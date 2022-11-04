Read full article on original website
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Arrivals Have Slowed, but Local Aid Groups Continue to SupportCeebla CuudChicago, IL
Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless NeedsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
WISH-TV
Firetruck loses hose at Northern I-65 split
GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A Lake Station fire truck lost it’s fire hose on I-65 near I-80 Saturday night, causing several vehicles to hit the hose creating flat tires, according to a tweet by Indiana State Police sergeant. According to the tweet, police say a Lake Station fire...
abc57.com
Two-vehicle crash in South Bend kills one
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Law enforcement officials were called to the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Sunday around 12:11 a.m. at the intersection of South Jacob Street and East Jefferson Boulevard, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Police say that Thomas J. Griffin, a 79-year-old man...
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI Arrest in Mailbox Collisions
(La Porte County, IN) - An arrest for impaired driving was made after three mailboxes were struck outside La Porte over the weekend. According to La Porte County Police, the mailboxes were in the 1000 block of W. Severs Road. After the collisions, the vehicle entered a ditch, but the...
2 women shot and killed in NW Indiana
HOBART, Ind. — Two women were shot and killed in Hobart, Indiana Friday evening. According to police, Destiny Loreal Jackson, 20, and Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad, 19, were fatally shot with multiple rounds at the 400 block of Ruta Drive around 6:24 p.m. The preliminary information to the incident is unknown at this time. Police are […]
fox32chicago.com
Man murdered in Gary
GARY, Indiana - A man was shot dead in Gary on Friday, the Lake County Coroner said. The victim, John Doc Riley, 56, was shot multiple times. His death was ruled a homicide. Riley was found dead at 2317 Grant Street. He lived on Massachusetts Street. There is no word...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
fox32chicago.com
19-year-old woman dies after Bishop Ford hit-and-run crash: Illinois State Police
The crash caused hours-long lane closures on the Far South Side.
fox32chicago.com
Severe winds blow roof off Elk Grove Village apartment complex, police say
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. - Severe winds blew the roof off of an apartment building in Elk Grove Village Saturday. An apartment building located at 1037 Charlela Lane in the northwest suburb of Chicago is experiencing extreme wind damage amid a High Wind Warning in a majority of northwest Illinois.
Franciscan Health closing Hammond hospital and ER, mayor outraged
The mayor of Hammond said Franciscan Health's decision to close their inpatient services and emergency department in the city leaves residents without adequate care.
WNDU
Multiple crews called to fire in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Fire Marshals are investigating after a fire devastated a family business in La Porte. The fire happened at GTW Enterprises, INC., located at 183 W 800 N, in La Porte County. Around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday morning, neighbors noticed the building was on...
fox32chicago.com
Tornado touches down in Kane County
BIG ROCK, Illinois - A tornado briefly touched down in Kane County, Illinois on Saturday morning. The National Weather Service said the EF-0 tornado started near Little Rock, Illinois, and headed towards Big Rock, Illinois. The tornado was on the ground for 4 minutes. The National Weather Service said some...
25 years after a superintendent resigned, how has the CPD enforced Rule 47?
CHICAGO — Twenty-five years ago this month, the superintendent of the Chicago Police Department resigned after acknowledging that he violated a little-known and rarely cited departmental mandate: Rule 47. Codified by the Chicago Police Board in 1973, Rule 47 forbids CPD officers from “associating or fraternizing with any person known to have been convicted of any […]
thelansingjournal.com
Severed power line starts car fire; no one hurt
LANSING, Ill. (November 5, 2022) – The winds that ripped through Lansing Saturday afternoon downed a live electrical wire that slowly and repeatedly set a car on fire near the intersection of Randolph and William Street. From front tire to car fire. Shortly after 12:30 p.m., John, a Lansing...
East Chicago police honor students who reported teacher accused of having 'kill list'
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (CBS) -- Nearly a month after a teacher was arrest for having a so-called "kill list" at a school in East Chicago, Indiana, the police there are recognizing two of the students who helped put a stop to her."We find it heroic, because how difficult is that for two children to have to speak up against someone they trust - and were actually threatened by that one person?" said East Chicago Police Chief Jose Rivera.Last month, teacher Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, 25 – a teacher at St. Stanislaus School in East Chicago – was charged with felony intimidation.East Chicago...
Arlington Park board voting on pre-development agreement with Bears
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Arlington Heights Board of Trustees is voting on a pre-development proposal for the potential Bears stadium Monday night as well as an important new zoning change. The pre-development proposal is a non-binding roadmap that lays out how the parties will work together moving forward if the Bears close on the […]
CBS News
Ex-Cons Came Together To Patrol CTA Trains As Crime On Public Transit Spiked. They Need City Funding To Keep Going
CHATHAM — Neighbors had been calling Tyrone Muhammad for weeks, asking him to mobilize his violence prevention group to help guard CTA trains amid violence and unruly behavior, he said. Outfitted with red-and-black bomber jackets, dozens of members of Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change patrolled Red Line stations...
NBC Chicago
Man Killed, 3 Others Hurt in Shooting Outside River North Nightclub
One person is dead and three others were injured after a physical altercation ended in gunfire outside of a River North nightclub on Sunday morning. According to Chicago police, the incident occurred in the 300 block of West Chicago at approximately 2:10 a.m. Authorities said a group of individuals were...
Boy, 15, fatally shot in Litte Village drive-by shooting
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in Little Village early Sunday morning. Police say the boy was found at the 3000 block of West 23rd Street around 1:38 a.m. where he was pronounced dead on the scene. According to police reports, witnesses stated that an unidentified […]
