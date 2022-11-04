Gary, How right you are! Now a Mexican cop. Did you know that statistically he will be rehired before the end of the month. No, not with same Department but with any number of the policing agencies in the area. The ‘boys’ in Blue are quite forgiving of their own. I will be watching where he lands, I’ll let you all know when I find out. He should be in jail but you know that won’t happen. There’s two sets of rules, the ones that apply to them and to you.
Since it was a hit and run, I’m sure alcohol was involved but given the speed that Pima Co. Sheriffs Dept. works he was long since somber before they left the Donut Shop! You ever watch a cop try to eat a Donut, they can never figure out what end of the Donut to start with! It’s a cop joke, just like they are. You only get our respect when you earn it! Try to remember that ‘boys’.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Pizza Restaurant Now Open in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
Journalist Predicts His Death 2 Days Before It HappensStill UnsolvedTucson, AZ
Fan Favorite Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tasty New Sub-Sandwich Shop Opening SoonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant Fails Inspection, Still Feeds Unsuspecting CustomersGreyson FTucson, AZ
Comments / 8