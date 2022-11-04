ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click10.com

2 men shot in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured over the weekend in the city’s Overtown neighborhood. The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street. According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Car hits column in front porch of SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver careened into a home in Southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 8500 block of Southwest 98th Avenue, just after 8:30 p.m., Sunday. The car involved hit a column in the house’s porch, leaving extensive...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade; 2 hospitalized

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting investigation is underway in a South Florida neighborhood. On Sunday night, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to reports of a shooting along the 2200 block of Northwest 43rd Street in Northwest Miami-Dade. Two people were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Davie police investigate deadly shooting in residential neighborhood

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Police are investigating a deadly shooting. It happened in a residential area at the 4800 block of Southwest 47th Lane shortly after 8 p.m., Sunday. Details of the crime remain unclear as detectives currently looking into all the information they have. Officials confirmed that one...
DAVIE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Terrifying Miami abduction attempt caught on Ring doorbell camera

Miami detectives are investigating reports of an attempted abduction that occurred just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. The Miami Police Department (MPD) released surveillance video footage of the attempted kidnapping on the 2200 block of Southwest 24th Street that appears to show a man running up to a woman, who was walking while on her phone, from behind.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

ICU Baby Hope Parade takes place in Zoo Miami

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The second annual ICU Baby Hope Parade was held Sunday morning at Zoo Miami. The event kicked off World Prematurity Month; it featured a family-friendly 2.5-mile walk with fun activities and entertainment. One in 10 babies are born preterm in Florida. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for man who went missing in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 58-year-old man who went missing in Wilton Manors and who they described as endangered. According to Wilton Manors Police, Lawrence Baxter Jr. left his assisted living facility, located near Northeast 26th Street and 18th Avenue, by jumping over the front gate at around 7 p.m. on Saturday.
WILTON MANORS, FL
WSVN-TV

Sandbag distributions held across South Florida amid Nicole preps

(WSVN) - In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole making landfall in South Florida, cities in Miami-Dade and Broward County will begin distributing sandbags in multiple locations on Tuesday. Miami Springs. A sandbag filling station will open Tuesday from 10 a.m. until sans runs at the Miami Springs Community Center (1401...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

One dead following crash on Turnpike; second victim airlifted in severe condition

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died following a crash on the Florida Turnpike. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at Northwest 74th Street, Monday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where two vehicles were seen in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike. Crews could also be seen placing a tarp on one of the occupants of a vehicle who died in the crash.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 72-year-old man who went missing in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 72-year-old man who went missing in Dania Beach. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Carlos Gomez-Angel was last seen Friday at around 6:45 a.m. on Friday at the assisted living facility where he resides, located along the 100 block of Stirling Road.
DANIA BEACH, FL

