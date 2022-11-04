Read full article on original website
Click10.com
2 men shot in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood
MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured over the weekend in the city’s Overtown neighborhood. The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street. According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find...
WSVN-TV
Car hits column in front porch of SW Miami-Dade home
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver careened into a home in Southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 8500 block of Southwest 98th Avenue, just after 8:30 p.m., Sunday. The car involved hit a column in the house’s porch, leaving extensive...
Shoplifter caught on camera pulling knife on South Florida Publix employee
Police in South Florida are asking for the public's help to identify a man who pulled a knife on a grocery store employee during a shoplifting attempt last week.
islandernews.com
Miami police still looking for hit-and-run car that killed woman in Edgewater area
Miami Police is intensifying the search for a car that struck and killed a French woman last week in downtown Miami. Traffic Homicide investigators are looking for a 2018 to 2021 dark-colored Nissan Pathfinder missing a front bumper and with windshield and headlight damage. 24-year-old Justine Avenet’s was hit on...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade; 2 hospitalized
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting investigation is underway in a South Florida neighborhood. On Sunday night, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to reports of a shooting along the 2200 block of Northwest 43rd Street in Northwest Miami-Dade. Two people were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.
WSVN-TV
Bond denied for woman accused of shooting off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer in Hialeah
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Miami-Dade Schools Police officer faced a judge in connection to the shooting of her ex-boyfriend, a Miami-Dade Police officer, outside his family’s Hialeah home, sending the victim to the hospital. Yessenia Sanchez found herself on the other side of the law as...
WSVN-TV
Video shows woman fleeing Hialeah home after allegedly shooting off-duty MDPD officer
MIAMI (WSVN) - New surveillance video captured the chaotic moments after, police said, a woman shot her ex-boyfriend, an off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer, outside his family’s Hialeah home, sending him to the hospital. Police said Yessenia Sanchez, the woman whose pickup truck is seen on the security footage, is...
WSVN-TV
Davie police investigate deadly shooting in residential neighborhood
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Police are investigating a deadly shooting. It happened in a residential area at the 4800 block of Southwest 47th Lane shortly after 8 p.m., Sunday. Details of the crime remain unclear as detectives currently looking into all the information they have. Officials confirmed that one...
South Florida police sergeant arrested on domestic violence charges
A retired South Florida police sergeant was arrested last week on charges of battery, assault and battery by strangulation.
fox35orlando.com
Terrifying Miami abduction attempt caught on Ring doorbell camera
Miami detectives are investigating reports of an attempted abduction that occurred just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. The Miami Police Department (MPD) released surveillance video footage of the attempted kidnapping on the 2200 block of Southwest 24th Street that appears to show a man running up to a woman, who was walking while on her phone, from behind.
WSVN-TV
ICU Baby Hope Parade takes place in Zoo Miami
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The second annual ICU Baby Hope Parade was held Sunday morning at Zoo Miami. The event kicked off World Prematurity Month; it featured a family-friendly 2.5-mile walk with fun activities and entertainment. One in 10 babies are born preterm in Florida. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for man who went missing in Wilton Manors
WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 58-year-old man who went missing in Wilton Manors and who they described as endangered. According to Wilton Manors Police, Lawrence Baxter Jr. left his assisted living facility, located near Northeast 26th Street and 18th Avenue, by jumping over the front gate at around 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Click10.com
3 arrested in motel room with weapon, fentanyl, marijuana, cocaine
PLANTATION, Fla. – Police officers arrested three people, including a convicted “violent felon of special concern,” on drugs and weapons charges on Sunday in Broward County. A guest at the Plantation Inn Hotel & Lounge decided to call the police after allegedly hearing a man threatening to,...
Click10.com
49 violations found inside South Florida supermarket, ‘stop use’ ordered
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – An inspector was at the Presidente Supermarket in Homestead last week and issued 49 violations and citations. According to state records, a “stop use” was issued in the backroom and the supermarket was ordered to stop receiving merchandise due to a roach infestation. Meanwhile,...
WSVN-TV
Sandbag distributions held across South Florida amid Nicole preps
(WSVN) - In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole making landfall in South Florida, cities in Miami-Dade and Broward County will begin distributing sandbags in multiple locations on Tuesday. Miami Springs. A sandbag filling station will open Tuesday from 10 a.m. until sans runs at the Miami Springs Community Center (1401...
WSVN-TV
Sailboat catches fire behind Fort Lauderdale home; no reported injuries
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled fierce flames after a sailboat caught fire overnight. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze behind a home along the 2300 block of Southwest 27th Terrace, just after 1 a.m., Saturday. Crews arrived to find the fully involved...
WSVN-TV
One dead following crash on Turnpike; second victim airlifted in severe condition
MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died following a crash on the Florida Turnpike. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at Northwest 74th Street, Monday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where two vehicles were seen in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike. Crews could also be seen placing a tarp on one of the occupants of a vehicle who died in the crash.
Click10.com
Police: Ex-Miami-Dade Schools cop shot Miami-Dade police officer in Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police officer has been shot while off duty in Hialeah and a former South Florida police officer is now in custody, authorities confirmed Friday morning. The shooting occurred Friday morning at the victim’s home in the area of West 79th Street and 12th Avenue....
WSVN-TV
Tri-Rail train collides with car in Oakland Park; mother hospitalized, 2 children OK
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Tri-Rail train crashed into a car in Oakland Park. The incident happened near Prospect Road and Northwest Ninth Avenue, Monday morning. A mother inside the vehicle was taken to the hospital while her two children with her in the car are expected to be OK.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 72-year-old man who went missing in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 72-year-old man who went missing in Dania Beach. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Carlos Gomez-Angel was last seen Friday at around 6:45 a.m. on Friday at the assisted living facility where he resides, located along the 100 block of Stirling Road.
