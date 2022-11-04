Read full article on original website
Erik Cantu, San Antonio teen shot by now-fired police officer, no longer on life support, family says
Although off life support, he still receives high-flow oxygen via a tracheostomy to help him breathe.
AMBER Alert issued 2 months after 13-year-old abducted in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl abducted from San Antonio more than two months ago. According to the alert, Joanna Luna was last seen on August 20 in the 11700 block of Spring Dale Drive in northwest San Antonio. It is currently unknown why it took more than two months to issue the alert for Luna's abduction.
Georgetown man accepts plea deal for fatally stabbing teen, shooting man
GEORGETOWN, Texas - A Georgetown man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing a Round Rock teen and shooting another man in unrelated incidents in 2020. Raymond Salazar Jr. pleaded guilty to both crimes in Williamson County Court. In exchange, his capital murder charge was downgraded to first degree murder.
Youth shot in foot in north Austin, transported to hospital
Austin-Travis County EMS transported the victim to Dell Children's Hospital.
Austin Kidney Walk brings together community members affected by disease
AUSTIN, Texas - For the first time in more than two years, the Austin Kidney Walk was held in person on Sunday at The Pitch in Northeast Austin. FOX 7 Austin evening anchor Rebecca Thomas – who donated a kidney to her mother seven years ago this November – emceed the event again this year. Proceeds raised from the event benefit the National Kidney Foundation.
Father shoots son in arm, leaves him hospitalized after argument on West Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – An argument between a father and his son on the West Side resulted in a shooting, leaving one of them hospitalized, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Santiago Street. Police said it’s unknown what...
Austin police searching for missing nonverbal autistic adult
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police need your help finding 27-year-old Monique Barfield who was reported missing yesterday, Nov. 6, at 6:25 p.m. Police say she was last seen in North Austin in the 300 block of Ferguson Drive. Barfield's family tells detectives that she has nonverbal autism. She is described...
Man intentionally hits woman with vehicle in South Austin road rage incident: Affidavit
AUSTIN, Texas - A 20-year-old was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for intentionally trying to run over a woman during a road rage incident. According to the arrest affidavit, the incident happened on Nov. 4. The victim stated this all happened over a road rage incident at the intersection of E. Slaughter Lane and Vertex Lane.
Texas father arrested after allegedly attacking wife, children
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A father in San Antonio, Texas, was arrested for allegedly attacking his wife and two children, officials say. According to KVEO, the San Antonio Police Department said that officers were called out to a house on Friday morning near Burleson and Hackberry streets. Officers found a woman and her two children, ages 4 and 5 years old, with stab wounds.
13-year-old girl abducted in San Antonio more than two months ago
13-year-old Joanna Luna was last seen on August 20 in northwest San Antonio. It is currently unknown why it took more than two months for an alert to be issued.
Man steals multiple cars while armed with rifle; security guard shoots him in the head, police say
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police said a man went on a spree of car robberies while armed with a rifle, and when a security guard saw him trying to steal another car, he shot him. SAPD said it all started early Monday morning at a gas station on...
APD: Missing man with cognitive illness last seen in northwest Austin
The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man with a cognitive illness who was last seen Sunday in northwest Austin.
Fentanyl in high school: A Texas community grapples with the reach of the deadly opioid
KYLE, Texas — The hallways of Lehman High School looked like any other on a recent fall day. Its 2,100 students talked and laughed as they hurried to their next classes, moving past walls covered with flyers that advertised homecoming events, clubs, and football games. Next to those flyers, though, were posters with a grim message warning students that fentanyl is extremely deadly.
Pedestrian killed, another injured following crash on E. Riverside
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) said one person was killed and another was injured following a crash on E. Riverside Drive. on Nov. 4. Police said on Friday, Nov. 4, around 5:22 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a sedan driven by Crystal Dominguez and a pedestrian, Jacky Gaschot, in the 800 block of E. Riverside Dr.
Manor High School student, cousin of Vanessa Guillen, dies after being shot in the head
AUSTIN, Texas - 16-year-old Manor High School student Alan Guillen has died after being shot in the head last week. He is a cousin of Vanessa Guillen, the soldier who was murdered at Fort Hood. Alan was shot in the head on Monday, Oct. 24 and had been at Dell...
Rollover collision on East Slaughter Lane led to one person reportedly ejected
AUSTIN, Texas — A rollover collision early Monday morning has left one person as a trauma alert and one in an unknown condition. Around 6:50 a.m. on Nov. 7, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) medics were called out to the 200 block of East Slaughter Lane for a rollover collision. The Austin Fire Department was also called out to assist ATCEMS.
Mother warns others of rising RSV cases after daughters hospitalized with respiratory illness
SAN ANTONIO – Over the past couple of weeks, Methodist Children’s Hospital has seen an increase in ER visits directly related to respiratory illnesses like the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Methodist Hospital officials said more than 50% of their children’s hospital admissions are respiratory-related. Jenna Boolig’s...
Young Texas Mom Found Dead In Office Building Bathroom — Who Was Her Killer?
The road to justice for Laurie Stout’s family was anything but easy. The devoted 22-year-old Texas mom was brutally murdered on Sept. 20, 1983 inside a bathroom stall at an Austin office building where she had worked cleaning, but it would take decades to bring her surprising killer to justice.
A 15 month old died in his sleep, his family continues the fight for research and awareness
What happened to Moss is considered a Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood or SUDC.
Austin man sentenced to 40 years for securities fraud
Texas Securities Commissioners Travis J. Iles announced Friday an Austin resident has been sentenced to serve 40 years in prison after he was convicted of first-degree securities fraud.
