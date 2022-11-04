Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Kimberly Proposes With 2 Rings (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 11 “Meet Me Halfway.”]. This week brings some milestone moments after a lot of ups and downs on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. Missed the show?...
Ask Matt: ABC’s Less-than-‘Wonder’ful Scheduling, ‘Good Fight’ Endgame, ‘Vampire’ Love
Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
Kristin Cavallari & Lauren Conrad Reunite, Admit MTV Exaggerated Their Feud
Fans of the 2004 MTV reality hit Laguna Beach may be surprised to hear just how fake the feud was between Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari. Appearing on Cavallari’s podcast with co-star and ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti, Back to the Beach, the trio talked about the love triangle that was at the center of the series, and just the network played up this faux dispute.
ABC Midseason 2023 Schedule: All-‘Rookie’ Night, ‘Will Trent,’ Milo Ventimiglia’s TV Return & More
ABC has revealed its upcoming midseason 2023 slate of programming, including new series premieres like Will Trent, alongside the return of some of your favorites like The Rookie that’s scheduled for a new night and time. The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds are slated to arrive January 3, now airing January 3 at 8 and 9 pm, respectively.
‘Dr. Death’: Edgar Ramirez to Star in Season 2 of Peacock Anthology Series
Dr. Death is tackling “Miracle Man” in its second season and has found the surgeon at the center of it. Peacock has announced that Edgar Ramirez has been cast as the lead in the second season of the anthology series. His previous credits include The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and The Undoing.
Leslie Phillips Dies: ‘Harry Potter,‘ ‘Tomb Raider’ and ‘Carry On’ Actor Was 98
Prolific British actor Leslie Phillips, who appeared in the Carry On film series and provided the voice of the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter franchise, has died. He was 98. According to Deadline, he passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, November 7, and had been struggling with a long illness. He is survived by his third wife, Zara Carr, and four children.
Ryan Murphy Drops Big Hint About ‘Glee’ Reboot
After his recent success with the serial killer drama Dahmer – Monster and psychological thriller The Watcher, writer-producer Ryan Murphy seems to be looking for something more upbeat and cheerful for his next project. Could that be the return of Glee?. Speaking on the And That’s What You REALLY...
Midseason 2023 TV Schedule: Full List of Network Premiere & Return Dates
Fall finales have already started airing (and there are a couple season and series finales in there as well), but don’t worry: your favorites will be back before you know it, along with some new debuts. A few shows, on ABC and FOX, have special premieres before moving to...
Zach Shallcross’ ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Premiere Date Set at ABC
Zach Shallcross‘s journey to find love will kick off in 2023. ABC announced The Bachelor Season 27 premiere date on Monday, November 7, and it will leave just a two-month gap between the Bachelor In Paradise Season 8 finale on November 22 and the return of the flagship show.
Sitcom history from the year you were born
Stacker takes a look at iconic moments in the history of sitcoms from the year you were born, using various entertainment news sources including The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, and IMDb. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Meghan Markle Reveals Her Love of ‘Jeopardy!’ and Alex Trebek
Jeopardy! has its fair share of celebrity fans, many competing on the currently airing Celebrity Jeopardy! on Sunday nights, but the show can now mark royalty among its followers. During the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, Meghan Markle revealed her love for the long-running game show, explaining how it...
Khloe Kardashian Shares True & Dream’s Epic Beyonce Dance Party In New Video: ‘These Girls Are So Silly’
Khloé Kardashian is the aunt with the fun house! On the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 8, the 38-year-old reality star and businesswoman posted the most darling videos to her Instagram Story that showed her 4-year-old daughter True dancing with her cousin, Dream Kardashian, the 5-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. In the first video, the besties danced around to “Suéltate” from Sing 2, making sure to yell out, “Suéltate!” when the time came. “These girls are so silly,” Khloé wrote over the video.
