WASHINGTON, D.C. (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — Carole Daniel gets emotional as she recalls her visit on Wednesday to the Vietnam War Memorial. "I just saw a name on there that I knew - and my first intuition was to just hold my hand on it," the retired Air Force veteran says - taking a deep breath to hold back tears. "It's emotional. You just want to cry at every turn. I've always hated war - but after this, I hate war even more."

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO