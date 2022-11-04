ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Al Michaels’ wordplay suggested he was joyfully cruising through Eagles-Texans, delighting NFL fans

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
With the NFL season now 17 games long, we might as well be at the unofficial midway point of the 2022 campaign. And with just over two months to go before the end of the regular season, some folks were absolutely head over heels for Al Michaels’ continued casual approach to Eagles-Texans on Thursday.

To be clear, it’s not the first time this season, either. The NFL world was already delighted by Michaels having the worst possible time during a dreadful Broncos-Colts matchup way back in Week 5.

And it appears continuing that sort of casual mentality in the booth seems to have amused swaths of NFL fans watching and listening to an all-time announcing great.

NFL fans had lots of different things they loved about Michaels' work during Eagles-Texans

