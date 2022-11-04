ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Gas prices in Iowa rise slightly in the last week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gas prices in Iowa have risen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week. Prices average $3.55/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 17.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and...
Women of Eastern Iowa Honor Flight reflect on impact of service

WASHINGTON, D.C. (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — Carole Daniel gets emotional as she recalls her visit on Wednesday to the Vietnam War Memorial. "I just saw a name on there that I knew - and my first intuition was to just hold my hand on it," the retired Air Force veteran says - taking a deep breath to hold back tears. "It's emotional. You just want to cry at every turn. I've always hated war - but after this, I hate war even more."
Rainfall reports from unusual November storm

A slow-moving, but well-forecast rain storm moved across the state of Iowa Friday into Saturday which brought widespread, beneficial rainfall over drought-stricken areas. Most of the area saw 2-3" of rainfall. Here are reports from across the area:. Belle Plaine: 3.05" Hiawatha: 2.83" Williamsburg: 2.75" Montezuma: 2.74" Oasis: 2.67" Cedar...
Mount Vernon - Lisbon team up for two Shop Small Saturday events

Mount Vernon — Saturday morning, The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group (CDG) kicked off their first of two Shop Small Saturday events at The Nourishing Root. A Community Cash gift of $100, sponsored by Lynch Ford Chevrolet, was given to one of the first 25 people in attendance. The...
LISBON, IA

