KRQE News 13

LeBron-less Lakers seek revenge vs. streaking Jazz

LeBron-less Lakers seek revenge vs. streaking Jazz. In an interesting scheduling quirk, the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers will meet Monday night in Salt Lake City after the two teams both played a pair of games in L.A. over the weekend. The Lakers are without LeBron James, who is...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KRQE News 13

Knicks, Celtics both seek back-to-back sweep

Tom Thibodeau doesn’t like change, but the New York Knicks’ coach does like winning. The Knicks will look to build off a uniquely constructed victory when they host the Boston Celtics on Saturday night in the first matchup of the season between the longtime rivals. Both teams will...
BOSTON, MA
KRQE News 13

In search of 9th straight win, Cavs visit Clippers

In search of 9th straight win, Cavs visit Clippers. On an eight-game winning streak with consecutive victories on their current road swing, the Cleveland Cavaliers will return to the same building Monday when they pay a visit to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Cavs pulled off an impressive 114-100 victory...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRQE News 13

Trail Blazers aim to take down Suns for third time

The Portland Trail Blazers are the only team to defeat the Phoenix Suns this season, and they have done it twice. Portland will look to add another win over the powerful Suns when the teams finish a back-to-back in Phoenix on Saturday night. The Trail Blazers won the front end...
PORTLAND, OR
KRQE News 13

Rockets’ early-season road show resumes vs. Wolves

The Houston Rockets head back on the road again when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Houston is opening the season with 10 of its first 13 games on the road, which is hardly an ideal situation for the league’s second-youngest team. Saturday’s matchup features a pair of...
HOUSTON, TX
KRQE News 13

Grizzlies look for more home success against Wizards

Grizzlies look for more home success against Wizards. The Memphis Grizzles aim to remain perfect at home on Sunday night when they host the Washington Wizards. The Grizzles have won all three contests in front of their fans this season, including a 130-99 rout of the Charlotte Hornets on Friday that began a three-game homestand.
MEMPHIS, TN
KRQE News 13

Teams in turmoil clash as Nets face Hornets

Something good should happen for the Brooklyn Nets or the Charlotte Hornets when they meet Saturday night in Charlotte. Both teams need that desperately, though the Nets got a taste of something positive Friday night. Brooklyn experienced on-the-court and off-court troubles throughout the past week, so a 128-86 romp past...
CHARLOTTE, NC
KRQE News 13

Thunder hope to end Bucks’ unbeaten start

The Milwaukee Bucks have the franchise record for longest winning streak to start a season, and they will try to keep it going when they face the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday. With a 115-102 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday in Minneapolis, the Bucks improved to 8-0....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRQE News 13

Thunder, Pistons meet in search of turnaround

As Powerball fever abounds, perhaps it is only fitting that two perennial lottery teams will be competing in Detroit on Monday. The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to end a two-game skid, while the Pistons have lost three straight and eight of their past nine games. Both teams had multiple...
DETROIT, MI
KRQE News 13

Warriors possess five-game skid entering matchup vs. Kings

Two teams returning to California after taking a remarkably similar travel map through the Southeast duel in San Francisco on Monday night when the Golden State Warriors host the Sacramento Kings for the second time this season. The rivals will take the court with three-win records that were fashioned in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRQE News 13

Bucks seek 10-0 start, open road trip at Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks will take their perfect record on the road Monday night when they open a five-day, three-game trip against the Atlanta Hawks. Benefitting from a schedule that has seen them play seven of nine at home, the Bucks have opened with nine wins in a row, matching the 14th-longest run ever to begin an NBA season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
KRQE News 13

Trail Blazers, Heat hope injured stars can return to floor

The Miami Heat have played two straight games without their leading scorer, Jimmy Butler, who has been absent due to a sore left hip. The Portland Trail Blazers have played four straight games without their leading scorer, Damian Lillard, due to strained right calf. Even worse for the Trail Blazers,...
PORTLAND, OR
KRQE News 13

With stars on the mend, Sixers set to face Suns

Injuries and illness have hampered the Philadelphia 76ers through the first 10 games, although their most important player is on the mend. Joel Embiid, who has been sidelined with a non-COVID illness for three straight games, is close to a return as the Sixers get set to play host the Phoenix Suns on Monday.
PHOENIX, AZ
KRQE News 13

Pelicans looking for growth during visit to Pacers

The New Orleans Pelicans are doing well during regulation. In overtime, not so much. They will try to take care of business in four quarters when they visit the Indiana Pacers on Monday. The Pelicans are 4-1 in games decided in regulation, but they’ve lost all three games that have...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KRQE News 13

Bane’s 28, Morant’s good finish lead Grizzlies past Wizards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)Desmond Bane scored 28 points, Ja Morant added 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies held on for a 103-97 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday. After Washington rallied in the third quarter, the teams exchanged leads early in the fourth. Memphis went...
MEMPHIS, TN
KRQE News 13

Rockets seek defensive improvement vs. Paolo Banchero, Magic

While the 23 turnovers jumped off the stat sheet and underscored the issues the Rockets had on offense against the host Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, the defensive shortcomings remain central to what truly ails Houston. The Rockets dropped their sixth consecutive game in falling 129-117 to Minnesota, the first leg...
HOUSTON, TX

