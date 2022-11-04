ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

State senator says drone show over Hudson River should have never happened

 3 days ago

There was an unprecedented light show on Thursday night over the Hudson River.

Pre-programmed drones moved around the night sky to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the game Candy Crush.

It appears the show went off without a hitch, but New York State Senator Brad Hoylman says the show should have never been approved.

"Nobody owns New York City's skyline - it is a public good and to allow a private company to reap profits off it is in itself offensive," said Hoylman.

Hoylman also has concerns about public safety and wildlife.

The FAA issued a waiver to allow the show to take place.

Comments / 33

idgaf
3d ago

If nobody owns the skyline then what's the big deal ? They can do whatever they want as long as they don't interfere with the air traffic

Reply(5)
28
B- Original
2d ago

This the type of issues that he’s worried about. Next it’ll be there’s too much milk in cake or water in coffee. There are so many other important things he needs to be doing. How do we allow him to get paid for this?

Reply
16
Molungu Black
2d ago

How did they reap profits off of a drone show I saw the whole thing and didn't pay a dime..These bureaucrats need s9mething to do apparently because now they are inventing things to complain about...meanwhile every 3 seconds someone's stabbed on the subway

Reply(1)
11
 

