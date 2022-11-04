Champaign County Shooting Academy, Inc. received a Conservation Club Grant from Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Wildlife to fund public shooting programs through June 2023. Most of this $9,805 grant will provide free public access to the Community Archery Park, located on Route 68 south of Urbana, and will pay for recurring insurance and ADA compatible restroom facility costs as well as additional target backstops. The remainder of the funds will support perennial training events, including a women-only shooting clinic, family archery clinic, 3D archery shoot and a pre-season hunting range session. Funding for the Conservation Club Partnership Grant Program is comprised of money from license/permit revenues and the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO