College Football Week 10 best teaser

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Last week's teaser didn't come anywhere close to hitting after Oklahoma State got shut out by Kansas State last week, 48-0. However, this week we're taking a pair of teams to win by less than a field goal. And with the way their opponents have been playing of late, that shouldn't be a problem.

North Carolina has a ton of close wins, four by seven points or less to be exact; however, they're 7-1 and just blew out Pittsburgh last week. Meanwhile their opponent, the Virginia Cavaliers, are just 3-5 and haven't scored more than 20 points against an FBS team. And that's going to be a problem for Virginia, considering UNC is undefeated in ACC play and averaging over 40 points a game.

Drake Maye has thrown for over 2,000 yards already this year and has 29 touchdowns to just three interceptions, and he looked great last week against the Panthers. Now Maye might just be a redshirt-freshman, but he's hardly looked it. Maye is a star, and maybe a future Heisman Trophy winner, and the Cavaliers, well, they're pretty darn bad. Virginia's defense has been solid all season, but remember you don't need UNC to cover the seven-point spread, you just need them to win to wash, and win by two to win the leg. Brennan Armstrong has been pretty inconsistent all season long, and the Cavs offense simply can't be trusted.

As for the final leg of our teaser, take Boise State at home against a BYU squad that has lost four straight. Since the Broncos fired their offensive coordinator following an absolutely pathetic performance against UTEP back in late September, BSU hasn't lost, and have scored 35+ points in three of its last four games.

These two teams are trending in completely opposite directions, and whenever that happens, always go with the team trending upward. That's clearly Boise State, and again with the teaser, you don't need the Broncos to cover the eight-point spread, you just need them to win by a field goal. That should hardly be a problem for Boise State. Don't be surprised if BSU never trails in this one, and wins by 10 or more. The BSU defense is allowing less than 20 points a game, and opposing teams have struggled to get anything going through the air all season long. Don't expect that to change this week, which is why BSU is the obvious choice.

The Teaser: North Carolina (-7) to (-1) and Boise State (-8) to (-2) (-121 odds via Barstool)

Bet $121 to win $100