Houston, TX

earnthenecklace.com

Christine Noël Leaving KPRC2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?

Christine Noël is a true gem, and the residents of Houston think very highly of her. Four years back, people welcomed her into their homes. And since then, they have followed her. They watched her get married and helped her get through the loss of her grandparents. However, her viewers are disappointed after learning that Christine Noël is leaving KPRC 2 in November. They especially want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Houston. Here’s what Christine Noël said about her departure from KPRC-TV.
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

C.C. Creations works through the night to make Astros Championship Shirts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After the final out in the World Series, the work began at C.C. Creations, making thousands of officially licensed Astros championship shirts. The warehouse in Bryan was buzzing with workers hours after the game ended to meet the needs of fans wanting to celebrate the win with the same shirts the players wore immediately after the game ended.
BRYAN, TX
myfisd.com

FHS Head Football Coach Robert Koopmann Announces His Retirement

On Friday, Nov. 4 before the start of the Friendswood High School football game, Friendswood ISD honored Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Robert Koopmann as he announced his retirement beginning in January 2023. Coach Koopmann has been shaping athletes for 38 years, 29 of which have been in FISD. He has served as Head Coach for more than a decade with a 64% winning percentage and 17 playoff game appearances.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
iheart.com

Here is All The Info You Need To know About The Astros' Victory Parade.

Several school districts, local colleges, and universities are canceling classes today for the Astros World Series victory parade. Houston ISD and the school districts of Alief, Fort Bend, and Lamar announced on Sunday that classes would not be held and all district offices would be closed today. The Aldine ISD and YES Prep Public Schools are canceling classes today.
HOUSTON, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com

Celebrating our 2022 World Series Champs!

We’re all elated at the 2022 World Series win after the exciting Game 6 matchup vs. the Phillies at Minute Maid Park! It’s the Astros’ second World Series title in franchise history. Celebrate the incredible World Series win and an incredible season overall downtown on Monday, Nov....
HOUSTON, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Hotels in Houston with an In-Room Jacuzzi

Houston is one of the best cities in Texas, whether you’re going on a business trip or traveling with friends or family. Located in Harris County, Houston is one of the largest metropolitan areas known for its urban culture and history. The city is also known for the Space...
HOUSTON, TX
theeastcountygazette.com

Only 1 Texas Pizza Joint Is Recognized As One Of The Best In The Nation

Pizza brings people together (unless you’re fighting over the last slice) over it with your roommate). Only one Texas pizzeria made the list of the “10 Best Pizza Restaurants in the United States,” according to GAYOT. The alphabetical list includes pizza joints in California, Colorado, Georgia, and Louisiana, among other places.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man hit possibly by celebratory stray bullet after Astros World Series win

HOUSTON - Officials say a man was hospitalized after he was hit a stray bullet from possible celebrations from the Houston Astros' World Series win. It happened a little after 10:15 p.m. in the 9300 block of E Avenue O in southeast Houston. Responding officers said they found a man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the back of his head.
HOUSTON, TX
ricethresher.org

Houston rap legend Paul Wall set to compete with Gary Clark Jr. in musical showdown

Though many Rice students might not know the name Paul Wall, their favorite Houston artists certainly do. The self-proclaimed “Peoples Champ,” Wall and his famous grill have been influential in the Houston music community since the late 1990s. Wall, whose love for Houston is renowned, said that being able to represent the Houston music community and help aspiring Houston artists has been a lifelong dream.
HOUSTON, TX

