Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Smart Money Monday: Tips on how to protect against fraud

Powerball jackpot climbs to an estimated $1.9 billion. A Kentucky-based artist has developed the prototype for a horse sneaker. Tickets are on sale now for the Outrigger Rainbow Classic. The basketball tournament begins on Nov. 11. One day before general election, concerns remain over Hawaii’s sluggish voter turnout. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trade winds dominate the week with showers hitching a ride

Breezy trade winds will shift from a more northeasterly direction this week, with showers mainly for windward and mauka areas. Some deeper moisture will bring a higher chance of showers mainly Monday and Tuesday, but no heavy rain is expected. Wednesday into the weekend, more typical trade wind weather is...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

4 Hawaii service members arrested as part of operation targeting child predators

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A multi-agency operation aimed at stopping child predators has led to the arrests of four people in Hawaii. Those arrested include one National Guard member, two sailors and one solider. They were arrested between Aug. 26 through 28. Officials have not released the suspects’ identities. Authorities...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii's own Tumua Tuinei is taking the stage at the Blaisdell Arena

Tickets are on sale now for the Outrigger Rainbow Classic. The basketball tournament begins on Nov. 11. Smart Money Monday: Tips on how to protect against fraud. Kristen Konishi from Bank of Hawaii provides some ways you can protect yourself from being scammed. What's Trending: Powerball hits record high; Horse...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kauai high schooler named Hawaii’s Heisman scholarship recipient

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local cross country and track star took home a big honor. Emma Burgess of Kauai High School received the Heisman Scholarship Award — representing the entire state of Hawaii. Burgess is the team captain for both cross country and track teams. She also holds a...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Breezy trades, more windward showers ahead

Moderate to locally breezy easterly trade winds will dominate much of the coming week, with showers mainly for windward areas. Sunday should be a little drier, but there’s still a chance for some enhanced showers for leeward and interior areas of the Island of Hawaii. Your First Alert forecast...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Entertainment: Willie Nelson to perform on Maui; HIFF underway

Kristen Konishi from Bank of Hawaii provides some ways you can protect yourself from being scammed. Powerball jackpot climbs to an estimated $1.9 billion. A Kentucky-based artist has developed the prototype for a horse sneaker. Outrigger Rainbow Classic to kick off on Friday. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Tickets are...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: Powerball hits record high; Horse sneakers

Kristen Konishi from Bank of Hawaii provides some ways you can protect yourself from being scammed. Tickets are on sale now for the Outrigger Rainbow Classic. The basketball tournament begins on Nov. 11. One day before general election, concerns remain over Hawaii’s sluggish voter turnout. Updated: 5 hours ago.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers expected through Friday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect typical trade wind weather through Saturday with brief periods of showers favoring windward and mountain areas, mainly in the overnight to early morning hours. Isolated showers are possible over leeward locations. A disturbance northwest of the islands will produce high clouds over the islands through much of the week, enhancing sunrise and sunset colors.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

International designer Amir Sali holds debut fashion show in Hawaii

One person was killed in an early morning building fire in the McCully area Sunday morning, according to HFD. Local Power lifter benches his way to win big at World Championships. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. A local powerlifter just won big at the World Bench Press and Deadlift Championships...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

How to watch HNN’s live coverage of the general election

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now is your Election 2022 headquarters on Tuesday. Coverage will begin with HNN Sunrise, with the latest breaking election news and updates. At noon, catch our midday newscast ― This is Now ― on KHNL and online. HNN digital will then be live...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (Nov. 7, 2022)

Ramsey is a strong advocate for sharks, and says we have an obligation to better understand them. Candidates and party heavy-hitters are making their last pitch to voters. Unraveling your Travel: Delta Airlines CEO talks travel boom. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The good news: Travel is back. The bad...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.

