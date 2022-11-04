State senator says drone show over Hudson River should have never happened

There was an unprecedented light show on Thursday night over the Hudson River.

Pre-programmed drones moved around the night sky to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the game Candy Crush.

It appears the show went off without a hitch, but New York State Senator Brad Hoylman says the show should have never been approved.

"Nobody owns New York City's skyline - it is a public good and to allow a private company to reap profits off it is in itself offensive," said Hoylman.

Hoylman also has concerns about public safety and wildlife.

The FAA issued a waiver to allow the show to take place.

