser places 2nd in PIAA X-C race
HERSHEY — In her three previous years of competing in the final cross country race of the season in Hershey, Camryn Kiser learned a thing or two. The Chambersburg senior put all of that knowledge to good use Saturday at the PIAA Cross Country Championships, when her experience and strategy paid off handsomely for a silver medal in the Class 3A girls race.
Palmyra field hockey takes down Keystone rival Hershey for District 3, Class 2A title
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP – Field hockey followers know that the Mid-Penn Conference’s Keystone Division is one of the most competitive high school groupings in the state, if not the entire country. So, it was no surprise when top-seeded Palmyra and second-seeded Hershey got together for their third meeting...
Pierce Mason rushes for 268 yards, Hamburg stops Upper Dauphin in District 3 3A quarterfinal
HAMBURG – Upper Dauphin’s positive start was eventually wiped out by Hamburg senior Pierce Mason. Mason carried 24 times for 268 yards and four touchdowns Friday as the fourth-seeded Hawks downed No. 5 Upper Dauphin 49-35 in a District 3 3A football quarterfinal.
West Perry football falls to Steel-High in regular season finale
For large portions of West Perry’s regular season finale football game, the state-of-the-art scoreboard at War Veterans Memorial Field in Steelton struggled to stay lit. Sure, there may have been some sort of a technical problem, but the more likely reason revolves around being overworked. On Oct. 29, under...
Trinity’s complete performance too much for Delone Catholic in District 3 2A football semifinal
McSHERRYSTOWN – It took one play from scrimmage Friday for the Trinity Shamrocks to announce that these District 3 football playoffs would be different from the rest. And host Delone Catholic barely got in the way.
‘The connection we developed is great’: Tucker Chamberlin 3 TDs, Trae Kater 233 yards carry Shippensburg past Cedar Cliff
SHIPPENSBURG— The first two quarters of Friday night’s District 3 5A game between Shippensburg and Cedar Cliff was a back-and-forth battle that any football fan would pay to watch. Shippensburg had a 20-14 lead going into the half, but as soon as both teams returned to the field...
FOX43.com
York County native picks up first NASCAR Xfinity Championship | Fast Lane
PHOENIX, Arizona — It's championship weekend for the World of Outlaws and also for NASCAR. A local from York County ended the season raising the NASCAR Xfinity Championship trophy in victory lane. Joe Gibbs Racing has won back-to-back NASCAR Xfinity Championships with Daniel Hemric in 2021 and this year,...
Football players linked to locker room vandalism will be held accountable: Pa. district
Officials from the Selinsgrove School District pledged to rectify “any and all wrongdoings” by their high school football team after some players were accused of vandalizing their opponent’s locker room after a playoff win Friday night. District officials on Monday said they were investigating the “locker room...
Mason Yohn, Magarrin Macke help Northern upset South Western, deliver coach Bill Miller’s 100th win
Bill Miller had plenty to be proud of following his Northern Polar Bears 21-20 District 3 5A playoff win Friday over South Western.
Pa. couple goes viral with proposal before Eagles game in Philly
One Pennsylvania couple has taken tailgating to a whole new level. Alex Miller and Leanne Smith of Harrisburg were both decked out in their Philadelphia Eagles gear prior to the Oct. 30 game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly, as seen in a video that Smith posted to her Twitter page.
Opening of 2nd mountain bike trail in Mechanicsburg set for Nov. 12
The Mechanicsburg Area School District has partnered with the Susquehanna Area Mountain Bike Association (SAMBA) to build a mountain biking trail at the Environmental Center Trails and Trees property in Mechanicsburg. The trail, located at 1731 S. York St., will be unveiled during an event from 11 a.m. to 3...
local21news.com
Hersheypark introduces Wildcat Revenge rollercoaster for summer of 2023
HERSHEY, Pa. — Hersheypark amusement park just announced 100 years after the debut of the Wildcat rollercoaster, the park is planning it's all-new Wildcat Revenge, a hybrid coaster. The coaster is planned to join the other 14 coasters in the summer of 2023. Wildcat Revenge which will be manufactured...
abc27.com
Holiday makers market to take place near Hershey
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a holiday makers market at The Englewood near Hershey this holiday season. The historic barn will host its first makers market on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to a press release. The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free for anyone who wants to attend.
abc27.com
Historic ‘rail-trail’ site in Lebanon County is bringing ice cream back
COLEBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) — The historic site on 1550 Mt. Wilson Road, which was home to the long time Twin Kiss ice cream in Colebrook, is officially being turned into a new ice cream shop called Colebrook Crossing. The owners of the soon-to-be 1,500 square foot Colebrook Crossing is...
local21news.com
Sky View 21 | I-83 South reopens as I-83 North remains shut down for construction
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — PennDOT has officially announced that I-83 South is now open. According to the organization, I-83 South detours are no longer in place but I-83 North detours are still in place. I-83 North is still set to be closed until 6 a.m. tomorrow. PennDOT says...
In addition to Nike, another big name retailer is coming to Tanger Outlets Hershey
Columbia Sportswear is coming to the Hershey area. The Columbia Factory Store will open on Nov. 11 at Tanger Outlets Hershey, the shopping center announced. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Two central Pa. men die in separate vehicle accidents: reports
Two fatal crashes took place in Snyder County this weekend, according to The Sunbury Daily Item. Lance U. Sensenig, 29, of Winfield, died following a one-car accident on Penns Drive in Monroe Township on Friday evening and John A. Coffin, 57, of Selinsgrove, died Saturday morning in a crash along Route 522 in Middlecreek Township, state police at Selinsgrove reported.
Comedian Jeff Dunham will bring ‘Still Not Canceled’ tour to Hershey
Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham announced he will be bringing his “Still Not Canceled Tour” to the Giant Center in Hershey at 7 p.m. April 13. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 14 and can be purchased online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
190K+
Followers
81K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0