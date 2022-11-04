EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (CBS) -- Nearly a month after a teacher was arrest for having a so-called "kill list" at a school in East Chicago, Indiana, the police there are recognizing two of the students who helped put a stop to her."We find it heroic, because how difficult is that for two children to have to speak up against someone they trust - and were actually threatened by that one person?" said East Chicago Police Chief Jose Rivera.Last month, teacher Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, 25 – a teacher at St. Stanislaus School in East Chicago – was charged with felony intimidation.East Chicago...

