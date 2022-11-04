ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

gophersports.com

Close, Gophers Shutout Notre Dame Completing Sweep

MINNEAPOLIS - Justen Close completed a 21-save, shutout leading the No. 3 Minnesota men's hockey team to its third-straight victory during a 3-0 win over No. 12 Notre Dame Saturday night from 3M Arena at Mariucci. Playing in his 100th career game for the Maroon and Gold, Jaxon Nelson provided...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers and Huskies to Faceoff on Monday Night in Andover

MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 1 Golden Gopher women's hockey team will face St. Cloud State University in the 2022 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Faceoff Classic at 7:00 pm on Monday night at Andover Community Center. Taming the Bulldogs. The Gophers are one day removed from completing a...
ANDOVER, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota athletes with disabilities faceoff in Courage Kenny Classic

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This Sunday, many loyal Minnesota sports fans chose to watch a basketball game at Hastings High School, rather than watch their Minnesota Vikings take on the Washington Commanders. But the decision was easy, and the players were more than deserving because each one was playing through a permanent lower body disability.
HASTINGS, MN
fox9.com

Gophers rally for 20-13 win at Nebraska; Tanner Morgan leaves with injury

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team is leaving Nebraska with a come-from-behind 20-13 win over the Cornhuskers on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, and they might have a new quarterback for the remainder of the season. Tanner Morgan missed the second half with what PJ Fleck labeled after the...
LINCOLN, NE
willmarradio.com

Gopher Men's Basketball Team Opens Regular Season Tonight

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Golden Gopher men's basketball season tips off the 2022-23 basketball season with a home game against Western Michigan at Williams Arena tonight. The Gophers are entering their second season under head coach Ben Johnson. Minnesota began last year with seven consecutive non-conference wins, but they finished the year at 13-17 overall with a 4-16 Big Ten record. Western Michigan is under the direction of first-year head coach Dwayne Stephens, who was a long-time Michigan State assistant coach. Tip time is 8 P-M at The Barn.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Scott Jensen holds rally in Faribault

The acronym that Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen said he uses to remember his talking points is, “ICE.” Jensen said this during his visit to Met-Con in Faribault for a rally. He gave a 20-minute speech full of common GOP positions that mirrored the other speeches he’s...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

What Minnesota's old weather logs tell about this fall's extreme temperature swings

MINNEAPOLIS -- A temperature seesaw brought record heat earlier this week, but now temps are closer to average. The all-time November high in the Twin Cities is 77 degrees. According to a log kept in the University of Minnesota's climate library, which stores logs dating back to the late 1880s, it was on Nov. 1, 1933. The Twin Cities neared that record when it topped out on Wednesday at 76.Climatologist Pete Boulay says this year's seesaw-like fall weather is not much of an exception, as it is perhaps a rule."The records of Minnesota, especially in November, it's hot and cold," said Boulay. "The Halloween Blizzard, one of those classic cases where a few days before was fairly balmy."Minnesota has also been struggling with a drought this year, and Boulay says the state would need more than 100 inches of snow to make up the deficit. The record for most snow in a Twin Cities winter is 98.6 inches, which was back in the 1980s. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis man accused of attacking soccer coach after game

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man is accused of attacking a fill-in soccer coach and city park employee following a game last month at Armatage Park. Alexis Ruiz Benitez is charged with simple robbery for the attack in September at the park off Penn Avenue South between 56th and 58th Street.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Chaska auto shop sees booming business, but struggles with rising cost of labor

CHASKA, Minn. - Business is booming at Auto Pros in Chaska."Business has been phenomenal for us," Auto Pros owner Gary Goeman said.But with a rising successful business, so is the cost of labor."We've been around a long time," Goeman said. "Nobody likes to pass on price increases. Nobody. Especially when you've been around as long as we have as a small business. But at some point, we have to in order to remain viable."In the last year, Goeman said his cost to hire and pay workers has gone up 100%."This is as bad as I've seen in it in the...
CHASKA, MN
fox9.com

Drought conditions could impact Minnesota Christmas trees for years to come

LAKE ELMO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The drought hitting Minnesota and other parts of the Midwest for the last several months has started to take a toll on Christmas tree farms. "This year's weather, we're about eight to ten inches below normal rainfall, which of course, has an impact on the trees," John Krueger, the third-generation owner of The Krueger Christmas Tree Farm in Lake Elmo, told FOX 9.
LAKE ELMO, MN
mprnews.org

New bison herd roams prairie at Dakota County park

A new bison herd is roaming near the Mississippi River in the south Twin Cities metro. Spring Lake Park Reserve in Dakota County is the latest place in Minnesota to welcome the giant mammals. It’s part of a decadeslong effort to both increase their numbers and restore native prairie lands.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Art Attack in Northeast Minneapolis

Art Attack will showcase four floors of locally made art and gifts from over 350 artists. You can visit Saturday, Nov 5, from 12-8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov 6, from 12-5 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.northrupkingbuilding.com/events/art-attack.
