A crafty Jason Kelce tried to play between the rules by dragging Eagles RB into end zone

Jason Kelce isn’t the NFL’s arguably best center just because he can impose his will on other defenders. To play at his high level in the middle of the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line, you’ve got to find an edge and/or make a heads-up play whenever possible.

We saw a perfect example of Kelce’s adaptability on Thursday night against the Houston Texans.

With the Eagles trying to match the scorching-red Texans’ opening touchdown, running back Kenneth Gainwell attempted to turn a second-and-goal screen into a touchdown. When it looked like the back would certainly fall short (he did; he was down), a pulling Kelce happened to be in the perfect spot to do something unconventional — quite literally almost drag Gainwell into the end zone.

Man, they just don’t build many football players like Kelce. That said, this sort of maneuver isn’t legal — you can’t carry teammates like that into the end zone if you’re an offensive lineman. Though Kelce might not have been penalized specifically because Gainwell was already down.

For what it’s worth, Gainwell — who was a pregame consensus +400 for scoring a touchdown during the game — would eventually get his score. On the Eagles’ second possession to give his team a 14-0 lead.

Still, no one can forget the hilarious effort by Gainwell’s center to try and help him have two touchdowns.

NFL fans had mixed thoughts about Kelce's savvy vet moves with Gainwell