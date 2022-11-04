ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcyb.com

Out of Darkness walk held for suicide prevention in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Out of the Darkness walk for suicide prevention was held Saturday in Bristol. The Virginia chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention gathers across the state each year to host the walk. Organizers say the mission is to save lives and provide hope...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Bristol landfill questions and concerns addressed during open house

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Stopping the stench in Bristol and addressing community questions and concerns -- that was the goal of an open house hosted by the city of Bristol, Virginia. "We the citizens want a Bristol that smells good, that is healthy for all the citizens," said Sam...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

New sensory-friendly indoor gym for kids opens in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The first sensory-friendly indoor gym for kids is officially open for business. The goal of Rock the Spectrum Bristol is for kids of all abilities to 'play with a purpose.'. There's no place in our region where all children can play, both neurotypical and neuro-diverse...
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Norton's trail system is an ever-expanding work of art

NORTON — What happens when you put a fine arts major in charge of designing and constructing a trail system for mountain bikes?. You get a growing work of art with the power to soothe the soul, to unleash the adrenaline, and to serve as an economic engine.
NORTON, VA
WJHL

‘Safety is the main concern’: Carter Co. Schools Director of Transportation shares bus driver policies

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)– Following the arrest of a Sullivan County bus driver who allegedly drove while high on meth, other local school districts provided insight into their bus policies. Director of Transportation for Carter County Schools Wayne Sams said he takes his job seriously and holds his employees to the same standard. He told News […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
q95fm.net

Three Adults, One Juvenile Charged In Felony Assault Case

An update from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office:. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has secured charges in reference to an incident occurring on October 30th, 2022, in the Mill Creek section of Pound, Virginia. The Sheriff’s Office has worked closely with the Wise County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to secure warrants and will continue exhausting all resources throughout this ongoing investigation. The complexity of this case has required numerous interviews and an extensive examination of evidence which has been and will continue to be conducted. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office appreciate the concerns of the public and the information provided by citizens in the assistance of this case.
POUND, VA
cardinalnews.org

Manufacturer to create 29 jobs in Tazewell County; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Resin company to create 29 jobs in Tazewell County. A New Jersey-based company that makes custom resin and vinyl fabric products will locate in Tazewell County, creating 29 jobs, according to...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Kentucky man killed in crash in Wise County, Virginia

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Virginia State Police responded to a crash where a Kentucky man was killed, Thursday. According to police, the crash happened on Route 23 Business about a quarter-mile west of Route 606, in Wise County. A Cadillac Deville, driven by Arnold Howell, 69, of...
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Sullivan County school officials: Background check was accepted for bus driver with criminal record

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County school leaders said a school bus driver accused of transporting students while high, on what’s thought to be meth, passed a background check and drug test. “Yes, I have seen the proof,” Sullivan County Board Chairman Randall Jones said. On Oct. 26, Kingsport Police said they arrested 45-year-old […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Cryptocurrency mine settlement to go to commission, future uncertain

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. — After months of negotiations, Washington County, Tennessee commissioners will soon have the final say on a settlement that would remove a controversial cryptocurrency mine from one neighborhood, but months of protests against the settlement may be causing a change of heart. The settlement would end...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

2 people dead following fire in Russell County, officials say

CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WCYB) — Two people are dead following a house fire in Russell County Friday morning, according to Jess Powers with Russell County Emergency Management. Crews responded to Boody Road in Castlewood shortly before 10 a.m. The two victims were visiting family members. The two people who lived there made it out safe.
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Teen found dead inside Sullivan County residence

BLOUNTVILLE — Investigators are appealing for information in the case of a teenager who was found dead inside a Sullivan County residence Friday night. According to a news release from Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Andy Seabolt, deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of County Hill Road, Blountville, at about 8:30. The officers were met by a family member who had discovered Gavin Brown, 17, deceased in the residence.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy