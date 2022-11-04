ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple police investigating shooting near Jones Park

By Khadeeja Umana
 3 days ago
Temple police are investigating a shooting near Jones Park that left a 16-year-old with life-threatening injuries.

Police said at 7:13 p.m. officers responded to a shots fired call and did not find a victim at the scene upon arrival.

Baylor Scott and White Hospital personnel informed police at 7:19 p.m. that a teen with a gunshot wound was at the hospital.

"A suspect has not been identified at this time," said police. This case is under investigation.

"Anyone with information is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

