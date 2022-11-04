State senator says drone show over Hudson River should have never happened
There was an unprecedented light show on Thursday night over the Hudson River. Pre-programmed drones moved around the night sky to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the game Candy Crush. It appears the show went off without a hitch, but New York State Senator Brad Hoylman says the show should have never been approved. "Nobody owns New York City's skyline - it is a public good and to allow a private company to reap profits off it is in itself offensive," said Hoylman. Hoylman also has concerns about public safety and wildlife. The FAA issued a waiver to allow the show to take place. MORE NEWS: Behind-the-scenes look at NY hospital battling RSV surge
Mike Marza has more as hospitals in our area and across the nation battle an RSV surge.
