Hays County, TX

AMBER Alert issued 2 months after 13-year-old abducted in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl abducted from San Antonio more than two months ago. According to the alert, Joanna Luna was last seen on August 20 in the 11700 block of Spring Dale Drive in northwest San Antonio. It is currently unknown why it took more than two months to issue the alert for Luna's abduction.
Georgetown man accepts plea deal for fatally stabbing teen, shooting man

GEORGETOWN, Texas - A Georgetown man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing a Round Rock teen and shooting another man in unrelated incidents in 2020. Raymond Salazar Jr. pleaded guilty to both crimes in Williamson County Court. In exchange, his capital murder charge was downgraded to first degree murder.
Austin Kidney Walk brings together community members affected by disease

AUSTIN, Texas - For the first time in more than two years, the Austin Kidney Walk was held in person on Sunday at The Pitch in Northeast Austin. FOX 7 Austin evening anchor Rebecca Thomas – who donated a kidney to her mother seven years ago this November – emceed the event again this year. Proceeds raised from the event benefit the National Kidney Foundation.
Austin police searching for missing nonverbal autistic adult

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police need your help finding 27-year-old Monique Barfield who was reported missing yesterday, Nov. 6, at 6:25 p.m. Police say she was last seen in North Austin in the 300 block of Ferguson Drive. Barfield's family tells detectives that she has nonverbal autism. She is described...
Texas father arrested after allegedly attacking wife, children

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A father in San Antonio, Texas, was arrested for allegedly attacking his wife and two children, officials say. According to KVEO, the San Antonio Police Department said that officers were called out to a house on Friday morning near Burleson and Hackberry streets. Officers found a woman and her two children, ages 4 and 5 years old, with stab wounds.
Fentanyl in high school: A Texas community grapples with the reach of the deadly opioid

KYLE, Texas — The hallways of Lehman High School looked like any other on a recent fall day. Its 2,100 students talked and laughed as they hurried to their next classes, moving past walls covered with flyers that advertised homecoming events, clubs, and football games. Next to those flyers, though, were posters with a grim message warning students that fentanyl is extremely deadly.
Pedestrian killed, another injured following crash on E. Riverside

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) said one person was killed and another was injured following a crash on E. Riverside Drive. on Nov. 4. Police said on Friday, Nov. 4, around 5:22 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a sedan driven by Crystal Dominguez and a pedestrian, Jacky Gaschot, in the 800 block of E. Riverside Dr.
Rollover collision on East Slaughter Lane led to one person reportedly ejected

AUSTIN, Texas — A rollover collision early Monday morning has left one person as a trauma alert and one in an unknown condition. Around 6:50 a.m. on Nov. 7, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) medics were called out to the 200 block of East Slaughter Lane for a rollover collision. The Austin Fire Department was also called out to assist ATCEMS.
