cbs2iowa.com
Reynolds, Republican candidates fly around the state day before the Midterm election
Governor Kim Reynolds is spending the day before the midterms making a number of last minute campaign stops all over the state on Monday. Reynolds made her first stop in Waterloo in the morning, with stops scheduled in Cedar Rapids and Dubuque. She is hoping to secure her second full...
Youth vote low in Iowa, some college students work to get their peers to the polls
DES MOINES, Iowa — Here in Iowa the youth vote, has the lowest turnout rate, among Iowa voters. As of November 1st, more than 10,000 18-24 year olds have voted in the upcoming midterms, thats according to the Iowa Secretary of State's office. Drake University junior Stephanie Kiel, is...
Gas prices in Iowa rise slightly in the last week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gas prices in Iowa have risen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week. Prices average $3.55/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 17.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and...
Women of Eastern Iowa Honor Flight reflect on impact of service
WASHINGTON, D.C. (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — Carole Daniel gets emotional as she recalls her visit on Wednesday to the Vietnam War Memorial. "I just saw a name on there that I knew - and my first intuition was to just hold my hand on it," the retired Air Force veteran says - taking a deep breath to hold back tears. "It's emotional. You just want to cry at every turn. I've always hated war - but after this, I hate war even more."
Rainfall reports from unusual November storm
A slow-moving, but well-forecast rain storm moved across the state of Iowa Friday into Saturday which brought widespread, beneficial rainfall over drought-stricken areas. Most of the area saw 2-3" of rainfall. Here are reports from across the area:. Belle Plaine: 3.05" Hiawatha: 2.83" Williamsburg: 2.75" Montezuma: 2.74" Oasis: 2.67" Cedar...
Mount Vernon - Lisbon team up for two Shop Small Saturday events
Mount Vernon — Saturday morning, The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group (CDG) kicked off their first of two Shop Small Saturday events at The Nourishing Root. A Community Cash gift of $100, sponsored by Lynch Ford Chevrolet, was given to one of the first 25 people in attendance. The...
EIOT: #2 Mount Vernon shuts out Solon on its way to the Dome
Mount Vernon's football team took a second win over Solon in 2022, claiming a 17-0 victory. The Mustangs will play Humboldt in next week's 3A semifinals.
