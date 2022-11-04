Read full article on original website
CLUB NEWS
Champaign County Shooting Academy, Inc. received a Conservation Club Grant from Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Wildlife to fund public shooting programs through June 2023. Most of this $9,805 grant will provide free public access to the Community Archery Park, located on Route 68 south of Urbana, and will pay for recurring insurance and ADA compatible restroom facility costs as well as additional target backstops. The remainder of the funds will support perennial training events, including a women-only shooting clinic, family archery clinic, 3D archery shoot and a pre-season hunting range session. Funding for the Conservation Club Partnership Grant Program is comprised of money from license/permit revenues and the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program.
Winnings go to charity
Aimee Franczkowski and Emily Chamberlain, representing Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Urbana Office, recently won 4th place in the 15th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Festival. The winning team decided they would like to contribute their winnings to benefit The Sycamore House, Urbana, Ohio. Standing left to right, Aimee Franczkowski of F&M, Sarah Holland, Director of The Sycamore House and Emily Chamberlain, of Farmers & Merchants State Bank.
Caring Kitchen hosts Thanksgiving Dinner
Thanksgiving Dinner will be served by the Caring Kitchen, 300 Miami Street, Urbana, on Thursday, November 24. The dinner is dine-in or carryout: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Deliveries are from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call for reservations and/or to volunteer at 937-653-8443. Info from Caring Kitchen.
Vitale leads in county commission race
A countywide seat currently held by long-serving Champaign County Commissioner Bob Corbett has Nino Vitale in the lead to succeed Corbett after Tuesday’s unofficial election results, according to the board of elections. Vitale has 6,678 votes and the write-in candidate had 6,466. However, there are still 323 absentee ballots...
Veterans Appreciation brunch Nov. 10
The Champaign Family YMCA’s annual complimentary brunch honoring local veterans of all ages and eras will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7. The brunch includes pancakes, sausage and eggs prepared by volunteers and veterans employed by the YMCA. All area veterans, their families and families of veterans who have passed away are invited to attend.
Vargos celebrate 49th
Charles and Beverly Vargo of Urbana will celebrate their 49th anniversary on Nov. 21. They have four children, 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Mr. Vargo retired from Bobby Fisher Distributing after 31 years. Mrs. Vargo retired from Heartland of Urbana after 33 years and from Mercy Home Care after 10 years.
Federal funds available to local nonprofit agencies
Champaign County has been chosen to receive money to supplement food and shelter programs in the county. The county received $14,335 from Phase 39 and $12,650 from ARPAR (American Rescue Plan Act) for a total of $26,985 in funds for Champaign County food and shelter programs. The selection was made...
