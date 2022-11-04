Florida Panthers vs. San Jose Sharks, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch the NHL

The Florida Panthers will meet the San Jose Sharks in NHL action on Thursday night at the SAP Center.

The Panthers come into tonight’s game with a 5-4-1 record on the year while looking to rebound after a 3-1 loss to Coyotes on Saturday. As for the Sharks, they have struggled this year and are sitting at 3-8-1 on the season as they look for a win at home tonight.

Florida Panthers vs. San Jose Sharks

When: Thursday, November 3

Thursday, November 3 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+ (watch now on NHL Power Play)

NHL Odds and Betting Lines

NHL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Florida Panthers (-220) vs. San Jose Sharks (+175)

O/U: 6.5

