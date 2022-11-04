Read full article on original website
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill Unsolved
KRQE News 13
LeBron-less Lakers seek revenge vs. streaking Jazz
LeBron-less Lakers seek revenge vs. streaking Jazz. In an interesting scheduling quirk, the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers will meet Monday night in Salt Lake City after the two teams both played a pair of games in L.A. over the weekend. The Lakers are without LeBron James, who is...
KRQE News 13
Knicks, Celtics both seek back-to-back sweep
Tom Thibodeau doesn’t like change, but the New York Knicks’ coach does like winning. The Knicks will look to build off a uniquely constructed victory when they host the Boston Celtics on Saturday night in the first matchup of the season between the longtime rivals. Both teams will...
KRQE News 13
In search of 9th straight win, Cavs visit Clippers
In search of 9th straight win, Cavs visit Clippers. On an eight-game winning streak with consecutive victories on their current road swing, the Cleveland Cavaliers will return to the same building Monday when they pay a visit to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Cavs pulled off an impressive 114-100 victory...
KRQE News 13
Trail Blazers aim to take down Suns for third time
The Portland Trail Blazers are the only team to defeat the Phoenix Suns this season, and they have done it twice. Portland will look to add another win over the powerful Suns when the teams finish a back-to-back in Phoenix on Saturday night. The Trail Blazers won the front end...
KRQE News 13
Rockets’ early-season road show resumes vs. Wolves
The Houston Rockets head back on the road again when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Houston is opening the season with 10 of its first 13 games on the road, which is hardly an ideal situation for the league’s second-youngest team. Saturday’s matchup features a pair of...
KRQE News 13
Grizzlies look for more home success against Wizards
Grizzlies look for more home success against Wizards. The Memphis Grizzles aim to remain perfect at home on Sunday night when they host the Washington Wizards. The Grizzles have won all three contests in front of their fans this season, including a 130-99 rout of the Charlotte Hornets on Friday that began a three-game homestand.
KRQE News 13
Teams in turmoil clash as Nets face Hornets
Something good should happen for the Brooklyn Nets or the Charlotte Hornets when they meet Saturday night in Charlotte. Both teams need that desperately, though the Nets got a taste of something positive Friday night. Brooklyn experienced on-the-court and off-court troubles throughout the past week, so a 128-86 romp past...
KRQE News 13
Thunder hope to end Bucks’ unbeaten start
The Milwaukee Bucks have the franchise record for longest winning streak to start a season, and they will try to keep it going when they face the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday. With a 115-102 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday in Minneapolis, the Bucks improved to 8-0....
KRQE News 13
Thunder, Pistons meet in search of turnaround
As Powerball fever abounds, perhaps it is only fitting that two perennial lottery teams will be competing in Detroit on Monday. The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to end a two-game skid, while the Pistons have lost three straight and eight of their past nine games. Both teams had multiple...
KRQE News 13
Warriors possess five-game skid entering matchup vs. Kings
Two teams returning to California after taking a remarkably similar travel map through the Southeast duel in San Francisco on Monday night when the Golden State Warriors host the Sacramento Kings for the second time this season. The rivals will take the court with three-win records that were fashioned in...
KRQE News 13
Bucks seek 10-0 start, open road trip at Hawks
The Milwaukee Bucks will take their perfect record on the road Monday night when they open a five-day, three-game trip against the Atlanta Hawks. Benefitting from a schedule that has seen them play seven of nine at home, the Bucks have opened with nine wins in a row, matching the 14th-longest run ever to begin an NBA season.
KRQE News 13
Trail Blazers, Heat hope injured stars can return to floor
The Miami Heat have played two straight games without their leading scorer, Jimmy Butler, who has been absent due to a sore left hip. The Portland Trail Blazers have played four straight games without their leading scorer, Damian Lillard, due to strained right calf. Even worse for the Trail Blazers,...
Kuzma, Wizards hand Hornets fifth straight loss, 108-100
Kyle Kuzma scored 20 points and the Washington Wizards handed the slumping Charlotte Hornets their fifth straight loss, 108-100
KRQE News 13
With stars on the mend, Sixers set to face Suns
Injuries and illness have hampered the Philadelphia 76ers through the first 10 games, although their most important player is on the mend. Joel Embiid, who has been sidelined with a non-COVID illness for three straight games, is close to a return as the Sixers get set to play host the Phoenix Suns on Monday.
KRQE News 13
Pelicans looking for growth during visit to Pacers
The New Orleans Pelicans are doing well during regulation. In overtime, not so much. They will try to take care of business in four quarters when they visit the Indiana Pacers on Monday. The Pelicans are 4-1 in games decided in regulation, but they’ve lost all three games that have...
KRQE News 13
Bane’s 28, Morant’s good finish lead Grizzlies past Wizards
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)Desmond Bane scored 28 points, Ja Morant added 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies held on for a 103-97 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday. After Washington rallied in the third quarter, the teams exchanged leads early in the fourth. Memphis went...
KRQE News 13
Rockets seek defensive improvement vs. Paolo Banchero, Magic
While the 23 turnovers jumped off the stat sheet and underscored the issues the Rockets had on offense against the host Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, the defensive shortcomings remain central to what truly ails Houston. The Rockets dropped their sixth consecutive game in falling 129-117 to Minnesota, the first leg...
Watch: Wallace, Fredrick, Reeves Talk 95-63 Win Over Howard
Kentucky guards Cason Wallace, CJ Fredrick and Antonio Reeves spoke to the media following the No. 4 Wildcats' 95-63 win over the Howard Bison. Wallace: 15 pts, 9 asts, 8 rebsReeves: 22 pts, 6 made 3-pointers Fredrick: 20 pts, 3 rebs, 3 astsWallace's media scrum can be viewed above, ...
Detroit Pistons' third-quarter surge fuels comeback, win over OKC Thunder, 112-103
It was a tale of two halves for the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Thankfully, their second half was the better one and enabled a comeback win at Little Caesars Arena. ...
