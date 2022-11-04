Read full article on original website
michiganradio.org
Report from environmental groups accuses power industry of failing to clean up coal ash dumps
Electric utilities are gradually phasing out coal-burning power plants in Michigan. But environmental groups are warning that some of those power plants are leaving behind a poisonous legacy. Some municipal coal-burning power plants have been closed and even demolished. Consumers Energy plans to stop using coal by 2025. And just...
Power outages reported after gusty winds blow across Michigan
Thousands are without power after high winds swept across Michigan. Consumers Energy reports more than 37,000 customers without electricity with the biggest outages in southwest Michigan as of 6:30 p.m. Saturday. More than 4,500 Great Lakes Energy customers and 6,500 DTE customers also don’t have power.
michiganradio.org
Detroiters facing unsafe conditions can withhold rent payments. Here’s how one woman put her rent money aside and got to keep it.
Many renters in Detroit are living in uninhabitable homes, according to a study from the University of Michigan. Moldy walls, water backed up in the basement, broken porch steps and a lack of hot water can make a home unsafe. But renters do have options to get their landlord to...
Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
For our descendants: Michigan tribe won’t give up fight for federal recognition
There are 12 federally recognized tribes in Michigan. But for some reason, the Grand River Band of Ottawa Indians isn’t one of them.
These Michigan Tunnels Were The First in the World to Connect Countries
Did you know that the first three tunnels in the world to connect countries are in Michigan?. Michigan has a lot of firsts. For example, Michigan was the first state to Abolish the Death Penalty, the first state to end prohibition, and the first state to have a paved road. That's just three examples of many. The mitten state holds a very special place in history when it comes to international travel. Our state not only had the first-ever tunnel that connects two countries, but it has the first three tunnels to do so.
Major shift seen in Michigan housing market
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Experts say if you’re looking to buy a house in Michigan, now might be the time. “The market is changing. It hasn’t completely changed yet, but I think it’s for the better, really, for both sides,” said Jordan Waters, a realtor at Exit Realty. David Hall, president and CEO of Hall […]
Detroit News
Dixon-Whitmer's 'high stakes fight' for Michigan's top job reaches final hours
Pontiac — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon both contended they were problem solvers Sunday during some of their final campaign stops before Election Day, but they identified vastly different topics needing attention. Less than 48 hours before polls open in Michigan, Dixon held a rally...
$3,000 stimulus payments could be coming for millions of Michigan residents
Stimulus payments worth $3,000 are coming for millions of Michigan residents because residents are already facing lots of financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation, so this stimulus payment could be very helpful for residents who are struggling in this challenging time and get them some relief.
whmi.com
Brighton Man Awarded Millions In Suit Against Trucking Company
A Brighton man injured by a commercial truck tire in a 2018 freeway incident has been awarded millions by a jury in a civil lawsuit. Following a civil trial that lasted 15 days in Oakland County Circuit Court, Vincent Doa was awarded a $7.7 million verdict. He was injured after being struck by a 450-pound tire that detached from a commercial truck on August 13th, 2018 as he was driving eastbound on I-96 near Wixom. Doa sued the trucking company for poor inspection and maintenance that caused tire dislodgement.
Has There Ever Been A Powerful Tsunami On Lake Michigan?
High winds will move through lower Michigan again, like they always do this time of year. It's always a good reminder to keep an eye on small pets and secure patio & deck furniture. It's one thing to let all of your leaves blow around the neighborhood, but another to cause damage to your own or someone else's house when winds will be 40 miles per hour or more--watch for tree limbs.
rejournals.com
Greystone closes $22.6 million refinance for multifamily property in Michigan
Greystone has provided a $22.6 million HUD-insured 223(f) loan to refinance a 96-unit multifamily property in Shelby Township, Michigan. The financing was originated by Lisa Fischman from Greystone’s New York office, on behalf of Aria of Shelby LLC. Aria of Shelby in Macomb County is a newly built townhouse-style...
michiganradio.org
Campaigns scramble on the final weekend before Nov. 8 election
Democratic incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon spent the weekend rallying their supporters ahead of Tuesday’s election. During a stop in Lansing on Saturday, Whitmer talked about protecting reproductive rights as she implored her supporters to forget what the polls are saying. “We do the...
Detroit News
Ford sells Dearborn office building to developer eyeing mixed-use plans
Ford Motor Co. this week sold its Regent Court office building in Dearborn to a local real-estate developer who is planning a mixed-use redevelopment of the property. Mike Shehadi, CEO of Farmington Hills-based pharmacy company PharmaScript, confirmed Friday that he purchased the building at 16800 Executive Plaza Dr. In the coming months, he plans to come up with a concrete redevelopment plan and financing to convert the roughly 670,000-square-foot office building and the 34-acre property on which it's located (which Shehadi also owns) into a mixed-use site.
wemu.org
Days after dipping below $4 per gallon, gas prices jump in Michigan
Gas prices in Michigan took a surprising jump Thursday. Earlier this week, many commuters across Michigan were celebrating gas prices dipping below $4 a gallon for regular unleaded. As we head into the first weekend of November, the gas price average jumped 16 cents to $4.13. Adrienne Woodland is a...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Judge to decide secretary of state candidate's challenge to Detroit absentee ballots
A Wayne County judge is expected to rule Monday in a court case challenging thousands of absentee ballots already dropped off in Detroit. The challenge was filed by the Republican candidate for Michigan Secretary of State, Kristina Karamo. The lawsuit targets absentee ballots turned in by Detroit voters. Karamo says...
2-story waves on Lake Michigan will ‘swamp piers’
A strong wind burst coupled with a specific wind direction will get Lake Michigan rocking on our Michigan side of the lake. A storm warning in sandwiched between two gale warnings on Lake Michigan Saturday. A storm warning implies a stronger wind and higher waves than a gale warning. The morning starts with a gale warning, transitions to a storm warning in the afternoon and evening and then ends with a gale warning.
Michigan politicians do the surrogate shuffle as they scramble toward Election Day
ANN ARBOR — When Mishal Charania drops off her ballot at city hall, it'll be the first time she's ever voted. The sophomore at the University of Michigan decided to celebrate the new foray into democracy with a trip Saturday night to hear from U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. "I'm from Ann Arbor,...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan DNR Offers Advice As Firearms Deer Season Nears
Hunters can expect excellent conditions for the 2022 firearm deer season, which begins Tuesday, Nov. 15. To ensure a safe season, too, Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers are sharing best practices and tips to avoid the most common violations and mistakes they see every year. “Most of the...
wemu.org
Caution issued for Washtenaw County and Michigan drivers with the end of Daylight Saving Time
As Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend, transportation officials in Washtenaw County and across the state are warning motorists to be more cautious on the first week coming home from work. Studies from the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute confirm that pedestrians are more at risk...
