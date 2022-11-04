ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

King to host Cop27 reception at Buckingham Palace

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08GYIu_0iy8TGED00

The King will host a Buckingham Palace reception for business figures from across the globe and NGOs ahead of the UN climate change summit Cop27.

Charles will welcome more than 200 guests to the royal residence including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who reversed his decision to skip Cop27 in Egypt next week, bowing to pressure from activists, his own environment adviser and Boris Johnson.

Despite No 10’s U-turn, the King is still not planning to attend Cop27.

Downing Street acknowledged on Thursday that the King might have been able to join delegates in Egypt if the prime minister had been in office earlier in the year.

When Liz Truss was premier, a “unanimous agreement” was reached that the King should not attend after advice was sought by his office from the Government.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said on Thursday it was now not “logistically feasible” for the King to join the international gathering at Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.

She said about Mr Sunak, who only took office last week following the dramatic resignation of Ms Truss: “We do recognise that had the Prime Minister been in post earlier, the situation might have been different but it is not logistically feasible at this late stage.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesman reiterated there had been “unanimous agreement” with the Government that the King would not travel to Egypt for the summit.

Cop26 president Alok Sharma, who will be handing over the UK’s presidency to Egypt at the summit, has been invited to the palace reception where Mr Sunak will give a short speech.

Among the guests will be US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and the King is expected to hear from his guests about practical measures to combat climate change and their plans for Cop27 and beyond.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Sunak defies calls to sack Gavin Williamson despite ‘not acceptable’ messages

Rishi Sunak has defied calls to sack Sir Gavin Williamson despite conceding the senior minister’s threatening and abusive texts to a colleague are “not acceptable”. The Prime Minister is under fire for bringing Sir Gavin back into the Government when he knew he was under investigation for allegedly bullying former chief whip Wendy Morton.
newschain

Sunak retains full confidence in Gavin Williamson despite bullying row

The Prime Minister retains full confidence in Sir Gavin Williamson despite the emergence of threatening and abusive texts sent by the senior minister to a female colleague. Rishi Sunak is under fire for bringing Sir Gavin back into the Government when he knew he was under investigation for allegedly bullying former chief whip Wendy Morton.
newschain

Gavin Williamson texts not acceptable or right, PM says

Rishi Sunak has said threatening and abusive texts sent by Sir Gavin Williamson to a colleague were “not acceptable or right” as he insisted he had been aware of a “disagreement” but not the details of the exchange. The Prime Minister is under fire for bringing...
newschain

Sunak discusses ‘illegal migration’ with Italy’s new far-right PM

Rishi Sunak and Italy’s new far-right prime minister Giorgia Meloni discussed “tackling illegal migration” as they met on the sidelines of the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt. The Prime Minister and Ms Meloni, Italy’s first woman premier, took office within days of each other last month.
newschain

King listed as taking part in Cop27 opening ceremony despite not appearing

The King was listed as taking part in the opening ceremony of Cop27 despite not appearing at the UN climate summit. Downing Street acknowledged last week that the monarch might have been able to join international delegates in Egypt if Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had been in office earlier in the year.
newschain

Douglas Ross: I would sack frontbencher if they sent Williamson texts

The leader of the Scottish Tories has said he would sack one of his frontbenchers if they sent angry texts to a colleague. Messages sent by Sir Gavin Williamson to former Tory chief whip Wendy Morton over invitations to the Queen’s funeral were published by the Sunday Times with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saying they were “not acceptable or right”.
newschain

Sunak announces extra bank holiday to mark King’s coronation

The Government has proclaimed an additional bank holiday to mark the coronation of the King next year. Downing Street said the holiday will fall on Monday May 8 following the coronation at Westminster Abbey two days earlier on Saturday May 6. It will take place across the UK. Prime Minister...
newschain

Sefcovic: GB-NI checks agreement possible in weeks with political will

Maros Sefcovic has suggested that UK-EU agreement on checks between Great Britain and Northern Ireland could happen within weeks, with the right “political will”. It comes as Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen agreed to “work together” to end the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol, when they met for the first time at Cop27 in Egypt.
WASHINGTON STATE
newschain

Sister of jailed British-Egyptian activist ‘pinning hopes’ on PM’s efforts

The sister of a jailed British-Egyptian pro-democracy activist said she believes her brother could be on the next flight to London if Rishi Sunak makes his case an “urgent political priority”. Sanaa Seif has travelled to Sharm El-Sheikh where the Cop27 summit is taking place, as she works...
newschain

Rishi Sunak to use Cop27 to raise migrant crisis with French President

Rishi Sunak will reportedly press Emmanuel Macron for a new deal to curb Channel crossings when the pair meet for the first time at Cop27. The Prime Minister and the French President are expected to discuss the migrant crisis at the UN climate change conference in Egypt on Monday. Mr...
newschain

Sunak meets Macron amid bid to strike new migrant crisis deal

Rishi Sunak said there was “lots” to talk about when he met Emmanuel Macron for the first time at Cop27 amid pressure to sign a new deal to curb Channel crossings. The Prime Minister and the French President embraced at the UN climate change conference in Egypt on Monday, during their first face-to-face encounter since Mr Sunak entered Number 10 .
newschain

Sunak: ‘I will grip this challenge of illegal migration’

Rishi Sunak has vowed to “grip this challenge of illegal migration” by working with European nations as he faced pressure to sign a new deal with France to curb Channel crossings. The Prime Minister said there was “lots” to talk about when he met Emmanuel Macron for the...
newschain

Sunak and von der Leyen agree on need to ‘work together’ to end NI Protocol row

Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen agreed to “work together” to end the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol, when they met for the first time at Cop27 in Egypt. The Northern Ireland Protocol was on the agenda too in Westminster, as Brexit negotiator Maros Sefcovic told British and European parliamentarians that he did not believe the EU and the EU were “worlds apart” on the protocol, as he warned that unilateral action by the Government would have “serious” consequences.
WASHINGTON STATE
newschain

Johnson promises support for Sunak but warns against backsliding on net zero

Boris Johnson warned Tories against going soft on climate change targets as he suggested that rising temperatures in Westminster may have contributed to his ousting. The former prime minister dismissed the “nonsense” of calls to resume fracking and return to fossil fuels in response to the soaring energy prices triggered by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
newschain

Leaders meet for Cop27 amid geopolitical tension and worsening climate crisis

World leaders are attending the latest UN climate talks in Egypt amid geopolitical tensions and pressure over who will pay for the damage caused by global warming. The Prime Minister said the world must “deliver on the legacy” of last year’s Cop26 summit in Glasgow, with Downing Street pledging more than £200 million in UK funding to protect forests and invest in green technologies.
newschain

Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen seek ‘resolution’ to post-Brexit trading tensions

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has welcomed a “good first meeting” with Rishi Sunak following talks about the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol. Striking a conciliatory tone, the two leaders “agreed on the importance of working together to agree a resolution”, according to Downing Street.
newschain

Prospect of British-Egyptian writer’s death in jail ‘terrifying’, says Crown star

The possibility that a British-Egyptian pro-democracy activist on hunger strike could die while the Cop27 summit takes place in Sharm El-Sheikh is “a terrifying prospect”, a friend and star of The Crown has said. Actor Khalid Abdalla likened detained writer Alaa Abd El-Fattah to suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst, saying...
newschain

Sunak ‘very disappointed’ in Matt Hancock for joining I’m A Celebrity

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he is “very disappointed” in his former Cabinet colleague Matt Hancock for joining I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!. Speaking on his way to Cop27 in Egypt, Mr Sunak said he supported the chief whip’s decision to suspend Mr Hancock from the Conservative Party, adding that he would not have time to watch the ITV show.
newschain

Johnson warns against climate change ‘defeatism’

Boris Johnson will issue a rallying call to not to allow “defeatism” in the face of the worsening economic situation to undermine the fight against global warming. The former prime minister, who is attending the Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt, will warn on Monday a “corrosive cynicism” is jeopardising efforts to wean the world away from fossil fuels.
newschain

Starmer insists party is united amid claims of Labour left ‘purge’

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted his party is “united”, amid accusations that the Labour left wing is being “purged”. Reports emerged over the weekend accusing the Labour leadership of overseeing a “purge” of left-wing candidates, with some blocked from standing at the next general election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy