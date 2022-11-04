Read full article on original website
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
Boos for Cruz at Houston Astros victory paradeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
bayoubeatnews.com
Several Houston area school districts, colleges closed Monday in celebration of Astros World Series win
The World Series is the gift that keeps on giving, at least for the city of Houston! In celebration of the Houston Astros’ World Series win, several Houston area schools and colleges have canceled classes so students and faculty can participate in parades and festivities in the team’s honor.
Houston-area districts cancel school on Monday to allow families to attend Astros' victory parade
Multiple institutions in the Houston area are giving students, faculty, and staff the day off to celebrate the Astros winning the World Series!
earnthenecklace.com
Christine Noël Leaving KPRC2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?
Christine Noël is a true gem, and the residents of Houston think very highly of her. Four years back, people welcomed her into their homes. And since then, they have followed her. They watched her get married and helped her get through the loss of her grandparents. However, her viewers are disappointed after learning that Christine Noël is leaving KPRC 2 in November. They especially want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Houston. Here’s what Christine Noël said about her departure from KPRC-TV.
KHOU
Inside High School Sports: Cy Fair vs. Memorial, Klein Cain vs. Tomball and more
HOUSTON — Due to extended coverage of the Astros World Series celebration Saturday night, Inside High School Sports didn't run on KHOU 11. In the video window above, we have the episode of Inside High School sports that would have run Saturday night. In this week's show, our Game...
KBTX.com
IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development Deal
While there are different fast food brands that offer delicious meals, Daddy’s Chicken Shack, a trusted brand renowned for consistently delivering scrumptious meals enriched with quality ingredients has emerged as a top brand in the market. The burgeoning restaurant chain has just inked a new deal that will push it further into the vast Texas market.
Houston school closures: Several districts, colleges cancel class ahead of Astros victory parade
HOUSTON — As the Houston Astros prepare for Monday's World Series victory parade, several school districts have announced they're closing to let students and staff to celebrate the title. The following school districts and schools have posted about being closed. The University of Houston said the school, including UH...
Click2Houston.com
Fans flood downtown Houston after Astros WORLD SERIES WIN 🥳🎉
HOUSTON – Want to feel like you’re downtown without the hassle of leaving home?. Go ahead and watch the action LIVE in the video player above.
KBTX.com
C.C. Creations works through the night to make Astros Championship Shirts
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After the final out in the World Series, the work began at C.C. Creations, making thousands of officially licensed Astros championship shirts. The warehouse in Bryan was buzzing with workers hours after the game ended to meet the needs of fans wanting to celebrate the win with the same shirts the players wore immediately after the game ended.
Alex Bregman wants Katy ISD to cancel classes for the Astros victory parade
HOUSTON — What's normally 'Houston versus Everybody' is now Houston versus Katy. As several school districts canceled classes Monday for the Houston Astros victory parade, a couple of districts aren't following suit. The most notable one is Katy ISD, which is the third-largest district in the area. Taking things...
myfisd.com
FHS Head Football Coach Robert Koopmann Announces His Retirement
On Friday, Nov. 4 before the start of the Friendswood High School football game, Friendswood ISD honored Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Robert Koopmann as he announced his retirement beginning in January 2023. Coach Koopmann has been shaping athletes for 38 years, 29 of which have been in FISD. He has served as Head Coach for more than a decade with a 64% winning percentage and 17 playoff game appearances.
12 standout Houston food trucks worth standing in line for
From tacos to ice cream, these are the trucks to stake out around Houston.
iheart.com
Here is All The Info You Need To know About The Astros' Victory Parade.
Several school districts, local colleges, and universities are canceling classes today for the Astros World Series victory parade. Houston ISD and the school districts of Alief, Fort Bend, and Lamar announced on Sunday that classes would not be held and all district offices would be closed today. The Aldine ISD and YES Prep Public Schools are canceling classes today.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Celebrating our 2022 World Series Champs!
We’re all elated at the 2022 World Series win after the exciting Game 6 matchup vs. the Phillies at Minute Maid Park! It’s the Astros’ second World Series title in franchise history. Celebrate the incredible World Series win and an incredible season overall downtown on Monday, Nov....
travellens.co
15 Best Hotels in Houston with an In-Room Jacuzzi
Houston is one of the best cities in Texas, whether you’re going on a business trip or traveling with friends or family. Located in Harris County, Houston is one of the largest metropolitan areas known for its urban culture and history. The city is also known for the Space...
theeastcountygazette.com
Only 1 Texas Pizza Joint Is Recognized As One Of The Best In The Nation
Pizza brings people together (unless you’re fighting over the last slice) over it with your roommate). Only one Texas pizzeria made the list of the “10 Best Pizza Restaurants in the United States,” according to GAYOT. The alphabetical list includes pizza joints in California, Colorado, Georgia, and Louisiana, among other places.
fox26houston.com
Man hit possibly by celebratory stray bullet after Astros World Series win
HOUSTON - Officials say a man was hospitalized after he was hit a stray bullet from possible celebrations from the Houston Astros' World Series win. It happened a little after 10:15 p.m. in the 9300 block of E Avenue O in southeast Houston. Responding officers said they found a man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the back of his head.
ricethresher.org
Houston rap legend Paul Wall set to compete with Gary Clark Jr. in musical showdown
Though many Rice students might not know the name Paul Wall, their favorite Houston artists certainly do. The self-proclaimed “Peoples Champ,” Wall and his famous grill have been influential in the Houston music community since the late 1990s. Wall, whose love for Houston is renowned, said that being able to represent the Houston music community and help aspiring Houston artists has been a lifelong dream.
Click2Houston.com
Wear like a champ: Here’s where to go to grab your Astros swag made by locals
HOUSTON – As the Astros win their second World Series in history, there will be plenty of events happening around the city, which will require the perfect Astros gear to match. Houston has some of the hottest fan gear out right now, made by local businesses and t-shirt makers...
Click2Houston.com
George Strait, The Liver King, Paul Wall and more: Inside the celeb-studded night at Minute Maid Park
HOUSTON – Game 6 of the World Series Saturday night was a star-studded affair. From a country icon to Houston legends and TikTok stars, here are some of the famous faces we saw as Houston took on the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park. Trae tha Truth:. George Strait:
