SAN ANTONIO, Texas - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl abducted from San Antonio more than two months ago. According to the alert, Joanna Luna was last seen on August 20 in the 11700 block of Spring Dale Drive in northwest San Antonio. It is currently unknown why it took more than two months to issue the alert for Luna's abduction.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO