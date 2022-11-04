Read full article on original website
Related
Funerals Being Planned For Teens Killed In Weekend Crash
(Marshalltown, IA) — Funeral services are still pending for four Marshalltown teens who died this weekend after crashing their car into a utility pole. Marshalltown Police say the car was severely damaged and caught fire. Thirteen-year-old Adrian Lara; 16-year-old Isacc Lara; 15-year-old Linette Lopez; and 17-year-old Yanitza Lopez were dead at the scene of the crash late Friday night. Identification of the bodies by the Medical Examiner’s office is expected to take several days before they are released to their families for burial.
kwayradio.com
Woman Arrested for Threatening Ice Cream Parlor Staff
An Amana woman has been arrested after allegedly threatening staff at an ice cream parlor in Cedar Falls in October, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 25 year old Abigail Hinsley was charged with two counts of first degree Harassment when she was released from MercyOne Medical Center on Wednesday. She is accused of entering Skoopski’s just after 4pm on October 29th. There she allegedly pointed a knife at employees and patrons and yelled obscenities. She also allegedly told workers that stabbing was the fastest way to die. She left the store but police found her a few blocks away. In July of 2021 she was arrested for allegedly kicking staff at an emergency shelter in Iowa City.
KMOV
One dead, 2 injured in Belleville triple shooting; suspect arrested in Iowa
BELLEVILLE (KMOV) - A triple shooting left one woman dead, one woman in critical condition and another woman injured Saturday morning in Belleville. At 9:50 a.m., police responded to a call for help in the 300 block of South Church Street. When they arrived at the home, police found one woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.
1650thefan.com
Man Charged with August Arson Fire Now Charged with Murder
A former Sumner man previously charged with arson following a fatal fire in the 300 block of E. 2nd Street has now been charged with first degree murder. On August 19th, 59-year-old John Spooner was located in the area by officers after they responded to the incident. Witnesses saw him with a large lighter at that time and video showed him in possession of a gas can immediately after the fire and upon smoke coming from the structure, he discarded the gas can. The home’s owner, 60-year old Tony Grider, was found dead in his bedroom with 2nd-degree burns over his body.
cbs2iowa.com
Marion man charged with murdering 19-day-old son to plead insanity
Marion — A Marion man charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death after his 19-day-old son in 2021 will undergo mental evaluation after claiming he suffers from a mental disorder. On November 4, a hearing was held to decide if a competency evaluation is necessary for...
KCRG.com
Waterloo man charged with murder in connection to fatal August fire
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man previously charged with arson following a fatal fire in the 300 block of E. 2nd Street has now been charged with First Degree Murder. 59-year-old John Spooner was located in the area by police after responding to the incident. Witnesses saw him with a large lighter at that time and video showed him in possession of a gas can immediately proceeding the fire and upon smoke coming from the structure, he discards the gas can.
Four people died in fiery car crash in Marshalltown
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Four people passed away in a car vs. utility pole crash after their car caught on fire late Friday night. Officers with the Marshalltown Police Department responded to a report of a car vs. pole crash around 11:12 p.m. in the 1800 block of South 6th Street. When first responders arrived, they […]
cbs2iowa.com
Marshalltown holding candlelight vigil for teenage victims of crash
Marshalltown — Marshalltown Police have named the four victims of a fatal crash Friday Night. On November 4, 2022, at 11:12pm, public safety personnel responded to the 1800 block of South 6th Street. Upon arrival, first responders found a vehicle that had collided with a utility pole. The vehicle was severely damaged and on fire. All four occupants died at the scene of this crash.
Victims in fiery car crash in Marshalltown identified
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Marshalltown Police Department has released the names of the four individuals who passed away in a fiery car crash late Friday night. Adrian Lara, 13, Isacc Lara, 16, Linette Lopez, 15, and Yanitza Lopez, 17, all passed away at the scene of the crash. A candlelight vigil was held for the […]
KCRG.com
Smoke and fire damage in a Cedar Rapids garage following a Saturday night fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -At 9:32 p.m. Saturday night, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent out after receiving a report concerning a fire in a garage at 1733 6th Avenue Southeast. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the inside of a detached two stall garage. Fire fighters used a hoseline at the back of the property and forced their way into the garage to fight the fire. They successfully found the fire and extinguished it.
4 killed after single-vehicle crash in Iowa city
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Four people were killed on Friday night after a vehicle collided with a utility pole in a central Iowa city, authorities said. According to a news release from the Marshalltown Police Department, the vehicle, which had a driver and three passengers, struck the utility pole at about 11:12 p.m.
cbs2iowa.com
Single vehicle crash in Marshalltown leaves four dead
Marshalltown — Four people are dead after a crash in Marshalltown late Friday night. On November 4 around 11p.m. the vehicle was traveling south on S 6th St. near Edgeland Dr. The vehicle lost control, crashing into a utility pole. All four occupants died as a result of their...
iheart.com
Multiple Animals Removed from Cedar Falls Home After Neglect Investigation
(Cedar Falls, IA) -- Multiple animals are being cared for by the Cedar Bend Humane Society after being removed from a Cedar Falls home. Cedar Falls Code Enforcement and Public Safety says officers executed a search warrant at a home after reports of animal neglect. Seven dogs, eight cats, seven rabbits, and a guinea pig were removed from the home after the investigation. No charges have been filed against the homeowner so far, but the investigation is ongoing.
Marshalltown community mourns 4 teens killed in Friday night crash
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Para una versión en español, haga clic aquí. Four Marshalltown teenagers are dead following a vehicle crash late Friday night. The police department said just before 11:15 p.m. Friday, crews responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of South 6th Street and Edgeland Drive, close to Legion Memorial Park.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids emergency crews respond to structure fire
Cedar Rapids — Sunday afternoon, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department (CRFD) released an update about Sunday morning's structure fire. At around midnight, CRFD was dispatched to a detached two stall garage fire at 1733 6th Avenue Southeast. Crews from various departments arrived on scene to find smoke come from...
KCRG.com
Mount Mercy University shooting victim released from hospital
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The student that was injured in Thursday’s shooting has now been released from the hospital according to Mount Mercy’s Facebook page,. Cedar Rapids Police said a 21-Year-Old man might have been caught in the crossfire of gunfire exchanged between two or more shooters. The man, who the school identified as a cross-county student, was hit by one of the more than 20 rounds being fired.
1650thefan.com
One Injured in Waterloo Shooting
One man was injured in a Waterloo shooting Tuesday night in the 800 block of Broadway Street, near the Broadway Liquor Store, between Riehl and Dawson Streets around 8:30PM. It’s believed the victim was shot in the leg. He was found in the back alley across the street from the liquor store. He was taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital for treatment. About a dozen Waterloo Police officers were on the scene searching for possible evidence. Police said they believed this was a targeted attack and not a random act of violence, and the general public was not in danger. The victim’s name hasn’t been released as yet.
951thebull.com
Northeast Iowa Man Sentenced to Over Half-Decade in Federal Prison on Gun Charges
An Oelwein man who possessed loaded guns and fled from law enforcement has been sentenced to almost six years in federal prison. In April, 39-year-old Justin Gallmeyer pleaded guilty to possessing firearms as a felon, which came from a prior federal felony conviction for possessing a firearm as a drug user.
kwayradio.com
Man Shot at Liquor Store
One man was shot at the Broadway Liquor Store in Waterloo Tuesday night, according to KWWL. The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the alley across from the liquor store. They were taken to Allen Hospital for treatment. Their name has not been released. Police believe this was a targeted shooting and that the public is not in danger. The investigation is ongoing.
cbs2iowa.com
Dogs, cats, rabbits and guinea pig removed from Cedar Falls home for neglect
Seven dogs, eight cats, seven rabbits and one guinea pig are now in the care of the Cedar Bend Humane Society and veterinary staff after they were removed from a Cedar Falls home for neglect. On November 2, 2022, Cedar Falls Code Enforcement and Public Safety Officers executed a search...
Comments / 2