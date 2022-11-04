Read full article on original website
channel1450.com
Heitzig Siblings Take 3rd and 6th; UHigh Boys Finish 4th; Wilson In 3rd at State Cross Country
The 2022 State Cross Country Meet was held at Detweiler Park on Saturday. Williamsville’s Louisa Wilson finished 3rd in the 1A girls race. The U-High boys took 4th as a team in the 1A boys race. Lincoln’s Becca Heitzig finished 3rd in the 2A girls race while her brother Brenden Heitzig took 6th in the 2A boys race.
channel1450.com
Stanford Olympia Wins Second Round Spartan War To Set Up All Sangamo Quarterfinal
The offense exploded for 60 points in round two for the Spartans. Stanford Olympia will play in a 3A quarterfinal next weekend after beating the St Joseph Ogden 60-28 on Saturday night. The Spartans will host Williamsville for a spot in the 3A semifinals. Thanks to Kurt Pegler at WMBD for the highlights.
channel1450.com
Lutheran Heads back to Redbird Arena After Defeating St. Thomas More in Three
Lutheran lost the first set 25-23 but rallied to win sets two and three with scores of 25-14 and 25-15 to head back to Redbird Arena at Illinois State for the second season in a row. They will play next Friday at approximately 10:30 according to the IHSA.
channel1450.com
Trojans Have No Trouble In Round Two
Maroa-Forysth beat Farmington 42-12 in Round Two of the Class 2A IHSA playoffs on Saturday. The Trojans will travel to Taylor Ridge Rockridge in the quarterfinals for a 2 pm kickoff. Thanks to WCIA Sports for the highlights.
Notebook: Not quite 'Press Virginia' but Illini dig into defensive bag; Luke Goode injury update
CHAMPAIGN — When star big man Kofi Cockburn missed time last season due to suspension and concussion protocol, Illinois men's basketball got a snapshot of life post-Cockburn and what a 7-foot, 295-pound absence in the paint would mean for the team. Head coach Brad Underwood has been preparing for...
thechampaignroom.com
How to Watch Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS-AM 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information. Odds: Illinois -32, O/U 134. Quick Hits. Illinois Fighting Illini. Head...
Georgetown-Ridge Farm School District moves to e-learning following threat
Update 1:50 p.m. GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Georgetown Police Department has released new information about a social media threat that resulted in the cancelation of in-person classes on Monday at Ridge Farm schools. Officials said that the investigation revealed the threat, which included racially threatening comments, was made by a juvenile living in another […]
Urbana energy rates triple, what this means for you next bill
URBANA, Ill. -- An end to an energy contract means electric rates are going to spike in one central Illinois city. Starting in December people in Urbana will see their 4-cent rate jump to 12 cents.
Urbana schools closed due to threat
Update 1:35 p.m. Urbana Police officials said they have completed a sweep of Urbana Middle and High Schools and found no active threats. Update 11:13 a.m. The Urbana Police Department released a statement at 10:30 a.m. elaborating on previously known information regarding a threat that resulted in Urbana Middle and High Schools being closed on […]
Herald & Review
'Real news'? Flood of partisan publications hit Central Illinois mailboxes
DECATUR — When Jackie Bullard retrieved her mail earlier this week, she found what appeared to be a local newspaper amid the ads and flyers. The free publication arrived under the banner “Macon Reporter” and promised “Real data. Real value. Real news.”. But when Bullard looked...
Parkland tackles truck driver shortage with free course
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parkland College announces a new class meant to help with the truck driver shortage. The free E-CDL course is for the English language learning community. The course is designed to help non-English speakers learn the language for the road. Parkland’s CDL course requires students to read and write in the English […]
Champaign lane closing next week for gas servicing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Westbound traffic on a street in Champaign will be reduced to one lane next week as Ameren Illinois retires gas service at a building in the area. Crews will close a westbound lane of University Avenue between First and Second Streets to accommodate the retirement of service at 134 East University. […]
Lincoln hospital closes maternity ward, adds to Illinois’ ‘growing OB desert’
LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — Another hospital is closing its labor and delivery services, leaving one Illinois non-profit director worried about the future of healthcare for rural Illinoisans. Lincoln Memorial Health announced earlier this week they will close their Family Maternity Suites at the end of the year. “In past decades, there was a major demand […]
mahometdaily.com
Mahomet-Seymour sees increase in school facility sales tax money after first two years of internet sales tax being added
Tax dollars are on Mahomet-Seymour constituents’ minds as they head to the polls to vote on the Nov. 8, $59.4 million referendum. Should the measure to build a new junior high school pass, property taxes will increase to cover the expense. Since bond interest values are not as stable as in the recent past, the district used a 4.25 percent interest rate as an estimate when they published expected property tax increases. The Federal Reserve has increased interest rates six times in 2022, and are expected to continue the trend in 2023.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Macon County, IL
Macon County, Illinois, is full of cozy, small-town charm with some hints of modern entertainment. Nestled within the state's center, this county is often called" the Heart of Illinois." It's home to the bustling city of Decatur but mainly comprises little towns and close-knit villages. Scenic outdoor adventures are also...
dailyeasternnews.com
Two-vehicle accident on Division, Madison intersection results no injuries
On Thursday afternoon, two vehicles were involved in a car accident on the intersection of Division St. and Madison Ave. in Charleston. Airbags were deployed and both vehicles were towed from the accident. No individuals were transported to a hospital via ambulance from the accident. Charleston Police Department and Charleston...
agupdate.com
With dryness in August, yields surprise many across Illinois
NORMAL, Ill. — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in central Illinois, thought. he might be...
foxillinois.com
Crews contain fire on south 4th Street
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Fire crews on Thursday night were on the scene of a fire at 901 South Fourth St. in Champaign. According to an Illini-Alert, the flames were quickly contained, but crews asked people to avoid the area while firefighters were still on the scene. No other...
Lawsuit alleges Champaign County election official mishandled ballots: Official says they are sample ballots
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – In the past 24 hours, a lawsuit was filed in Champaign County alleging a top election official mishandled official ballots, a judge ordered that official be removed from all of her Election Day duties, and that same judge scrapped the order, allowing the Champaign County Deputy Clerk to continue working for […]
Cisco Assistant Fire Chief involved in car accident
CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — Cisco Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Shawn Reeves was involved in a vehicle accident on Saturday night, according to their Facebook page. This happened while responding to a structure fire in Cerro Gordo. Following the accident, Reeves was then transported to the hospital where he was treated for a severe concussion […]
