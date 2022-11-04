Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Avelo Airlines brings nonstop flights from Dubuque to Orlando starting next year
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Houston-based Avelo Airlines is bringing service to the Dubuque Regional Airport, with nonstop flights to Orlando, Florida, starting next year. In a press release, Avelo said the route will operate twice-weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with flights beginning on January 11 to Orlando’s MCO airport. The airline said it plans to consider expanding the routes available after seeing what the demand is like.
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
KCRG.com
Dubuque police see increase in threats of terrorism
Elon Musk is making changes to Twitter before the midterm election. Election officials say they're more prepared than ever to keep election safe. Election officials say they're more prepared than ever to protect every voter and election workers on election day. Working Iowa: Raining Rose hiring. Updated: 5 hours ago.
cbs2iowa.com
Mount Vernon - Lisbon team up for two Shop Small Saturday events
Mount Vernon — Saturday morning, The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group (CDG) kicked off their first of two Shop Small Saturday events at The Nourishing Root. A Community Cash gift of $100, sponsored by Lynch Ford Chevrolet, was given to one of the first 25 people in attendance. The...
$50K Powerball winner sold in Clinton
If you bought a Powerball ticket at a Kwik Star in Clinton, check your numbers. No, you didn’t win the big jackpot, but you may have won a nice consolation prize. Nobody won the gigantic Powerball jackpot in the drawing on November 5, so the estimated jackpot is now up to a record $1.9 billion, […]
KCRG.com
Legendary Assistant Iowa football coach dies at 93
Police arrested a suspect in Cedar Rapids in connection to a fatal shooting in Illinois. Dubuque police see increased reports of threats of terrorism. The Dubuque Police Department has seen a great increase in a specific type of report. East Moline Police: Sgt. Lind released from ICU. Updated: 2 hours...
KCRG.com
Two shops make jump from West End Diner starting space to Uptown Marion
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Dreams have become reality for multiple local business owners in Marion. 800 square foot shop spaces have turned into even bigger opportunities for two businesses in the past week. Karlee Peters started The Purple Wagon with her roommate while still in college. Eventually her mother got...
KCRG.com
Manchester police warn of possible door-to-door scammer
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Manchester are warning of a possible scam involving someone going door-to-door soliciting donations supposedly for Operation Santa Claus. Police said Operation Santa Claus does not go door-to-door to ask for donations. The nonprofit said it only operates on donations from businesses and free will donations from private individuals.
cbs2iowa.com
New Marion Heritage Center exhibits celebrate the military and veterans
Sunday afternoon, The Marion Heritage Center opened several new exhibitions ahead of the 75th Anniversary of Veterans Day. The Opening Ceremony kicked off at the center, featuring:. A presentation of colors. Bell-Ringing Ceremony. Keynote Address delivered by historian, David V. Wendell. The new exhibits pay tribute to both military servicemen...
wdhn.com
Two missing Iowa teens discovered during Bay County traffic stop
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to authorities discovering two missing Iowa teens, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official. FHP said a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy told a state trooper to be on the lookout in the area of US 231 for a 2008 black Saturn Vue with Iowa tags.
biztimes.biz
Homegrown: Poultry rule The Roost for Bernard family
The Telegraph Herald’s monthly Homegrown feature highlights vendors who sell at tri-state area farmers markets. Watch for new installments on the first Sunday of each month. If you have a suggestion for a vendor for us to feature, send an email to elizabeth.kelsey@thmedia.com. The Roost. Location: Bernard, Iowa. Items...
superhits106.com
Officials share proposed sites for consolidation of Dubuque middle schools
Community members got their first look on Tuesday at potential site locations as part of the plan to consolidate Dubuque’s public middle schools. This could either include expansions at Washington Middle School or the construction of an entirely new facility. The community task force will reconvene later this month after gathering feedback on the proposed consolidation sites. They plan to make a recommendation to the district’s facilities and support services committee at the December meeting.
cbs2iowa.com
Marion Heritage Center honors veterans and the military for the 75th Veterans Day
Marion — Saturday evening, the Marion Heritage Center staff announced they will be hosting several exhibitions to honor veterans and military servicemen for the 75th anniversary of Veterans Day. The exhibit, titled Commemorating 75 Years of Veterans Day, recognizes the veterans. Active military servicemen of Iowa will be honored...
NE Iowa Farmhouse Has A Hidden Gem In Its Barn [GALLERY]
If your looking for a home that can keep you connected with classic agriculture, look no further than this house. If you have been around the dairy industry, you may have noticed you come across fewer and fewer tie stalls now. According to the USDA, in 2007, 62 percent of dairy barns in the US used tie-stall facilities. In 2014 that number has decreased to 39 percent of dairies in the country.
cbs2iowa.com
Finley Hospital kicks off their Annual Holiday Shopping Extravaganza
Dubuque — Sunday afternoon, The Sunshine Circle at UnityPoint Health – Finley Hospital kicked off their Annual Holiday Shopping Extravaganza in the main entrance lobby. This event is a great way to get a head start on holiday shopping or treat yourself with extensive selections of handmade items, offering something everyone can enjoy:
Longtime Dubuque, IA High School Principal retiring
According to a Dubuque Community School release, a longtime school principal is retiring. Long-time Hempstead High School Principal Lee Kolker announced Friday, November 4th, his plans to retire at the conclusion of the current 2022-2023 school year. Kolker has dedicated his 30-plus-year career to the school, serving as its principal for 15 years after first serving as a math teacher and later as assistant principal.
cbs2iowa.com
Carnegie-Stout Public Library awards veterans with healing quilts
Dubuque — Sunday afternoon, the Carnegie-Stout Public Library and the Northeastern Iowa chapter of the Quilts of Valor (QOV) is holding an award ceremony for local veterans. The ceremony will award nominated veterans touched by war with comforting and healing quilts. This year, we have reached a milestone of...
KWQC
1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash
CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead and one man is injured after a crash in Carroll County Thursday. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4:30 p.m Thursday to a report of a crash in the intersection of Illinois Route 78 and Golding Road, according to a media release.
cbs2iowa.com
City of Marion to host presentation to combat human trafficking
Human trafficking can happen anywhere, at any time. Learn how you can help prevent and stop this crime at a community presentation Thursday at the headquarters of the Marion Fire Department. On Nov. 10, from 7-8 p.m., the Marion Fire Department will host Ray Fiedler, coordinator for the Iowa Office...
UPDATE: Name released in Fulton shooting
UPDATE, November 3, 3:30 p.m. According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the person who was shot and killed near Fulton on November 2 has been identified as Michael A. Berg, age 60, of the Maquoketa area. The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. EARLIER: The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office […]
Comments / 0