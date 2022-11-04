ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seagoville, TX

Authorities Searching Area After Inmate Escapes From Josh Duggar's Minimum Security Texas Prison

By Alexandra Stone
 4 days ago
An inmate is unaccounted for at Josh Duggar's Texas prison. Salvador Gallegos , who is believed to have escaped, was discovered missing from Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville on Monday, October 31.

"The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies were notified," a press release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons read.

JED DUGGAR REVEALS HE TRIES 'TO BE THERE' FOR ANNA DURING 'ONE OF THE HARDEST THINGS' THEIR FAMILY HAS BEEN THROUGH

"An internal investigation was initiated," the statement continued. "Anyone with information about this individual should contact the United States Marshals Service at (214) 767 0836."

Gallegos, who was a first time offender serving a 13-year prison sentence for "possession with intent to distribute" at the minimum security prison , was described as weighing around 170 pounds and standing at roughly 5-foot-7.

IMPRISONED JOSH DUGGAR FILES APPEAL IN CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CASE AFTER SEVERAL DELAYS

He is reportedly considered a "walkaway" escapee and was serving out his sentence at a section of the facility known as a "satellite camp," which is the most lenient environment for incarcerated individuals, according to Jose Santana , who previously worked for the Bureau of Prisons.

"This incarcerated individual took the trust that the correctional administrator placed on him because those individuals have to prove themselves that they're not violent," Santana explained. "To be in a minimum security camp, which really has no fences… it is the least restrictive environment."

As OK! previously reported, Duggar is currently serving a 12.5 year sentence at the same facility after being convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography. He was transferred from Washington County Jail in Arkansas to FCI Seagoville shortly after his sentencing hearing in late May.

In Touch reported the information on the missing inmate obtained from the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Fox 4 reported Santana's comments.

Comments / 8

Cindy Wells
3d ago

So now that we know what Josh Duggar looks like, what does the escapee look like? Stupid, desperate article is an understatement.

Reply(1)
16
 

