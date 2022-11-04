Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the CountryJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Related
wcyb.com
Two Wise Co. medical residency programs and affiliated clinics centralized in one location
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Two Wise County medical residency programs and their affiliated clinics are now centralized in one location. The Ballad Health Medical Associates Family Clinic in Norton moved locations and is joining Ballad Health Medical Associates Community Clinic which is located on15th Street Northwest in Norton.
wcyb.com
Firefighters respond to 500-acre wildfire in Buchanan County, fire considered suspicious
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A 500-acre forest fire in Buchanan County is fully contained, but crews are expected to be on the scene for a couple of more days, officials said Monday. According to the Virginia Department of Forestry, there are about 15 homes in the area but...
wcyb.com
Out of Darkness walk held for suicide prevention in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Out of the Darkness walk for suicide prevention was held Saturday in Bristol. The Virginia chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention gathers across the state each year to host the walk. Organizers say the mission is to save lives and provide hope...
wcyb.com
South Carolina man is dead after shooting in Lee County, Virginia
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man is dead in Lee County after allegedly being shot in the face, police say. According to Sheriff Gary Parsons, The Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to a call on Jesse Peters Drive in the Dryden area, for a possible gun shot, Saturday.
wcyb.com
Bristol landfill questions and concerns addressed during open house
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Stopping the stench in Bristol and addressing community questions and concerns -- that was the goal of an open house hosted by the city of Bristol, Virginia. "We the citizens want a Bristol that smells good, that is healthy for all the citizens," said Sam...
wcyb.com
Marion Senior High School dismisses early following threatening message, officials say
MARION, Va. (WCYB) — Update: The Smyth County School Board has released a statement following the early dismissal of Marion Senior High School after several students reported a threatening message was "Air-Dropped" to them. Here is the statement:. Today, November, 7, 2022, Building administration was notified several students that...
wcyb.com
New sensory-friendly indoor gym for kids opens in Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The first sensory-friendly indoor gym for kids is officially open for business. The goal of Rock the Spectrum Bristol is for kids of all abilities to 'play with a purpose.'. There's no place in our region where all children can play, both neurotypical and neuro-diverse...
Kingsport Times-News
Norton's trail system is an ever-expanding work of art
NORTON — What happens when you put a fine arts major in charge of designing and constructing a trail system for mountain bikes?. You get a growing work of art with the power to soothe the soul, to unleash the adrenaline, and to serve as an economic engine.
‘Safety is the main concern’: Carter Co. Schools Director of Transportation shares bus driver policies
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)– Following the arrest of a Sullivan County bus driver who allegedly drove while high on meth, other local school districts provided insight into their bus policies. Director of Transportation for Carter County Schools Wayne Sams said he takes his job seriously and holds his employees to the same standard. He told News […]
supertalk929.com
Mountain Home VA Center speeding up employment with ‘onboarding surge event’
The Quillen VA Medical Center in Mountain Home and Johnson City will host an ‘Onboarding Surge Event’ on Nov. 15th that offers prospective workers an opportunity to complete all pre-employment actions in one day. Those chores include background checks, fingerprinting, and license verification. The event begins at 2...
q95fm.net
Three Adults, One Juvenile Charged In Felony Assault Case
An update from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office:. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has secured charges in reference to an incident occurring on October 30th, 2022, in the Mill Creek section of Pound, Virginia. The Sheriff’s Office has worked closely with the Wise County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to secure warrants and will continue exhausting all resources throughout this ongoing investigation. The complexity of this case has required numerous interviews and an extensive examination of evidence which has been and will continue to be conducted. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office appreciate the concerns of the public and the information provided by citizens in the assistance of this case.
Short retirement: Longtime owner reopens West Walnut staple Italian Pizza Pub
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Burt Kordamiri stepped to the register at Italian Pizza Pub to ring up a carryout order. “How are you today?” he asked a familiar customer. “I’m doin’ good — I thought you retired,” the man responded. “I was, but my retirement didn’t go too far,” Kordamiri replied with a laugh. […]
Southwest Virginia man accused of setting fire in men’s bathroom
A Big Stone Gap man faces several charges after police accused him of setting a trashcan on fire in the men's bathroom at Leeman Field.
wcyb.com
Man charged with attempted second-degree murder following stabbing in Bristol, police say
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man accused of stabbing a victim in the chest has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, according to the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department. Officers responded to the 1100 block of Broad Street at around 2:45 a.m. Monday. Witnesses told police that the suspect, now...
cardinalnews.org
Manufacturer to create 29 jobs in Tazewell County; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Resin company to create 29 jobs in Tazewell County. A New Jersey-based company that makes custom resin and vinyl fabric products will locate in Tazewell County, creating 29 jobs, according to...
wcyb.com
Kentucky man killed in crash in Wise County, Virginia
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Virginia State Police responded to a crash where a Kentucky man was killed, Thursday. According to police, the crash happened on Route 23 Business about a quarter-mile west of Route 606, in Wise County. A Cadillac Deville, driven by Arnold Howell, 69, of...
Sullivan County school officials: Background check was accepted for bus driver with criminal record
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County school leaders said a school bus driver accused of transporting students while high, on what’s thought to be meth, passed a background check and drug test. “Yes, I have seen the proof,” Sullivan County Board Chairman Randall Jones said. On Oct. 26, Kingsport Police said they arrested 45-year-old […]
wcyb.com
Cryptocurrency mine settlement to go to commission, future uncertain
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. — After months of negotiations, Washington County, Tennessee commissioners will soon have the final say on a settlement that would remove a controversial cryptocurrency mine from one neighborhood, but months of protests against the settlement may be causing a change of heart. The settlement would end...
wcyb.com
2 people dead following fire in Russell County, officials say
CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WCYB) — Two people are dead following a house fire in Russell County Friday morning, according to Jess Powers with Russell County Emergency Management. Crews responded to Boody Road in Castlewood shortly before 10 a.m. The two victims were visiting family members. The two people who lived there made it out safe.
Johnson City Press
Teen found dead inside Sullivan County residence
BLOUNTVILLE — Investigators are appealing for information in the case of a teenager who was found dead inside a Sullivan County residence Friday night. According to a news release from Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Andy Seabolt, deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of County Hill Road, Blountville, at about 8:30. The officers were met by a family member who had discovered Gavin Brown, 17, deceased in the residence.
Comments / 0