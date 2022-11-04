ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

channel1450.com

Trojans Have No Trouble In Round Two

Maroa-Forysth beat Farmington 42-12 in Round Two of the Class 2A IHSA playoffs on Saturday. The Trojans will travel to Taylor Ridge Rockridge in the quarterfinals for a 2 pm kickoff. Thanks to WCIA Sports for the highlights.
FARMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Georgetown-Ridge Farm School District moves to e-learning following threat

Update 1:50 p.m. GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Georgetown Police Department has released new information about a social media threat that resulted in the cancelation of in-person classes on Monday at Ridge Farm schools. Officials said that the investigation revealed the threat, which included racially threatening comments, was made by a juvenile living in another […]
GEORGETOWN, IL
WCIA

Urbana schools closed due to threat

Update 1:35 p.m. Urbana Police officials said they have completed a sweep of Urbana Middle and High Schools and found no active threats. Update 11:13 a.m. The Urbana Police Department released a statement at 10:30 a.m. elaborating on previously known information regarding a threat that resulted in Urbana Middle and High Schools being closed on […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Parkland tackles truck driver shortage with free course

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parkland College announces a new class meant to help with the truck driver shortage. The free E-CDL course is for the English language learning community. The course is designed to help non-English speakers learn the language for the road. Parkland’s CDL course requires students to read and write in the English […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign lane closing next week for gas servicing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Westbound traffic on a street in Champaign will be reduced to one lane next week as Ameren Illinois retires gas service at a building in the area. Crews will close a westbound lane of University Avenue between First and Second Streets to accommodate the retirement of service at 134 East University. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
mahometdaily.com

Mahomet-Seymour sees increase in school facility sales tax money after first two years of internet sales tax being added

Tax dollars are on Mahomet-Seymour constituents’ minds as they head to the polls to vote on the Nov. 8, $59.4 million referendum. Should the measure to build a new junior high school pass, property taxes will increase to cover the expense. Since bond interest values are not as stable as in the recent past, the district used a 4.25 percent interest rate as an estimate when they published expected property tax increases. The Federal Reserve has increased interest rates six times in 2022, and are expected to continue the trend in 2023.
MAHOMET, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Macon County, IL

Macon County, Illinois, is full of cozy, small-town charm with some hints of modern entertainment. Nestled within the state's center, this county is often called" the Heart of Illinois." It's home to the bustling city of Decatur but mainly comprises little towns and close-knit villages. Scenic outdoor adventures are also...
MACON COUNTY, IL
dailyeasternnews.com

Two-vehicle accident on Division, Madison intersection results no injuries

On Thursday afternoon, two vehicles were involved in a car accident on the intersection of Division St. and Madison Ave. in Charleston. Airbags were deployed and both vehicles were towed from the accident. No individuals were transported to a hospital via ambulance from the accident. Charleston Police Department and Charleston...
CHARLESTON, IL
agupdate.com

With dryness in August, yields surprise many across Illinois

NORMAL, Ill. — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in central Illinois, thought. he might be...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Crews contain fire on south 4th Street

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Fire crews on Thursday night were on the scene of a fire at 901 South Fourth St. in Champaign. According to an Illini-Alert, the flames were quickly contained, but crews asked people to avoid the area while firefighters were still on the scene. No other...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Cisco Assistant Fire Chief involved in car accident

CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — Cisco Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Shawn Reeves was involved in a vehicle accident on Saturday night, according to their Facebook page. This happened while responding to a structure fire in Cerro Gordo. Following the accident, Reeves was then transported to the hospital where he was treated for a severe concussion […]
CISCO, IL

