San Luis, AZ

San Luis local voters getting ready for the election

By Vanessa Gongora
KYMA News 11
 3 days ago
San Luis residents share their voting preferences - 13 On Your Side's Vanessa Gongora reports

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With election day right around the corner, some residents have already mailed in their ballots and some are waiting until the day of.

Two locals at the Senior Center in San Luis, Enrique Armenta and Luciano Valdez spoke about how they decided to vote and what changes they're hoping to see.

Armenta says he's voting on election day because he feels more comfortable and is able to verify his choices before turning in his ballot.

"I prefer going in person to see if they're doing the right work and I can double-check where my vote is going," Armenta says.

Valdez says he voted early to get it out of the way.

“I prefer voting early because I don't have to deal with long lines and it’s more comfortable to me too," Valdez says.

He continues to explain the improvements he hopes to see in this election.

"Right now we need more employment, we have very low employment here in the city. We only have construction jobs and on the fields, that's it," says Valdez. "We don’t have enough jobs like businesses where people can work. I work in a school but, I'm aware about what the city needs."

There is help available for people with disabilities.

If a voter is unable to leave their vehicle, they can park in the handicapped parking spot and call the office to let them know you're there.

A bipartisan team will meet you at your car, collect your identification and will bring you the correct ballot and affidavit for the voter to sign.

Early in-person voting in Yuma County ends Friday at 5 p.m.

You can find your nearest early voting and election day locations here.

The post San Luis local voters getting ready for the election appeared first on KYMA .

Yuma, AZ
