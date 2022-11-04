Read full article on original website
North Hopkins FCCLA, Beta Honor Barbara Cockrum With Veterans’ Hospital Drive
North Hopkins FCCLA and Beta Club will honor the late Barbara Cockrum with a veterans’ hospital drive. Cockrum continued to be active at the school even after retiring, often serving as a substitute teacher and each year hosting an event to benefit the veterans at the Bonham hospital. In...
Registration Open for Local Turkey Trot Benefiting Commerce Food Pantry
For many, Thanksgiving Day is about family, friends, football, and food. But for some, the day is also about getting in some exercise, enjoying the outdoors, and supporting a good cause. The 11th Annual Maloy Road Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning will accomplish all these things while benefiting the Commerce Food Pantry. The 5K route starts on Maloy Road in Campbell and follows along tree-lined county roads. Walkers, joggers, and runners of all ages and fitness levels are encouraged to join this fun run. The Turkey Trot has become a family tradition for many.
Chamber Connection – Nov. 2: Several Community Events Coming Up
If you like wings and networking, then take note. Join us next Wednesday for a fun Business After Hours, hosted by Wingstop of Sulphur Springs. The Business After Hours will be from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce office, 110 Main St. Stop by for some...
Extension Recognizes Outstanding Volunteers, Supporters At Annual Banquet
Hopkins County AgriLife Extension Office recognized outstanding volunteers and supporters Thursday evening, Nov. 3, during the 2022 Extension Leadership Banquet. While honorees and special guests enjoyed a meal of salad, baked potatoes, barbecue and peach cobbler prepared by Andy and Mary Lou Wright, Hopkins County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace BJ Teer discussed ways everyone can became gamechangers.
Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center launches 2022 Angel Tree program
More than 350 children are available to sponsor for Christmas. (Winnsboro, TX) – In this year alone, more than 350 children in northeast Texas have been victims of child sexual and physical abuse or neglect – the majority of whom are girls ages six to twelve. While circumstances...
KSST News Exclusive: Fudge Coming Soon
Grab up the kids and put on that new bonnet, Fudge is coming to Sulphur Springs November 26th, 2022. In addition to fudge, there will be a Big Tree, Peanut Brittle, a working Blacksmith Shop, a Grist Mill, stories in The Atkins House and huge display of Christmas Decorations. And Fudge for sale. Try the Butter Pecan… Fudge.
North Hopkins FFA, Jr. FFA Successful at LDE, State Fair, Other Events
The North Hopkins FFA students represented the district well at the Leadership Development Events held at Northeast Texas Community College Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. The NHFFA and Jr. FFA members also had quite a busy and successful October, with a number of students not only representing NHFFA but also placing at the Hopkins County Jr. Commercial Pen of 3 Heifer Show & Sale, 2nd Annual Spooktacular Jackpot-Greenville, State Fair of Texas, 2nd Annual Help-A-Child Livestock Show and Alba-Golden Young Farmers Livestock Show.
City of Hughes Springs asking for volunteers after tornado rips through area
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a tornado that hit Hopkins County on Friday, Nov. 5. The City of Hughes Springs is seeking volunteers to assist in storm damage cleanup after severe weather hammered the area. According to the city, anyone wanting to volunteer...
Week 5: Hopkins County United Way At $107,507, Leaving $42,500 Of Goal To Raise
With just one week remaining in the 2022-2023 fundraising campaign, Hopkins County United Way remains $42,492.92 shy of the $150,000 campaign goal, which benefits 18 local nonprofit agencies serving Hopkins County residents of all ages and segments of the community. The community generously contributed another $37,325.29 in donations to the...
Red Cross opens shelter for those impacted by Northeast Texas tornadoes
PARIS, Texas — The American Red Cross is opening a shelter for those impacted by tornadoes in Northeast Texas, following a day of severe weather throughout the area. Two lines of rain rode the front wave of a cold front through the Dallas-Fort Worth region, moving west to east. The first line of rain entered the area shortly after 1 p.m.
City National Bank Employees Donate To In My Closet
Sulphur Springs, Texas – Employees of The City National Bank donated $1,150 to the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation to go to In My Closet. CNB employees donated money for the privilege of wearing jeans on Thursdays during the month of October. The employees then voted to donate the funds to In My Closet.
KLTV
VIDEO: Several homes in Sulphur Springs, nearby communities damaged by storm
The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up. Don Lymbery, 76, Rodney Paulette, 67, and Michael Steven Smith, 69, appeared before Judge Travis Kitchens. Kitchens set a trial date of Jan. 17 for Lymbery, March 27 for Paulette and May 15 for Smith. All three are now scheduled to return to court on Dec. 19 to address any motions.
KLTV
No animals harmed at Athens animal shelter during storm
Hughes Springs City Hall is unrecognizable with massive downed trees and branches surrounding nearly every side of the building. Not far up the road, the Volunteer Fire Department was destroyed. Two teams from the National Weather Service are in Texas to survey the tracts of storms that slammed into East...
Meal-A-Day Menu Oct. 31-Nov. 4, 2022
MONDAY, OCT. 31 — Poppy Seed Chicken, Mixed Vegetables and Sweet Potatoes. TUESDAY, NOV. 1 — Oven Baked Frito Chili Pie, Black Beans and Corn. WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2 — Chicken and Dumplings, Crackers and Salad. THURSDAY, NOV. 3 — Tater Tot Casserole, Baked Beans and a Roll....
KWTX
Tornado leaves 10 people injured, 50 homes damaged in Northeast Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A confirmed tornado on the ground in Lamar County injured 10 people and damaged or destroyed 50 homes, according to the sheriff’s office. Law enforcement officials said two of the 10 people injured were in critical, but stable condition at Paris Regional Medical Center.
American Flag MIA
Keen eyes can tell something is missing from downtown Sulphur Springs. The American Flag that flies in the center of Celebration Plaza is MIA. Tommy Allison contacted KSST early Friday morning to relay the message that the large flag had worn out. “That flag was 10 years old, and the harness just failed.” said Allison. City employees found the flag and collected the pieces. Bob Kerr of the Marine Corps League Hopkins County Detachment 1357 said the flag was showing it’s age a month ago, and was due for replacement at that time. “That flag and others will be a part of our flag retirement ceremony on November 11th.” said Kerr.
Join the Hopkins-Rains Retired School Personnel November 8th for an Informative Meeting on Internet Safety
Keeping everyone safe is a top priority of the Hopkins-Rains Retired School Personnel. Join us on Tuesday, November 8 for an informative presentation from Brandon Shurtleff of Sulphur Springs ISD regarding internet safety for seniors. Information covered will include:. Understanding the dangers. Essential Do’s and Don’ts. Helpful tools.
Tornado Warning issued for the area…
The Warning Sirens are going off in Sulphur Springs…. There are various reports of a tornado on the ground… Take shelter… There is a Tornado Warning for Hopkins County until 5:15pm… Stay tuned for updates…. Tornado confirmed in the area of Highway 19 and 1567,...
City Council Agrees To 4-Way Stop At College, Jackson, Franklin Drive Intersection
Sulphur Springs City Council approved a resolution reconfiguring the College Street, Jackson Street and J.D. Drive intersection into a 4-way stop and considered on first reading a proposal to amend a traffic ordinance regarding the speed limit on Mockingbird Lane. Intersection Resolution. The City is getting ready to open up...
Obituary – Cecil Walker
A visitation for Cecil Walker, age 62, of Sulphur Springs will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home, 876 Wildcat Way, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482. Honorary pallbearers are Michael Brown, Johnny McCann, Carl McCann, Kolby Clayton, and Doug Anderson. Cecil passed away Sunday morning, November 6, 2022, at his residence.
