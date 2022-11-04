Tax dollars are on Mahomet-Seymour constituents’ minds as they head to the polls to vote on the Nov. 8, $59.4 million referendum. Should the measure to build a new junior high school pass, property taxes will increase to cover the expense. Since bond interest values are not as stable as in the recent past, the district used a 4.25 percent interest rate as an estimate when they published expected property tax increases. The Federal Reserve has increased interest rates six times in 2022, and are expected to continue the trend in 2023.

MAHOMET, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO