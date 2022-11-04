ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, IN

WISH-TV

Firetruck loses hose at Northern I-65 split

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A Lake Station fire truck lost it’s fire hose on I-65 near I-80 Saturday night, causing several vehicles to hit the hose creating flat tires, according to a tweet by Indiana State Police sergeant. According to the tweet, police say a Lake Station fire...
LAKE STATION, IN
abc57.com

Two-vehicle crash in South Bend kills one

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Law enforcement officials were called to the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Sunday around 12:11 a.m. at the intersection of South Jacob Street and East Jefferson Boulevard, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Police say that Thomas J. Griffin, a 79-year-old man...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

OWI Arrest in Mailbox Collisions

(La Porte County, IN) - An arrest for impaired driving was made after three mailboxes were struck outside La Porte over the weekend. According to La Porte County Police, the mailboxes were in the 1000 block of W. Severs Road. After the collisions, the vehicle entered a ditch, but the...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WGN News

fox32chicago.com

Man murdered in Gary

GARY, Indiana - A man was shot dead in Gary on Friday, the Lake County Coroner said. The victim, John Doc Riley, 56, was shot multiple times. His death was ruled a homicide. Riley was found dead at 2317 Grant Street. He lived on Massachusetts Street. There is no word...
GARY, IN
fireapparatusmagazine.com

fox32chicago.com

WNDU

Multiple crews called to fire in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Fire Marshals are investigating after a fire devastated a family business in La Porte. The fire happened at GTW Enterprises, INC., located at 183 W 800 N, in La Porte County. Around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday morning, neighbors noticed the building was on...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Tornado touches down in Kane County

BIG ROCK, Illinois - A tornado briefly touched down in Kane County, Illinois on Saturday morning. The National Weather Service said the EF-0 tornado started near Little Rock, Illinois, and headed towards Big Rock, Illinois. The tornado was on the ground for 4 minutes. The National Weather Service said some...
KANE COUNTY, IL
WGN News

25 years after a superintendent resigned, how has the CPD enforced Rule 47?

CHICAGO — Twenty-five years ago this month, the superintendent of the Chicago Police Department resigned after acknowledging that he violated a little-known and rarely cited departmental mandate: Rule 47.   Codified by the Chicago Police Board in 1973, Rule 47 forbids CPD officers from “associating or fraternizing with any person known to have been convicted of any […]
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Severed power line starts car fire; no one hurt

LANSING, Ill. (November 5, 2022) – The winds that ripped through Lansing Saturday afternoon downed a live electrical wire that slowly and repeatedly set a car on fire near the intersection of Randolph and William Street. From front tire to car fire. Shortly after 12:30 p.m., John, a Lansing...
LANSING, IL
CBS Chicago

East Chicago police honor students who reported teacher accused of having 'kill list'

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (CBS) -- Nearly a month after a teacher was arrest for having a so-called "kill list" at a school in East Chicago, Indiana, the police there are recognizing two of the students who helped put a stop to her."We find it heroic, because how difficult is that for two children to have to speak up against someone they trust - and were actually threatened by that one person?" said East Chicago Police Chief Jose Rivera.Last month, teacher Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, 25 – a teacher at St. Stanislaus School in East Chicago – was charged with felony intimidation.East Chicago...
EAST CHICAGO, IN
CBS News

NBC Chicago

Man Killed, 3 Others Hurt in Shooting Outside River North Nightclub

One person is dead and three others were injured after a physical altercation ended in gunfire outside of a River North nightclub on Sunday morning. According to Chicago police, the incident occurred in the 300 block of West Chicago at approximately 2:10 a.m. Authorities said a group of individuals were...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Boy, 15, fatally shot in Litte Village drive-by shooting

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in Little Village early Sunday morning. Police say the boy was found at the 3000 block of West 23rd Street around 1:38 a.m. where he was pronounced dead on the scene. According to police reports, witnesses stated that an unidentified […]
CHICAGO, IL
