Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
fox9.com
Gophers: Does PJ Fleck start Tanner Morgan or Athan Kaliakmanis against Northwestern?
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team hosts Northwestern on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium, and one of the many questions PJ Fleck has leading up to kickoff is who will play quarterback when the offense takes the field. Will it be sixth-year senior Tanner Morgan, if he’s cleared...
gophersports.com
Close, Gophers Shutout Notre Dame Completing Sweep
MINNEAPOLIS - Justen Close completed a 21-save, shutout leading the No. 3 Minnesota men's hockey team to its third-straight victory during a 3-0 win over No. 12 Notre Dame Saturday night from 3M Arena at Mariucci. Playing in his 100th career game for the Maroon and Gold, Jaxon Nelson provided...
gophersports.com
Gophers and Huskies to Faceoff on Monday Night in Andover
MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 1 Golden Gopher women's hockey team will face St. Cloud State University in the 2022 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Faceoff Classic at 7:00 pm on Monday night at Andover Community Center. Taming the Bulldogs. The Gophers are one day removed from completing a...
fox9.com
Minnesota athletes with disabilities faceoff in Courage Kenny Classic
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This Sunday, many loyal Minnesota sports fans chose to watch a basketball game at Hastings High School, rather than watch their Minnesota Vikings take on the Washington Commanders. But the decision was easy, and the players were more than deserving because each one was playing through a permanent lower body disability.
fox9.com
Gophers rally for 20-13 win at Nebraska; Tanner Morgan leaves with injury
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team is leaving Nebraska with a come-from-behind 20-13 win over the Cornhuskers on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, and they might have a new quarterback for the remainder of the season. Tanner Morgan missed the second half with what PJ Fleck labeled after the...
saturdaytradition.com
One stat paints ugly picture for PJ Fleck, Minnesota after early deficit vs. Nebraska
P.J. Fleck’s Minnesota Golden Gophers currently trail Nebraska 10-0 at halftime. That is not good for the prospect of the Gophers getting a win in Week 10. During Fleck’s Minnesota tenure, his teams are 2-19 when trailing after the 1st quarter. A paltry 9.5% win percentage when trailing after 1Q could spell doom for the Gophers in Week 10.
willmarradio.com
Gopher Men's Basketball Team Opens Regular Season Tonight
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Golden Gopher men's basketball season tips off the 2022-23 basketball season with a home game against Western Michigan at Williams Arena tonight. The Gophers are entering their second season under head coach Ben Johnson. Minnesota began last year with seven consecutive non-conference wins, but they finished the year at 13-17 overall with a 4-16 Big Ten record. Western Michigan is under the direction of first-year head coach Dwayne Stephens, who was a long-time Michigan State assistant coach. Tip time is 8 P-M at The Barn.
HuskerExtra.com
Ty Robinson: 'Most of us are disappointed with how this game turned out'
Ty Robinson, a Husker football defensive lineman, speaks following the Minnesota vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Minnesota won the game 20-13.
Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’
Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
fox9.com
Children’s Minnesota warns parents to expect longer wait times due to RSV surge
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Children's Minnesota is warning parents that they should be prepared for longer wait times due to the surge of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and other respiratory illnesses. Information from Children’s Minnesota’s website warns of extended wait times in the emergency department, walk-in clinics, and primary...
voiceofalexandria.com
Scott Jensen holds rally in Faribault
The acronym that Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen said he uses to remember his talking points is, “ICE.” Jensen said this during his visit to Met-Con in Faribault for a rally. He gave a 20-minute speech full of common GOP positions that mirrored the other speeches he’s...
Minneapolis meteorologist Eric Ahasic just competed on the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions. See how he did
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — It's been a whirlwind of a year for Eric Ahasic of Minneapolis. Ahasic — who works as a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen — went from a fan, to contestant, to 6-time Jeopardy! champion. Now he can add a Tournament of Champions (ToC) semifinalist to the list.
What Minnesota's old weather logs tell about this fall's extreme temperature swings
MINNEAPOLIS -- A temperature seesaw brought record heat earlier this week, but now temps are closer to average. The all-time November high in the Twin Cities is 77 degrees. According to a log kept in the University of Minnesota's climate library, which stores logs dating back to the late 1880s, it was on Nov. 1, 1933. The Twin Cities neared that record when it topped out on Wednesday at 76.Climatologist Pete Boulay says this year's seesaw-like fall weather is not much of an exception, as it is perhaps a rule."The records of Minnesota, especially in November, it's hot and cold," said Boulay. "The Halloween Blizzard, one of those classic cases where a few days before was fairly balmy."Minnesota has also been struggling with a drought this year, and Boulay says the state would need more than 100 inches of snow to make up the deficit. The record for most snow in a Twin Cities winter is 98.6 inches, which was back in the 1980s.
fox9.com
Minneapolis man accused of attacking soccer coach after game
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man is accused of attacking a fill-in soccer coach and city park employee following a game last month at Armatage Park. Alexis Ruiz Benitez is charged with simple robbery for the attack in September at the park off Penn Avenue South between 56th and 58th Street.
fox9.com
Minneapolis installs first pedestrian-friendly 'Barnes Dance' crossing
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The south end of Bde Maka Ska is home to one of the busiest pedestrian intersections in Minneapolis. Now the city is signaling a new approach to keeping those pedestrians safe. "We kind of looked at all the crosswalks, and it just kind of made sense...
Practice makes perfect as Eagles move on to state quarterfinals
There was no celebration after the Eden Prairie Eagles routed Woodbury 55-14 in the Class 6A section final game Friday night. As parents and fans were still streaming out of Aerie Stadium around 9:30 p.m., Mike Grant’s squad entered the dome covering the practice field and did what any team aspiring to win a state [...]
Chaska auto shop sees booming business, but struggles with rising cost of labor
CHASKA, Minn. - Business is booming at Auto Pros in Chaska."Business has been phenomenal for us," Auto Pros owner Gary Goeman said.But with a rising successful business, so is the cost of labor."We've been around a long time," Goeman said. "Nobody likes to pass on price increases. Nobody. Especially when you've been around as long as we have as a small business. But at some point, we have to in order to remain viable."In the last year, Goeman said his cost to hire and pay workers has gone up 100%."This is as bad as I've seen in it in the...
fox9.com
Drought conditions could impact Minnesota Christmas trees for years to come
LAKE ELMO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The drought hitting Minnesota and other parts of the Midwest for the last several months has started to take a toll on Christmas tree farms. "This year's weather, we're about eight to ten inches below normal rainfall, which of course, has an impact on the trees," John Krueger, the third-generation owner of The Krueger Christmas Tree Farm in Lake Elmo, told FOX 9.
mprnews.org
New bison herd roams prairie at Dakota County park
A new bison herd is roaming near the Mississippi River in the south Twin Cities metro. Spring Lake Park Reserve in Dakota County is the latest place in Minnesota to welcome the giant mammals. It’s part of a decadeslong effort to both increase their numbers and restore native prairie lands.
fox9.com
Art Attack in Northeast Minneapolis
Art Attack will showcase four floors of locally made art and gifts from over 350 artists. You can visit Saturday, Nov 5, from 12-8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov 6, from 12-5 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.northrupkingbuilding.com/events/art-attack.
