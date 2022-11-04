ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

These Michigan Tunnels Were The First in the World to Connect Countries

Did you know that the first three tunnels in the world to connect countries are in Michigan?. Michigan has a lot of firsts. For example, Michigan was the first state to Abolish the Death Penalty, the first state to end prohibition, and the first state to have a paved road. That's just three examples of many. The mitten state holds a very special place in history when it comes to international travel. Our state not only had the first-ever tunnel that connects two countries, but it has the first three tunnels to do so.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Major shift seen in Michigan housing market

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Experts say if you’re looking to buy a house in Michigan, now might be the time. “The market is changing. It hasn’t completely changed yet, but I think it’s for the better, really, for both sides,” said Jordan Waters, a realtor at Exit Realty. David Hall, president and CEO of Hall […]
MICHIGAN STATE
whmi.com

Brighton Man Awarded Millions In Suit Against Trucking Company

A Brighton man injured by a commercial truck tire in a 2018 freeway incident has been awarded millions by a jury in a civil lawsuit. Following a civil trial that lasted 15 days in Oakland County Circuit Court, Vincent Doa was awarded a $7.7 million verdict. He was injured after being struck by a 450-pound tire that detached from a commercial truck on August 13th, 2018 as he was driving eastbound on I-96 near Wixom. Doa sued the trucking company for poor inspection and maintenance that caused tire dislodgement.
BRIGHTON, MI
1470 WFNT

Has There Ever Been A Powerful Tsunami On Lake Michigan?

High winds will move through lower Michigan again, like they always do this time of year. It's always a good reminder to keep an eye on small pets and secure patio & deck furniture. It's one thing to let all of your leaves blow around the neighborhood, but another to cause damage to your own or someone else's house when winds will be 40 miles per hour or more--watch for tree limbs.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Campaigns scramble on the final weekend before Nov. 8 election

Democratic incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon spent the weekend rallying their supporters ahead of Tuesday’s election. During a stop in Lansing on Saturday, Whitmer talked about protecting reproductive rights as she implored her supporters to forget what the polls are saying. “We do the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Ford sells Dearborn office building to developer eyeing mixed-use plans

Ford Motor Co. this week sold its Regent Court office building in Dearborn to a local real-estate developer who is planning a mixed-use redevelopment of the property. Mike Shehadi, CEO of Farmington Hills-based pharmacy company PharmaScript, confirmed Friday that he purchased the building at 16800 Executive Plaza Dr. In the coming months, he plans to come up with a concrete redevelopment plan and financing to convert the roughly 670,000-square-foot office building and the 34-acre property on which it's located (which Shehadi also owns) into a mixed-use site.
DEARBORN, MI
wemu.org

Days after dipping below $4 per gallon, gas prices jump in Michigan

Gas prices in Michigan took a surprising jump Thursday. Earlier this week, many commuters across Michigan were celebrating gas prices dipping below $4 a gallon for regular unleaded. As we head into the first weekend of November, the gas price average jumped 16 cents to $4.13. Adrienne Woodland is a...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

2-story waves on Lake Michigan will ‘swamp piers’

A strong wind burst coupled with a specific wind direction will get Lake Michigan rocking on our Michigan side of the lake. A storm warning in sandwiched between two gale warnings on Lake Michigan Saturday. A storm warning implies a stronger wind and higher waves than a gale warning. The morning starts with a gale warning, transitions to a storm warning in the afternoon and evening and then ends with a gale warning.
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan DNR Offers Advice As Firearms Deer Season Nears

Hunters can expect excellent conditions for the 2022 firearm deer season, which begins Tuesday, Nov. 15. To ensure a safe season, too, Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers are sharing best practices and tips to avoid the most common violations and mistakes they see every year. “Most of the...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy