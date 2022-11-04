ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

College Football Week 10 best teaser

By Jared Shlensky
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VwI4Q_0iy8PwiX00
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Last week's teaser didn't come anywhere close to hitting after Oklahoma State got shut out by Kansas State last week, 48-0. However, this week we're taking a pair of teams to win by less than a field goal. And with the way their opponents have been playing of late, that shouldn't be a problem.

North Carolina has a ton of close wins, four by seven points or less to be exact; however, they're 7-1 and just blew out Pittsburgh last week. Meanwhile their opponent, the Virginia Cavaliers, are just 3-5 and haven't scored more than 20 points against an FBS team. And that's going to be a problem for Virginia, considering UNC is undefeated in ACC play and averaging over 40 points a game.

Drake Maye has thrown for over 2,000 yards already this year and has 29 touchdowns to just three interceptions, and he looked great last week against the Panthers. Now Maye might just be a redshirt-freshman, but he's hardly looked it. Maye is a star, and maybe a future Heisman Trophy winner, and the Cavaliers, well, they're pretty darn bad. Virginia's defense has been solid all season, but remember you don't need UNC to cover the seven-point spread, you just need them to win to wash, and win by two to win the leg. Brennan Armstrong has been pretty inconsistent all season long, and the Cavs offense simply can't be trusted.

As for the final leg of our teaser, take Boise State at home against a BYU squad that has lost four straight. Since the Broncos fired their offensive coordinator following an absolutely pathetic performance against UTEP back in late September, BSU hasn't lost, and have scored 35+ points in three of its last four games.

These two teams are trending in completely opposite directions, and whenever that happens, always go with the team trending upward. That's clearly Boise State, and again with the teaser, you don't need the Broncos to cover the eight-point spread, you just need them to win by a field goal. That should hardly be a problem for Boise State. Don't be surprised if BSU never trails in this one, and wins by 10 or more. The BSU defense is allowing less than 20 points a game, and opposing teams have struggled to get anything going through the air all season long. Don't expect that to change this week, which is why BSU is the obvious choice.

The Teaser: North Carolina (-7) to (-1) and Boise State (-8) to (-2) (-121 odds via Barstool)

Bet $121 to win $100

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Watch: The perfect distillation of Iowa football in one play

Iowa football is amazing to watch — not in an "I can't believe how good they are" kind of way, but more of a "Ron Burgundy being impressed by his dog Baxter eating a whole wheel of cheese" kind of way. We don't know how or why they do it, but it's impressive nonetheless.
IOWA CITY, IA
Yardbarker

Eric Gray powers Oklahoma to win at Iowa State

Eric Gray ran for 101 yards and a touchdown to lead Oklahoma to a 27-13 win over Iowa State in Big 12 action on Saturday in Ames, Iowa. Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers was intercepted three times, the final coming with just more than five minutes remaining when Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman grabbed an ill-advised pass and returned it 37 yards to the Iowa State 2.
AMES, IA
On3.com

Georgia kicker commit Peyton Woodring sets new state record

Georgia’s special teams future looks to be in capable hands if Friday night was any indication, with kicker commit Peyton Woodring setting a new Louisiana high school state record. Woodring, a three-star prospect from Lafayette, Louisiana’s Ascension Episcopal School, captured the new mark in the Bayou State with a...
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Colts fire head coach Frank Reich

The Indianapolis Colts are headed for a total rebuild, and head coach Frank Reich is not going to be a part of it. The Colts announced on Monday that Reich has been fired in the wake of Sunday’s 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

"She's only 18, let her have some fun" - Davenport defends Gauff after shocking WTA Finals performances

It would not be untrue to describe Coco Gauff's WTA Finals performances as some of the worst matches she played all year long. The American athlete was supposed to perform admirably in front of her home fans in Fort Worth, but she completely fell short of expectations. She and Jessica Pegula both lost their opening doubles matches and both of their opening singles matches, greatly disappointing American spectators.
FORT WORTH, TX
Yardbarker

Rick Hendrick shares his thoughts on Jimmie Johnson’s return to Cup Series

Rick Hendrick shared his thoughts on Friday about Jimmie Johnson’s return to NASCAR’s Cup Series. Johnson announced on Friday that he is returning to the Cup Series as a part-owner and part-time driver for Petty GMS. The team switch is a big change for Johnson, who drove the...
Yardbarker

Watch: Aaron Rodgers throws tantrum after interception vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers offense had bad news early in their Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. They lost wide receiver Romeo Doubs and offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr., early in the game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was under early stress to have to do more to elevate the short-handed offense.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Jeff Saturday recently blasted his first opponent as Colts HC

Jeff Saturday will face the Las Vegas Raiders in his first game as interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, and it does not sound like he thinks very highly of his opponent. Saturday, a former Colts center who was a six-time Pro Bowl selection with the team, has worked...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

NFL Week 8: What we learned

We're nearly halfway through the NFL regular season, and make no mistake about it, there's some serious trends. Hate to sound like a broken record here, but very little has changed recently. The under is still hitting nearly 60% of the time, the Eagles are still undefeated, the Buccaneers and Packers look lost and keep losing, and there's now a three-way tie for the best team against the spread.
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

44K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy