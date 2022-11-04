Read full article on original website
Melody Higgins
3d ago
How desperate do you think Pennsylvanian people are to vote for Fetterman because you suggest it. wake up......
Reply(2)
9
cookie queen
3d ago
Maybe she should have Fetterman run in her state. We will gladly give him up.
Reply
5
Former Pa. governors ask candidates Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro to accept results of Nov. 8 election
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s four living former governors on Monday sent a letter to the main party candidates vying for the position on Nov. 8, urging them to respect and accept the results of the election regardless of the outcome. In their one-page letter to Democrat Josh Shapiro and...
Voting guide; Thanksgiving to-go; grocery hot bars: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. High: 73; Low: 43. Partly sunny. Election Day guide: Here’s what you need to know for Election Day tomorrow: Where to vote, when the polls are open, what to do if you’re turned away and more. Democrats rally:...
Where do Pennsylvania polls stand ahead of Election Day?
Lots of money, lots of time, and lots of attention have all been focused on purple Pennsylvania, and it all comes down to Nov. 8.
Decision 2022: What you need to know before you head to the polls in Pennsylvania
Channel 11 is your election headquarters and we have everything you need to know before heading to the polls on Tuesday for the midterm elections. We will have coverage on-air and online Tuesday, as well as live updates below as soon as the polls open. Download our WPXI News app for updates throughout the day, as well as alerts when results start to come in.
Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots before Election Day after ruling
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some of Pennsylvania’s largest counties were among those working Monday to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in. Elections officials in Philadelphia and Allegheny, which includes Pittsburgh,...
Pennsylvania voters ‘a little bit nervous’ ahead of close midterms elections
Candidates from both parties are making one last final push for undecided voters’ support as a new NBC News’ poll signals that enthusiasm for the midterm elections across the country remains high. NBC News’ Maura Barrett explains what to expect in the last full day of campaigning in Pennsylvania, where the states’ Senate and governor races are neck and neck. Nov. 7, 2022.
explore venango
How Disputes Over Vote Certification Could Play Out in Pennsylvania Counties After 2022 Election
HARRISBURG, Pa. — When polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, a nearly three-week process to finalize and certify results will begin, a period in which candidates could lodge objections to certain votes and spark protracted legal fights that would draw out a normally routine process. (Pictured above:...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Candidate statement: Lt. Gov. John Fetterman
Twenty years ago, I came to Braddock to start a GED program and help young people find jobs. After two of my students were shot and killed, I ran for mayor to stop the violence. I proudly served as mayor of Braddock for four terms. During my tenure as mayor,...
wtae.com
Oprah Winfrey endorses John Fetterman in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race
PITTSBURGH — In recent days, both candidates in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race have picked up notable endorsements. Democrat John Fetterman was endorsed Thursday night by former talk show host Oprah Winfrey. The move was notable because Winfrey helped launch Oz’s television career when he made appearances on her...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Candidate statement: Dr. Mehmet Oz
As a child, I grew up just a few miles south of Kennett Square. After graduating from medical and business school in Philadelphia, I operated on thousands of patients and invented a tool to fix heart valves that saves lives while cutting medical costs. Later, as a television host, I focused on empowering individuals to take control of their own health and pursue their dreams.
Dem gubernatorial candidate Shapiro vows Pennsylvania will 'never be a right-to-work state'
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is running as the Democratic nominee for governor, told a crowd Friday that Pennsylvania will "never be a 'right-to-work' state."
The election is Tuesday, Nov. 8: Here is everything you need to know to vote
Pennsylvania has emerged as one of the leading battlegrounds in the Nov. 8 midterm elections with several competitive races that stand to tip the balance of power in the country. One of the tightest races pits Republican nominee Mehmet Oz against Democrat nominee John Fetterman in a contest that could...
When do polls open in Pennsylvania? All the information you need for Election Day 2022
Everything you need to know about finding your polling place, what you need to bring to vote, and how to return your mail ballot.
As midterms near, clergy in Pennsylvania and other states preach politics and civics lessons
“God is greater than parties. If we catch some of that spirit, perhaps we can begin to heal the deep divisions that beset our nation and our world.”. Across America, faith leaders have squeezed in some final messages about the midterm elections during their worship services this weekend. Some passionately took stands on divisive issues such as immigration and abortion; others pleaded for an easing of the political polarization fracturing their communities and their nation.
County election officials reluctant to provide party breakdown on undated mailed ballots
A last-minute “URGENT survey” from the Pennsylvania Department of State sent out on Saturday asking counties to provide a partisan breakdown of voters who didn’t date or incorrectly dated their mail-in or absentee ballot has one county commissioner posing a question instead of an answer. “What the...
The top 4 false or misleading claims being pushed ahead of Pa.’s 2022 election
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Since 2020, when former President Donald Trump and his allies began spreading conspiracy theories that the presidential election had been stolen, such falsehoods have become a prevalent feature of U.S. local, state, and national elections. That’s especially true...
Planning to vote in person on Nov. 8? Here’s what to know
If you plan to vote in person on Nov. 8, here’s what to know before heading to the polls. The post Planning to vote in person on Nov. 8? Here’s what to know appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Opinion: The Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Debate Was a Trainwreck: What's at Stake?
October 25, 2022, was a highly anticipated night for the people of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. It was the night PA’s U.S. Senate candidates would finally meet face to face. The candidates are Democrat and Lt. Governor John Fetterman and Republican and former daytime TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz.
How conservative media and Republican politicians spread disinformation about the arrest of a Bucks County anti-abortion activist
The case is an example of how misinformation fills an information void. The conspiracy theories that swirled around the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband are a prime example of how misinformation fills an information void. What happened in that case followed a familiar script used by...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Senate needs to give Pennsylvanians a gift ban
It’s November. The time to think about gift giving, to make lists and budgets and plans. This year, what if we focused on drawing a line in the sand when it comes to gifts? Let’s stop the sleigh when it comes to Harrisburg’s elected officials. This year,...
